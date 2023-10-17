54 Things That’ll Help You Cross Off Items On Your To-Do List When All You Wanna Do Is Watch TV

1. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups that'll clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny...and perhaps haunt your dreams when you see what the water looked like before. Time to sip on that cuppa and actually enjoy the taste of the coffee, not debris.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!) turn on the water and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $10.09.
3. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer can give you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event instead of squeezing in a nail appointment.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in four colors).
4. Plus, a necessary bottle of drying drops will get you on with your post-painting life much faster thanks to a single drop for each freshly polished nail.
Promising review: "These 'drip dry' finishing drops are a total game-changer. A couple of years ago I broke the lifelong habit of biting my nails, and I did it by painting them a new color every time I got that nervous impulse. The only drawback to painting them so often is that it can be a serious time suck, and involve a lot of do-overs — especially if you're anything like me, and usually multitasking, and/or still getting the hang of DIY manicures. Enter these drops. They really do work immediately — and it really only takes a single drop on each nail. In under a minute, they're totally dry to the touch and impervious to dings or smudges. Gone are the days of flapping your hands and blowing on your fingers for 10–20 minutes at a time. Thanks, science!" —Katie B.
Get it from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in two sizes).
5. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever after a summer of kids dragging in yard sprinkler dirt.
6. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover that'll make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in several sizes).
7. A Momofuku ramen noodles variety pack as a quick 'n' easy meal for when all you wanna do is open a packet, boil some water, and then chow down. This is one of my favorite lazy meals and I'll keep buying these as long as they keep making them.
I tried out these noodles as part of the Ultimate Variety Pack and haven't looked back since. I want to ALWAYS have these in my kitchen cabinets. Yes, they're THAT good. I'm very lazy and have spent way too much money on takeout in my life, so I'm forever looking for a solution to help me get takeout-worthy food at home for the least amount of effort. These totally fit the bill. I also like to toss chopped scallions on top. I'll even even mix in sautéed veggies and chicken to help bulk up the dish...or just use up the stuff that I have that I know I need to eat. I adore them so much that I even bought my brother a big bundle of them for Christmas and he was VERY excited when he opened it because Momofuku and David Chang's amazing reputation precede them.
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $37.98 (includes 5 servings each of 3 varieties) or get a 20-pack from Momofuku for $52 (includes 10 servings of the popular Soy & Scallion and 5 servings each of the other 2 varieties).
8. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper can make onion tears and food prep mess a thing of the past! This way, you can actually pull off that Pinterest recipe you've been meaning to make instead of paying Uber Eats $30 for Taco Bell. (Sometimes that's worth it, though.)
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "This thing is like magic. Super quick and nice clean cuts. Making soup is a freaking breeze, chopped potatoes and onions for breakfast home fries, like 30 seconds. I cut medium to large onions and potatoes in have then lay them in the chopper and give it a nice shove and there it is. Perfectly chopped so it all cooks evenly. I am in love! Nice and sturdy too." —John Willis
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
9. A colorful compost bin that'll only add to your cheery kitchen aesthetic *and* its range of fun colors will draw attention to it so every member of your fam will actually put it to good use.
Great news: it's dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "This compost bin is the perfect accent piece to our newly remodeled kitchen. I love the matte finish and the terracotta color surprised me with how well it goes with my pale-green and gray Ikea cabinets. It works well too. The filters and design of the top keep the odors trapped inside and it holds plenty of food waste. So happy with my purchase!" —Alisa L
Get it from our Goodful shop for $40 (available in five colors)/
10. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because the last time you walked into the guest bathroom it reminded you that you've been wanting to rewatch Saw. (BTW, the latest one is pretty good!)
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
11. A mold and mildew removal gel because, well, remember that bathroom from Saw? Yeahhh. You can apply this and let it sit while it works its magic and you do other things.
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A reusable roller dog hair remover might just have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog have lounged on alllll summer, basking in the AC.
See the ChomChom roller in action on TikTok!
And check out this ~glowing~ review from my colleague Jenae Sitzes: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
13. A Revlon hot air brush to dry and style your hair for a lot less effort than other techniques. Just rough dry a bit and then use the dryer brush to give yourself a blowout that'll make it look like you went to a dry bar. Finagling a round brush in one hand and a blow-dryer in another is HARD.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in four styles).