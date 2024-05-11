If You Sweat A Lot, Take A Gander At These Handy Beauty Products

1. L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion amps up your natural glow solo, under foundation, or strategically placed as a highlighter. "You're glowing!" instead of "You sure are sweating!" is always a great thing to hear. And your chances of being showered with that compliment increase exponentially with this.
Promising review: "I use this product under my foundation and it gives a natural luminosity to my complexion. My 60-year-old skin looks wonderful with either this product under my foundation or on top of my foundation on the high points of my face such as cheek bones, brow area, etc. It's a heck of a lot cheaper than Charlotte Tilbury and Hourglass!" —karl w Hill
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in four shades).
2. Julep Eyeshadow 101 which sounds like a chic college course, but is really just a creme-to-power waterproof shadow that'll stick to your eyelids all day without fading or creasing. The formula also contains vitamin E and vitamin C.
In fact, a few months ago, I was chatting with someone who's 60+ and she mentioned how this is one of her go-to products. (Once someone hears you're a shopping/product editor, they tend to spill on their go-tos!)
Promising review: "I love how evenly and smoothly this goes on my eyelids. What’s even better than that, is that a blending brush/sponge is on the other end of the eyeshadow stick! It’s so handy because you don’t have to use your fingertips to blend the eyeshadow. I wear this every day to the gym. I sweat a ton and this eyeshadow stays on. It’s a great product and I think it’s priced fairly." —Kelly D-M
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in dozens of shades).
3. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer keeps that complicated smoky eye look you copied from an MUA's TikTok intact long into the night. Because the last thing you want is to look back at professional photographer's pics from your cousin's wedding and see your eye makeup a mess. (Though we can't say the same for your dancefloor moves.)
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I love this product so much that I had to. I have completely hooded eyes and had resigned myself that my eyeshadow would always, after an hour or so, accumulate in the crease. Then I found the Thank Me Later eye primer. I absolutely love this product!!! I put eye makeup on in the morning, and it looks perfect when I arrive home 12 hours later. The only other situation I haven't been able to test this primer in yet is the sweat-inducing, makeup-melting summers in Texas! But I am perfectly pleased so far." —Rebecca S.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray in case you have a lot of requirements for your made-up look. Like, you wanna actually dip in the pool but stay looking matte while you lounge poolside beforehand.
5. Or a NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting spray can lock in your makeup (on the cheap!) to help avoid touchups throughout the day.
I've tried tons of different setting sprays and keep going back to this one because it's affordable and works nearly as well as any luxury version I've tried.
Promising review: "Love this finishing spray! My makeup looks fresh all day long. I had never used a product to set my foundation before this one and I will never be without it again. If you like a soft matte finish, you will really like this product. Highly recommended." —BeBe Benz
Get it from Amazon for $6.73+ (available in three kinds and jumbo sizes; vegan).
6. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk packs in SPF 50+ protection no matter if you're sweating or even crying. (Hopefully tears of joy!) Reviewers especially love it for wearing with a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Promising review: "I am a 35-year-old fair-skinned woman who has been damaged by the sun for years. Back in the day, sunscreen wasn’t that big a deal as it is now. Let me just say that this sunscreen evens out my skin imperfections, protects my skin thoroughly, and survives the sweat of a normal, hot, humid, Florida day. Highly recommend." —Mags California Girl
Get it from Amazon for $19.80.
7. A Neutrogena makeup eraser stick will let you do a quick touch-up on that eyeliner wing that you can't get right or your sweat already smeared before it was set. And it's small enough that you can throw it in your bag on the reg.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine Riordan
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
8. E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer costs you very little but has some truly stunning results thanks to its just-tacky-enough texture that makes your foundation adhere and stay PUT.
E.l.f. is cruelty free! ❤️ I'm almost down to my first container of this and am definitely going to re-up going into summer. It's an excellent primer without feeling like a whole extra layer on your skin!
Promising reviews: "This is the holy grail of primers. It works better than the expensive $30 primer that I used before. It makes your makeup look flawless all day long, even when you sweat, and it didn’t cause any irritation to my skin. I’m impressed." —michele medina
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in two versions).
9. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Oil-Free Foundation offers up medium coverage that stays put on your normal-to-oily skin.
This has SPF 18, but dermatologists say you need at least SPF 30 to protect your skin — so you're going to need another layer of sunscreen!
Promising review: "I’ve been wearing tinted moisturizer for as long as I can remember, but sometimes I need a bit more coverage and staying power. This, my friends, IS IT. It’s super easy to apply, the match somehow worked out perfectly. It stays and can somehow hold on through sweat (using setting spray, too). Not cakey at all. Sometimes it looks a bit dry, but that’s my problem. I was between this and a NARS foundation, and this one is GREAT and a quarter of the cost." —Broadway Baby
Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in a variety of shades).
10. Rimmel Stay Matte Setting Spray does what it says — sets and keeps your face looking matte all day. Oh and it dries quickly, which is great news because you don't have the extra time.
11. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, a TikTok-famous lightweight base primer with TONS of amazing reviews because it helps to reduce the appearance of pores and make your makeup apply like buttah.
Promising review: "Great product! I use it every day and my makeup stays on, even through sweat! Lightweight as well." —Adeline Parker
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.