    Skip The FOMO: 58 Extremely Useful Things To Buy Before Amazon's Big Spring Sale Ends

    Yes, they actually work the way they say they will. I’d call that worth the money, *and* they’re on sale.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here! There are more deals than you would ever want to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible during the sale (it runs through March 25th), but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 48% off so you can finally buy into the (legit) hype. It's a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way. 

    Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
    The bottle of serum
    Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

    Price: $13 (originally $25)

    2. A set of two produce-saver containers for 54% off to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

    Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

    Promising review: "I ordered specifically for my cucumbers. So far, I have had great luck keeping my sliced cucumbers crispy and fresh in the container. The larger one has kept a precut salad mix perfect for a week. Wish I had more of these." —J Case

    Price: $12.49 (originally $26.99)

    3. The Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 41% off, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it!

    My colleague Maitland Quitmeyer loves this stuff and says: "This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $12.89 (originally $21.99)

    4. A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 24% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $18.90 (originally $25)

    5. A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 36% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —shey wilkey

    Price: $15.98 (originally $24.99)

    6. A Revlon one-step blow dryer brush for 51% off to help you finally achieve an at-home blowout. Its oval barrel design makes it easier to pull your hair taught and get that blown-out professional look at the roots more easily than regular round versions.

    A person using a 2.4&quot; oval barrel brush to style hair with volume, waves, and curls. Text highlights the product&#x27;s features
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought the Lange round brush dryer with the root lifting attachment AND the Shark round dryer with smoothing edge. This blow dryer beat them both. I returned them and kept this one. Both the Shark and Lange caused my hair to frizz. I liked the Shark’s smoothing edge, but you shouldn’t have to use it if the dryer doesn’t cause frizz in the first place. This one is lighter than both, dries faster, and is way cheaper. I did a lot of research before I bought it, and this one is usually on the top 10 lists. Definitely would recommend." —Jody Sharp

    Price: $34.41+ (originally $69.99)

    7. A pair of LED flashlights for 30% off so you can always have one within reach at home (and when you're on the go) in the case of an emergency. This isn't a want, but a need! OK, actually you might want the zoomable beam on these tactical beauts.

    Two GearLight S1000 LED Tactical Flashlights with packaging, featuring multiple light modes and zoom functions. Comes in a 2-pack set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am delighted with these two small flashlights! They are very bright, easily adjusted for narrow or wide light, and have a good heft to them. Perfect for bedside, desk, or purse. Excellent purchase for the price!" —Delores M.

    Price: $19.19 (originally $29.94; just be sure to add the code 30GEARLIGHT at checkout to receive the discount).

    8. An American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik Water Flosser for up to 42% off that can improve gum health and claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque with good ol' water pressure and make it especially easier to maneuver around braces, implants, and other dental work!

    The waterpik in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss, I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss, even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Also this flosser can be somewhat loud, but definitely gets the job done. Brought this with my own money and this is an honest testimonial/review. I will be back with an update on what mm my gum pockets will be!" —Ebony

    Price: $57.98+ (originally $99.99; available in five colors)

    9. A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 23% off that you'll wanna keep in stock for every outdoorsy adventure this summer. No more slathering yourself with sticky, stinky bug sprays!

    Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.

    Promising review: "I moved last year from southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

    Price: $9.99 for 10 (originally $12.99)

    10. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 25% off (the lowest price I've seen!) for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $149.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

    11. A laser hair removal system with cooling technology for $40 off — use this gizmo to painlessly, gently, PERMANENTLY remove hair from any area on your body, including ones as small as the upper lip area and the more ~sensitive~ one in just eight weeks!! Compared to the thousands of bucks it costs to get it done professionally, this is a steal and a half.

    hand holding the device
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the laser hair remover in action.  

    Promising review: "I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." —strawn

    Price: $69.99 (originally $109.99; click the coupon for the $40 off).

    12. A Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra-large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    13. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner for 21% off that'll have you sucking up all kinds of messes and hunting down new ones to address. Parents and pet owners are HUGE fans in the review — so that really tells 'ya something. 

    A reviewer's before and after photo of their couch which was once stained and splotched and is now free of marks after using the machine
    Promising reviews: "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage. The cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. Well, I am amazed with the Bissell Little Green! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" —Ivy

    "I purchased this item during Prime Day and wasn't sure how much I even would use it. It was at such a great price that I went for it, and I haven't been disappointed at all. I used it with the pet stain and odor eliminator, and it performed exactly as expected when my pet had a little accident. It removed every trace of the stain and smell! I'm a fan!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $98+ (originally $123.59; available in two configurations)

    14. A set of eight fridge organizer bins for 34% off for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

    a reviewer photo of a fridge organized using the clear bins
    Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer 

    Price: $18.99 (originally $28.78)

    15. A 4-pack of Apple AirTags for 19% off (you know Apple products are rarely on sale) you'll be glad you invested in during the sale. I did in 2022 during Black Friday and then was able to track my suitcase Lufthansa left in Frankfurt better than the airline!

    a model&#x27;s hand holding up an Apple AirTag
    Storytime: I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during 2022 Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!), so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.

