Face (Nearly) Any Homeowner Problem Like A Pro With These 51 Essential Solutions

1. A set of Snug Plugs if your hair dryer plug keeps falling out of the bathroom outlet and you're starting to wonder if you need to pay for an electrician to get involved. These little contraptions make a snug fit between outlets and plugs to keep 'em where you want.
Snug Plugs is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.
Promising review: "I saw Snug Plug on TikTok and immediately ordered them. I have outlets at home AND at work that I couldn't keep anything plugged into because they're so loose. Snug Plug quickly and easily solved that problem and now I can finally have a phone charger in my den. Yay! I highly recommend this product." —KSay
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $10.99.
2. An oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain from when your cousin parked his junker in your driveway during your 4th of July cookout.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there." —AmazonBob
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
3. Or some concrete paint — it will take a bit of elbow grease to spruce up stained concrete patios or walkways but it'll make a HUGE difference without tearing up any hard surfaces.
OK, so painting your concrete patio may not sound like the easiest upgrade but if you're no stranger to painting and want a big impact, give it a try!
Promising review: "Excellent, easy to use and clean up. My outdoor patio is a little rough and it took a full gallon to cover 200 sq feet." —RLB
Get it from Amazon for $43.48+ a gallon (available in two shades of gray).
4. A 28-inch Fiskars tree trimmer — also called a lopper — that can help you trim tree branches that are close to your property fence or just generally in the way. But it'll come even more in handy after a storm that leaves a bunch of branches in your yard. It'll make for much easier cleanup so you can break the branches down for easier removal.
Just make sure that you're cutting *your* branches, lest you start a war with a neighbor.
Promising review: "It's really easy to cut the trees. Took me only five minutes to cut half of the branches off the tree, so happy with this purchase." —VR
Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in five styles).
5. Or if you need to reach father to cut some branches, a lightweight extension pole with a trimming saw can get to where your human hands can't — or at least safely reach.
Promising review: "Hurricane Ian did a number on my property (Polk County, Florida) and partially knocked down one tree and another had made its home on my roof. This pole saw was a lifesaver, literally. The yard is mostly sand, so using a ladder required circus acrobatic skills, but this pole saw was able to do everything safely and most surprisingly, quickly.
I have a couple of hand saws that I’ve used on lower branches, and cutting through similar thickness branches required SO MUCH work that I'd tire out after a branch or two. This saw treated them like butter, and the whole yard was trimmed in about an hour total, moderate physical toll. Using the saw as a hand saw turned a good portion of the thicker branches into firewood in no time." —J. Marshall
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).
6. A roll of faux ivy to attach to ugly wire fencing or a railing with a view you don't love. Here's to a bit more privacy from those nosy neighbors you wish the Zillow listing mentioned!
Promising review: "This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" —soooz
Get a roll from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three roll sizes).
7. Some pleated fabric shades can make your place look extra polished while adding some privacy and cooling shade to your rooms that get ALLLL the natural light — or just overlook your neighbor's patio where they basically live.
Promising review: "I went out on a limb and bought 24 of these bad boys. I hung them up all throughout my house. I didn't use the adhesive though, I bought an 80-count pack of thumbtacks for $1. I live in Alabama, the temperature outside is 99 today. I do not have my air conditioner on since I have put these up, it has literally cooled off so much in my house. TOTALLY worth it. I'm so happy I didn't drop hundreds of dollars on regular blinds. I'll never go back!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors).
8. A window film can provide some privacy and still let in SO much light. This'll be especially great if your windows face the street or you live on a road. No more people casually snooping.
I did this to my bathroom window and congratulate myself for it every day. It does take a little patience, but no hammering or drilling! I'm glad I did it every time I see it.
Promising review: "I have a weird skinny window in my house where no normal window covering works. People walking on our community trail can see up into our upstairs bathroom when the light is on and it's dark outside. Not a good plan at all. So I used this window film and cut different-sized circles and placed then on this window to interrupt the view into the house. Worked perfectly! Very easy to use." —Marsgard
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
9. A mold-removal gel to help de-funk your washing machine if you can SEE what's making your machine (and therefore, your clothes) smell weird.
Promising review: "I tried everything to scrub off the mold stains on my front loader washing machine door gasket. It was leaving my clothes smelling musty! this worked beautifully. It is thick and stays where you squirt it. The stains and smell were gone in two applications. I got most of it in the first go around and got the spots I had missed the second time around. I let each application set for 24 hours. Scrubbed it, wiped it down, and then ran a cleaning cycle on the machine settings." —C. Perillo
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. A portable mini washer/dryer in case either of your machines is on the fritz and you need to wait it out a little bit to buy a new machine or are waiting for parts or, simply, a maintenance appointment.
There are many reviewers who have used this appliance in between working appliances.
Promising review: "We bought this for temporary use while our large one was being repaired. It washes, rinses, and spins clothes very well. It by no means works like a full-size washer and there is a lot more manual work to washing, but it worked wonderfully for what we needed and would work as well in a camper." —reader of many books
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
11. Plus a portable clothesline with 12 attached clips that'd be handy to have for your next trip BUT would be good to have at home as a backup in case your dryer isn't doing what it's supposed to do.
And! It comes with a waterproof bag. Reviewers have used it for cruises, hiking trips, camping, and a variety of vacations.
Promising review: "If you need to hang clothes to dry but can never find the clothes pins, try this. The clips are attached so you can’t lose them. The product is strong and stretches. Can’t go wrong here." —Rebeka K
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
But if you're doing a little bit of dryer troubleshooting for why your loads need an extra cycle, try out some Wad-Free sheet detanglers for bedding and/or some dryer balls that bounce around to help circulate the dryer cycle air while "softening" clothes and bedding like dryer sheets.