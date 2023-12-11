53 Things For Helping You Deal With Unexpected Homeowner Problems You Never Saw Coming

1. A set of Snug Plugs if your hair dryer plug keeps falling out of the bathroom outlet and you're starting to wonder if you need to pay for an electrician to get involved. These little contraptions make a snug fit between outlets and plugs to keep 'em where you want.
Snug Plugs is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.
Promising review: "I saw Snug Plug on TikTok and immediately ordered them. I have outlets at home AND at work that I couldn't keep anything plugged into because they're so loose. Snug Plug quickly and easily solved that problem and now I can finally have a phone charger in my den. Yay! I highly recommend this product." —KSay
2. An oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain from when your cousin parked his junker in your driveway during your 4th of July cookout.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there." —AmazonBob
3. Or some concrete paint — it will take a bit of elbow grease to spruce up stained concrete patios or walkways but it'll make a HUGE difference without tearing up any hard surfaces.
OK, so painting your concrete patio may not sound like the easiest upgrade but if you're no stranger to painting and want a big impact, give it a try!
Promising review: "Excellent, easy to use and clean up. My outdoor patio is a little rough and it took a full gallon to cover 200 sq feet." —RLB
4. A 28-inch Fiskars tree trimmer — also called a lopper — that can help you trim tree branches that are close to your property fence or just generally in the way. But it'll come even more in handy after a storm that leaves a bunch of branches in your yard. It'll make for much easier cleanup so you can break the branches down for easier removal.
5. Or if you need to reach father to cut some branches, a lightweight extension pole with a trimming saw can get to where your human hands can't — or at least safely reach.
Promising review: "Hurricane Ian did a number on my property (Polk County, Florida) and partially knocked down one tree and another had made its home on my roof. This pole saw was a lifesaver, literally. The yard is mostly sand, so using a ladder required circus acrobatic skills, but this pole saw was able to do everything safely and most surprisingly, quickly.
I have a couple of hand saws that I’ve used on lower branches, and cutting through similar thickness branches required SO MUCH work that I'd tire out after a branch or two. This saw treated them like butter, and the whole yard was trimmed in about an hour total, moderate physical toll. Using the saw as a hand saw turned a good portion of the thicker branches into firewood in no time." —J. Marshall
6. A roll of faux ivy to attach to ugly wire fencing or a railing with a view you don't love. Here's to a bit more privacy from those nosy neighbors you wish the Zillow listing mentioned!
Promising review: "This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" —soooz
7. Some pleated fabric shades can make your place look extra polished while adding some privacy and cooling shade to your rooms that get ALLLL the natural light — or just overlook your neighbor's patio where they basically live.
Promising review: "I went out on a limb and bought 24 of these bad boys. I hung them up all throughout my house. I didn't use the adhesive though, I bought an 80-count pack of thumbtacks for $1. I live in Alabama, the temperature outside is 99 today. I do not have my air conditioner on since I have put these up, it has literally cooled off so much in my house. TOTALLY worth it. I'm so happy I didn't drop hundreds of dollars on regular blinds. I'll never go back!!" —Amazon Customer
8. A window film can provide some privacy and still let in SO much light. This'll be especially great if your windows face the street or you live on a road. No more people casually snooping.
I did this to my bathroom window and congratulate myself for it every day. It does take a little patience, but no hammering or drilling! I'm glad I did it every time I see it.
Promising review: "I have a weird skinny window in my house where no normal window covering works. People walking on our community trail can see up into our upstairs bathroom when the light is on and it's dark outside. Not a good plan at all. So I used this window film and cut different-sized circles and placed then on this window to interrupt the view into the house. Worked perfectly! Very easy to use." —Marsgard
9. A mold-removal gel to help de-funk your washing machine if you can SEE what's making your machine (and therefore, your clothes) smell weird.