    Price: four for $79.99 (originally $99)

    16. A Coway air purifier for 31% off because you deserve to breathe clean air. It has a four-stage filtration system designed to remove 99.97% of particles in the air. There's also a really cool LED that indicates how clean (or dirty!) your air is.

    Amazon

    This was my Prime Day 2020 purchase, and I love it! I had been waking up with watery eyes and sniffles and desperately wanted some relief. I joked to my partner that this bad boy looks like an iPod shuffle...but its air-filtering capabilities are no laughing matter! Now, I wake up feeling refreshed instead of congested. Plus, I really feel like this air filter is able to detect changes in the air. Case in point: when I made fish a room away, the LED turned from blue (indicating good air quality) to red (indicating poor air quality), and the purifier jumped into action.

    Price: $159.51+ (originally $229.99; also available in white)

    17. A Stanley quencher for 20% off if you've been wanting a smaller version of the legendary cup. And it's only $20!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "The small water bottle is adorable. My daughter was thrilled to add it to her water bottle collection. It came fast. It is smaller than her other bottles but the 14 oz is perfect for the side of a school backpack." —Jenine77

    Price: $20 (originally $25; available in a variety of colors)

    18. Or a Simple Modern tumbler for 20% off in multi-color shades — this popular alternative to pricier cups (*cough* Stanley) is never on sale. This minimalist travel cup comes in some seriously ~aesthetic~ shades, but more importantly, it'll keep your iced drinks cold for *hours* thanks to its double-wall insulation, and the leak-resistant straw lid might just save you from an accident or two.

    Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!

    Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie

    Price: $23.99 (originally $29.99)

    19. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 36% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 256,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price!

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Price: $32.85+ (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

    20. A Renpho percussion massager for 42% off with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't love a massage?!

    A reviewer holding the massage gun
    Read more about what massage guns can (and can’t) do, plus how to use them, at Cleveland Clinic

    Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter-in-law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

    Price: $69.99 (originally $89.99; available in three colors — don't forget to clip the $20 off coupon for this price)

    21. Apple Airpods (2nd Gen) for 20% off because those over-the-ear headphones always slip and slid while you're trying to recreate that kettlebell workout you saw on TikTok. They'll also be far less clunky for tuning into work video calls.

    A pair of wireless earbuds-designed for easy audio on the go, ideal for tech enthusiasts
    They're dust-, sweat-, and water-resistant, and come with four pairs of silicone tips to help you find your perfect fit. 

    Promising review: "I’m neurodivergent and struggle with sensory overload and have EDS-related TMJ so I can’t wear over-the-ear headphones or ear defenders because they make my jaw lock up painfully, and these are a perfect solution! The noise canceling works so much better than I would have guessed. Now I can block out annoying neighbors’ sounds and go out and about without getting overstimulated, so day-to-day stuff is a much more peaceful, calmer experience. Highly recommend them to all fellow neurodivergent folk looking for sensory issues management tools. My only criticism is that I wish they didn’t have as deep of bass when listening to music, I hate bass, but there don’t seem to be any controls for that. But that’s a smaller issue I can get used to, and the noise canceling is absolutely worth it." —JB

    Price: $199.99 (originally $249)

    22. Or some Beats Studio Buds for 33% off will give you some serious bang for your buck with major convenience.

    These Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Apple and Android phones with simple and quick one-touch pairing. With an IPX4 water-resistant rating, you won’t even have to worry about sweat or rain. Choose between transparency mode, so you can still hear the world around you, or noise-cancelling mode so you can enjoy the best audio and calls. You’ll get eight hours of listening time on a charge and up to 24 hours with an additional charge from the case. And like Apple’s AirPods Pro, they come with three tip options for the best in-ear fit. These earbuds even support spatial audio for movies and gaming, and have finger-tap controls for taking and ending calls, playing music, and more.

    Promising review: "“This earbuds are so incredible. I love the pink color. They are comfortable to wear once you figure out how to properly place them in your ear. They pair quickly on your device and I have used them on Android and Windows PC as well. The battery life is amazing, which was the biggest thing I was looking for when deciding which earbuds to buy. They also charge super quick and I love the little case. And the sound quality is very good. I am not an expert on audio but for a casual person that loves to listen to music, watch movies, and play video games, they work great. So happy with my purchase!” —Gabriela Fernandez

    Price: $99.95 (originally $149.95; available in six colors)

    23. A pair of new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 43% off with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours. If earbuds aren't your thing, these are a winner.

    Promising review: "My hair is on the 'bigger' side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Price: $199.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors)

    24. A Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum for 29% off designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $209.99)

    25. A pet car seat cover for 37% off so your dog Gizmo can enjoy all your scenic car rides together without a major vacuuming section afterward.

    Guide illustrating 3 methods of car travel for dogs: hammock, bench, and trunk styles
    Promising review: "Looks great in the car and keeps my seats clean from dog hair. It fits my backseat well, and my dogs are comfortable sitting on it. I have had this for about two years and use it often. It still looks great and has not broken!" —Michael Moellering

    Price: $12.99 (originally $22.50; available in six colors and three sizes).

