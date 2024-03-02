47 Things That’ll Resurrect Your Will To Cook

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper can make onion tears and food prep mess a thing of the past! This way, you can actually pull off that Pinterest recipe you've been meaning to make instead of paying Uber Eats $30 for Taco Bell. (Sometimes that's worth it, though.)
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.98.
2. A clip-on strainer will work on a variety of pots and pans because sometimes you just wanna make some noods but don't wanna lose any to the kitchen sink. This is also so much easier to wash than a regular colander.
My colleaugue Abby Kass has and loves this: "I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —ShylohsRedShadow
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A U-shaped shelf organizer to help you eye all those spices and seasonings you got pumped about in the aisle at Trader Joe's so you can finally put 'em to good use.
You can get several if needed, arranging them side by side if your shelf is wide enough, or stacking them if you have a tall cabinet.
Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree
Get it from Amazon for $33.98.
4. Or a magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most used spices and encourage you to use all them.
StoveShelf is a small business and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet and it is an awesome storage space for my more-often-used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six styles and three sizes).
5. And if you need some help filling that up, a Just Spices starter set with eight blends will go a long way in jazzing up. your at-home meals. It comes with a free spice guide to give you ALL kinds of ideas. For a starter, the Avocado Topping will transform a quick n dirty avocado toast or grain bowl situation. Because I can't be the only one who's exited out of a recipe I googled because it has eight spices in it that I don't currently own.
The set comes with the following spice blends: Chicken Allrounder; BBQ Allrounder; Vegetable Allrounder; Italian Allrounder; Avocado Topping; Casserole Allrounder; Stir Fry; Mexican Allrounder.
Get it from Just Spices for $54.99.
6. A Bluapple produce extender you'll def wanna re-up after you see what it can do in a mere three months. Time to actually get through all your fresh produce before it goes bad!
This absorbs ethylene gas that would otherwise ripen your fruits and vegetables. It's safe to put in the fridge or even in a fruit bowl. Each packet lasts three months.
Promising review: "These REALLY work! We have to move them away from our fresh fruit so it would ripen! My produce is lasting at least three times as long without spoilage. This is a great product, and I have already bought many as gifts. They don't seem to work on tomatoes, but they are great with bananas, apples, kiwi, pears, grapes, plums, peaches, lettuces, mushrooms, and many more fruits and vegetables." —Jacki
"This has literally made my produce last longer! I love this. I will definitely be buying again." —Lavone
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
7. An ~spooky~ garlic chopper inspired by Dracula will not only give you a chuckle but also help prep one of the most important ingredients. Yes, garlic bread can make an excellent WFH lunch. Go for it!
You can also use it to chop nuts, fruits, and veggies!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer. Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her, which were more expensive/thought-out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
8. An Instant Pot 7-in-1 multicooker you'll be so sad you were sleeping on this whole time once you realize that this could be the biggest lazy-enabler in your kitchen since pizza delivery. And that's a good thing! (Yes, I believe even Martha uses one secretly.)
It's used as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. Pinterest has been all about the Instant Pot for a few years and you should really hop on this bandwagon. Just check out our full review of the Instant Pot and Instant Pot recipes that'll basically cook themselves. I bought the 10-in-1 IP for my mom for Christmas and she's been using it for a main or a side dish about every other day. She loves it!
Promising review: "There are so many people who say they can't cook, but I swear I'm on a whole new level of not being able to cook. This little appliance helps expand our menu and I have learned to do so much with it. I will sum it up in a nutshell: I love how easy it is and how everything I throw in it comes out done. No stirring and not many messy dishes. I still don't love it for meats (which I don't eat much of anyway), but I think that's just a matter of needing to experiment more with them. I seriously can't believe how many foods can be cooked in here!" —Aundrea
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in 3-, 6-, or 8-quart sizes).
9. And some slow cooker liners to make cleanup a total cinch. Sometimes a super-easy cleanup can help motivate yourself to cook (or maybe that's just me).
I use these and they're THE BEST.
Get a box of six liners from Amazon for $3.18.
10. A crab spoon rest to lend you a claw when you don't wanna keep your spoon in your stew as it cooks, but you also don't want to rest it on your counter where you'll have to clean up afterward. We love a useful, fun kitchen tool!
11. A Momofuku ramen noodles variety pack as a quick 'n' easy meal for when all you wanna do is open a packet, boil some water, and then chow down. This is one of my favorite lazy meals and I'll keep buying these as long as they keep making them.
I tried out these noodles as part of the Ultimate Variety Pack and haven't looked back since. I want to ALWAYS have these in my kitchen cabinets. Yes, they're THAT good. I'm very lazy and have spent way too much money on takeout in my life, so I'm forever looking for a solution to help me get takeout-worthy food at home for the least amount of effort. These totally fit the bill. I also like to toss chopped scallions on top. I'll even even mix in sautéed veggies and chicken to help bulk up the dish...or just use up the stuff that I have that I know I need to eat. I adore them so much that I even bought my brother a big bundle of them for Christmas and he was VERY excited when he opened it because Momofuku and David Chang's amazing reputation precede them.
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $48 (includes 5 servings each of 3 varieties) or get a 20-pack from Momofuku for $52 (includes 5 each of 3 varieties and three jars of chili crunch). Also check out some new noodle flavors, Sweet & Spicy Noodles and Sweet Chili Noodles.
12. A rapid defrosting tray so you won't have to put off cooking because your meat is still frozen. Put down the pizza place phone number and get back to your we-have-food-at-home plans.
Promising review: "I was a little concerned this was going to be one of those gifts that were hyped up but it’s not. It’s not going to thaw a huge chunk of meat in an hour but I have thawed a chunk of chicken in a few hours. The product itself isn’t very thick which I like as it doesn’t take up a lot of space for storage. It doesn’t warm up, but pulls the cold from the meat, which makes the product thaw (like putting meat in cold water to thaw it faster and not cook it)." —Savannah A.
Get it from Amazon for $18.88.
13. A manual food chopper for quick work of herbs, fruits, veggies, and ice in case your knife skills could use some practice or you just wanna make food prep a lil' more fun.
It's also dishwasher safe (top rack only!) so cleanup is super simple.
Promising review: "This is great for cutting lots of veggies super fast. All you have to do is roughly chop down your veggies, toss them in, and give it four to five pulls for perfectly diced chunks for salsa or toppings on eggs or tacos. It comes with a handy cover too so all you have to do is rinse the blade and toss the container in the fridge or cooler." —Kevin B.
Get it from Amazon for $14.71+ (also available in green).