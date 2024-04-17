If You’re Packing Your Spring Calendar With Trips, Add These 41 Travel Products To Your Cart Now

1. A *foldable* wide-brim hat to help you keep the sun off of your face, make your outfits look even cuter, and easily fit in your carry-on without crushing it.
Promising review: "Guys. If you’re going on a trip and need a cute hat but don’t want to worry about it getting smashed…look no further. I bought this hat last summer. It’s been as far as The Maldives, all over Europe, and I wear it on the reg in southern California. It’s totally kept its shape, and I’m not shy of shoving it in bags. 10/10 recommend! I’m sitting on a bus in Croatia right now thinking how awesome this hat has been and decided to write a review, as I rely on reviews for my purchases on Amazon. Hope this helps someone!" —Lyra S.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 22 color combos).
2. A digital luggage scale will make sure that you aren't slammed with an overweight luggage fee (ugh) or having to move stuff from your checked bag to your carry-on to avoid said fee (also, ugh).
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
I tested this digital luggage scale out when packing for a trip to Iceland — check out my demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising review: "We used this on a six-flight trip across Europe and it made it easy to know that we repacked our bags according to the various weight limits. Some bags were a 10-kg limit and some were a 50-lb limit so it was convenient to switch back and forth between units (even though dividing by 2.2 isn't exactly rocket science)." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five colors and a two-pack).
3. A garment and travel bag set can cover you when you've gotta keep your outfit for your college roommate's wedding festivities tidy and wrinkle-free, and you have trust issues with airline baggage checks. It'll easily fold and unfold as you need it.
Beauty Goodies is a small business that specializes in chic storage and travel accessories.
Promising review: "This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers, should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles if any in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. Added bonus, it fits easily in the plane overhead storage, similar in size to a standard roller bag. I highly recommend this product." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.89+ (available in two colors).
4. A roomy beach bag with a waterproof section that'll hold your phone, Kindle, and other items that ABSOLUTELY cannot get wet.
Promising review: "When you go to the pool or beach nowadays you see a lot of people with these $100+ rubber carry-alls. Sure they look nice but they are not as practical as this bag or have the features of this bag. I came to appreciate this bag when I loaded up the grandkids to take to the pool and realized too late that I did not remove my hearing aids or empty my pockets. This bag comes with a nice waterproof pouch and I was able to keep all those belongings, I should have left at home, safe and dry all day!" —David Petraitis
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 12 colors/prints).
5. A packable pop-up tent to give baby (and adults) ALL the shade at the beach or park.
Promising review: "We loved having this tent on our beach trip with our baby. It was so easy and lightweight to carry with us and gave plenty of sun protection for our baby. We will be using this with each beach trip in the future!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.39+ (available in blue and green).
6. A pair of quick-dry water shoes can help you traverse nearly every kind of ground you may come upon — whether it's while zip lining, walking along a rocky beach, or just walking around the cruise-ship deck.
Promising review: "Purchased three pairs for our cruise. We all loved them. Best water shoes I’ve ever worn. Feels like you are barefoot but keeps your feet safe from anything you step on. Very comfortable! Highly recommended!" —Donna M
Get it from Amazon for $7.88+ (available in seven sizes and 44 colors).
7. A Baggallini anti-theft travel backpack that'll make it harder for anyone who gets some (illegal) ideas while you're marveling at [insert picturesque view].
It has RFID-blocking technology; is made of slash-resistant, Securtex anti-theft fabric; and locking zippers that blend in with the backpack's design.
Promising review: "This has great security features. The compartment that holds cards has a locking zipper and sits securely against your back. Two side pockets for water bottle, umbrella, etc. Very roomy and lightweight. I used it this weekend at a tulip festival in Washington. It lightly rained the whole time I was outdoors, and nothing in my bag got wet. It wiped dry easily. A great daypack for adventures!" —pixie
Get it from Amazon for $92.16+ (available in six colors).
8. A flat RFID-blocking fanny pack can work underneath your clothes or as just a regular waist bag.
Promising review: "Discreet yet spacious. I purchased this for a recent trip. I was able to fit my phone, passport, credit cards, and cash in it easily and it wasn’t bulky or obvious under my clothing. It was comfortable to wear for extended periods of time." —KailensMom
Get it from Amazon for $15.95 (available in 21 styles and two sizes).
9. A fanny pack with a ton of storage room inside that has a long enough strap to wear crossbody *or* comfortably fit over outerwear so you can use your arms to help you balance while teetering toward a glacier. If you plan on wearing it across your chest, attach your waist buckles together with a zip-tie to prevent it from getting unclipped from your back.
I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors. And in case it looks familiar, TikTokers compare it to the Lulu waist bag.
Promising review: "Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 34 styles).
10. A compact eight-compartment pill organizer so you'll have space for all the stuff you take from all the delicious food that sometimes makes you feel bad on your travels.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two color combos).
11. An *very popular* off-the-shoulder jumpsuit suited for just about any sightseeing needs.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising reviews: "This jumpsuit is cute and comfortable. I love it. It is very comfortable to wear on a road trip or for flying." —B-More Mom & Luvin' It
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors/patterns).
12. Gentle 2-in-1 travel flossing toothbrushes that'll fold up to half their size (every inch in your luggage counts!) and really get in there to give your mouth a super-clean feeling. Like, just-back-from-the-dentist cleaning. I always pack these for trips and their tiny flossing bristles make my travel nighttime routine a lot easier and efficient.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I love that this travel toothbrush has its own self closing cover. Makes it very handy for travel at half the size of a regular toothbrush when packed and full size brush when open. Also really love the bristles on this brush, they are soft but have enough stiffness to get between teeth when brushing." —Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).