    26. A Roomba robo vac for 21% off that'll make a great practical purchase if you're tired of vacuuming dust, hair, and crumbs seemingly every day.

    The roomba which cleans carpet and hard floors
    This one even works with Alexa!

    Promising review: "I bought this for my parents for Christmas last year, and they say to me at least monthly it's their favorite gift I have ever gotten them. For senior citizens not having to vacuum their house anymore is a huge help." —Gabe Jarboe

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for myself. I never used it because I needed to move things out of the way and etc. So procrastinating is a special skill. I finally started using this and I am impressed. It picks up dust every time I run it. I have hardwood floors and I don't pick up a lot of anything with the broom and dust pan. I connected it to my Google assistant and I just say hey Google start Romba and it does!!!! lol I'm using it on a regular schedule. I watched YouTube videos on how to clean it and keep it in top notch working order. 10 will recommend!!" —Felicia Brown

    Price: $218 (originally $274.99)

    27. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher for 25% off to turn virtually *any* device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant. Once you adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on your kettle, or a switch to turn on a fan — you can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on your phone.

    Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin

    Price: $21.75+ (originally $29; available in white and black)

    28. A Mr. Coffee espresso and cappuchino machine for 28% off to help bring the coffee shop home — especially with a no-hassle milk frother built right into the machine.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my go to. Haven’t bought coffee from a store unless I’m on the road. Makes a good cappuccino. Control how frothy you want it. Good extraction and good cream. Especially once you figure out your own method. I grind my own beans and works really well with this machine. Pretty consistent result." —IronOne

    Price: $180.99 (originally $249.99)

    29. A three-tier spice shelf for 76% off to get your spice collection in order. Finally.

    shelf in kitchen cabinet
    Promising review: "My spice cabinet is lovely😍. I can easily identify everything. I previously used lazy Susans but these are superior." —SHARON JACKSON

    Price: $7.99 (originally $32.97) 

    30. A roomy duffel bag for up to 28% off that's just as handy on a weekend trip as it is on a trip to the gym — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.

    Model wearing the duffel in various ways and strapping to a suitcase
    Promising review: "Saw someone buy this on TikTok and decided to grab it for myself! It is perfect size and lots of compartments to organize! It also has a pocket that you can slide over a handle for a suitcase for easy transportation!" —Amazon Customer

    Price$20.79+ (originally $26.99+; available in 95 colors).

    31. A Fire HD kids tablet for 21% off that's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more. Did I mention it has a 13+–hour battery life? Yeah, that helps!

    A child watching a movie and reading on the tablet
    Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

    Price: $149.99 (originally $189.99; available in pink and blue, plus Mickey and Disney Princes themes)

    32. An Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 40% off (it has 4K picture, Dolby sound, and ~WiFi 6~ for uninterrupted streaming) you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music they want at the push of a button.

    the stick and remote with text &quot;a truly cinematic experience&quot;
    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "The fire stick is our new favorite purchase. It was very easy to install, in fact, my 12-year-old set up the device on his own for me. The product comes with batteries and is very easy for all family members to use. From my 75-year-old father to my non-techy 10-year-old, everyone has found that the fire stick is incredibly simple to use. All family members have enjoyed streaming shows and movies that pertain to their interests. Since our internet is strong and super fast, there was no buffering and we were able to see great quality images. I highly recommend purchasing the fire stick." —S. Schlaud

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    33. A weekender bag for 42% off that'll come in handy (and look stylish) for your on-the-go life — it has all the smart design of the much-buzzed-about Beis weekender — but for a fraction of the price. It has a zip-around bottom shoe compartment to keep their kicks away from their clothes, a super spacious interior, detachable shoulder strap, charging port, and a luggage strap so it fits neatly on top of your roller bag.

    Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

    Price: $28.99+ (originally $49.99; available in two sizes and 43 colors/designs)

    34. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist for 32% off that packs in oat and jojoba oil to help soften dry, rough, and sensitive skin.

    bottle of mist
    Promising review: "This oil is perfect for people who have dry skin and need some oil to moisturize their skin. The lotions don't last for me, but this light oil is the best. You don't need a lot, it absorbs right away, and its light scent is so soothing. l love it. My daughter loves it too." —Patti Misterka

    Price: $9.58 (originally $14.16)

    35. Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover for up to 39% off is an dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested formula that'll even remove your beloved waterproof mascara formula without irritating eyes.

    makeup removed on pads and the makeup remover
    Promising review: "It's so perfect for removing all types of eye makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow! I also use it to remove my long wearing matte lipsticks. The best product out there. It doesn't sting my eyes either and a little goes a long way!" —Trudym

    Price: $17.78 for three bottles (originally $29.19; also available individually in different sizes)

    36. A 50-pack of pre-measured Arm & Hammer laundry soap sheets for 33% off in case you've been thinking about giving up on detergent goo.

    box of sheets
    Promising review: "The sheet can be torn in half for a smaller load. It smells good but not too strong on the finished clothes. Just toss the sheet in with the laundry and off you go. It melts completely very quickly. I haven't washed anything super dirty or super stained but a regular load of clothes or towels, it's great." —Wendy

    Price: $9.99 (originally $14.99)

    37. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 46% off — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.