Promising review: "I tried everything to scrub off the mold stains on my front loader washing machine door gasket. It was leaving my clothes smelling musty! this worked beautifully. It is thick and stays where you squirt it. The stains and smell were gone in two applications. I got most of it in the first go around and got the spots I had missed the second time around. I let each application set for 24 hours. Scrubbed it, wiped it down, and then ran a cleaning cycle on the machine settings." —C. Perillo
10. A portable mini washer/dryer in case either of your machines is on the fritz and you need to wait it out a little bit to buy a new machine or are waiting for parts or, simply, a maintenance appointment.
There are many reviewers who have used this appliance in between working appliances.
Promising review: "We bought this for temporary use while our large one was being repaired. It washes, rinses, and spins clothes very well. It by no means works like a full-size washer and there is a lot more manual work to washing, but it worked wonderfully for what we needed and would work as well in a camper." —reader of many books
11. Plus a portable clothesline with 12 attached clips that'd be handy to have for your next trip BUT would be good to have at home as a backup in case your dryer isn't doing what it's supposed to do.
And! It comes with a waterproof bag. Reviewers have used it for cruises, hiking trips, camping, and a variety of vacations.
Promising review: "If you need to hang clothes to dry but can never find the clothes pins, try this. The clips are attached so you can’t lose them. The product is strong and stretches. Can’t go wrong here." —Rebeka K
But if you're doing a little bit of dryer troubleshooting for why your loads need an extra cycle, try out some Wad-Free sheet detanglers for bedding and/or some dryer balls that bounce around to help circulate the dryer cycle air while "softening" clothes and bedding like dryer sheets.
12. A standing weeder (without the chemicals!) to help improve your view of your sprawling yard that was very enticing 'til you had to weed it. You're not the only one who has trouble enjoying weed-filled scenery. And hey, while you're weeding with this there's no bending over! Your back will thank you.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy. Grampa's Weeder is a small biz.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
13. And while we're on the subject of lawns, a bottle of dog spot repair if your puppy has a favorite pee spot and it shows... This stuff will get new grass growin' in no time so you can get back to hosting BBQs. (Well, of course as long as it's not the middle of winter.)
Promising review: “We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. Works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!” —Jessica N.
14. Dishwasher-cleaning tablets to get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes — before you call for a repair (or start googling the price of new dishwashers), try out these tablets.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended." —Sheila
15. Plus a hard-water booster for your dishwasher that'll finally get your Pyrex bowls that you thought were donezo looking normal again. You and I both know those bowls are the best, despite your home's hard water.
Promising review: "We have ridiculously hard water. The Culligan guy who tested it was surprised it doesn’t come out of the faucet as a solid. My dishes, especially my Pyrex bowls and casserole dishes were almost white from the build-up. Nothing ever seemed clean. I tried this, and it’s an absolute miracle. My dishes are clean again. See the comparison in the picture — bowl on the left is 'clean', it was washed without the Finish booster. The bowl on the right was washed with. I’m totally not kidding, it completely does what it says!" —CB
16. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You used to laugh at the memes of pouring grease down the kitchen drain while you rented. Now that you're a homeowner? Not so much.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
17. Plus a garbage disposal brush so you can safely clear the leftovers outta there without grossly (and unsafely) sticking your fingers down there. (Go watch the great horror movie To Let and then you'll *really* wanna buy this.)
18. Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver that'll do a far better job of clearing your bathroom or kitchen drains than the super well-known brand you usually grab. Because clogs never happen at convenient moments.
My bathroom sink tends to stop up far too easily and this does a drastically better job of clearing the gunk than Drano or Liquid Plumbr. I also love that it's noncorrosive (I live in a pre-war apartment building with old pipes) and odorless (no one loves feeling like a bug being fumigated in their own home)!
Promising review: "OK... So I have to do a little review on this product BECAUSE I have had a stopped-up kitchen sink and have LITERALLY tried EVERYTHING down to the industrial products with NO luck. I decided to go on Amazon and read a few reviews. This is the one I decided to go with. I only used one chamber, let it sit for an hour, and then used boiling water. My sink is NO LONGER stopped up!!! I saved a plumber bill and this was $11.97. HUGE win for this woman!!" —Tabpeach
