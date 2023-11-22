33 Awesome Skincare Products Under $10 If You’re On A Budget But Want To Treat Yourself

1. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
2. Cuccio Cuticle Oil smells heavenly, but most importantly can treat sorry-looking cuticles and moisturize your paws. Oh, and it'll look lovely on your vanity. I have this and it takes just a few seconds each day!
Promising review: "This Cuccio milk and honey cuticle moisturizer is truly a cuticle saver. Applying one drop to each cuticle and massaging it in completely will leave your cuticles and hands feeling soft, looking great and the smell is divine. I use it on both my hands and feet and I’m comfortable showing my fingernails and toenails this summer because this product has made it so easy to feel confident knowing I won’t have crusty cuticles." —Rina C
3. An exfoliating scrub mitt helps you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month (it's that good so you don't have to use it often!). Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
4. And Evridwear's Exfoliating Gloves give you control of the level of exfoliation a little more precisely than a mitt. Hello to your Everything Shower's new BFF.
Evridwear is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
5. Schick Dermaplaning Razors tackle any peach fuzz you'd like to say bye to *and* will help you precisely shape your brows.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
6. Bio-Oil — it may just become your hypoallergenic, nongreasy, and dermatologist-recommended go-to for lessening the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Or it can also just serve as an amazing body moisturizer.
I've used this stuff before on a variety of bumps and scratches I've accumulated on my legs as an extraordinarily pale and clumsy human. I think it's really worked! Also I've used it as a body moisturizer in the dry, dry depths of winter with supple results.
Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face and I was pretty sure it was going to leave hideous scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it til now. I had my shingles april and its august now. Check the before and after pics. It works." —twitch
7. A Revlon volcanic stone face roller removes oil and shine from your face. And unlike oil-blotting sheets, the ball can be popped out and washed so you can use this over and over and over again.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
8. Compound W One Step Pads target plantar warts with a waterproof bandage in an NBD waterproof bandage you can apply and then go about your day.
Promising review: "This worked for me. Here's what happened. First bandage: Everything turned white. Second bandage: The top layer of the wart started disappearing and I could see the blood vessels that were inside it clearly. Third bandage: It started burning while wearing it. One day was REALLY painful, but now I think I just put the bandage on too tight. There was definitely burning though. Uncomfortable, not unbearable. Fourth bandage: The skin around the wart started to crack. Fifth bandage: The skin continued to crack and I could see the wart separating. Sixth bandage: Skin separating deeper. Wart was really soft but it wouldn't budge. Seventh bandage: The wart stuck to the medicine, so when I pulled off the bandage, the wart went with it. I'm left with some raw skin that's a bit sensitive but it feels fine. It looks like the entire wart came off, roots and all. Side note: It smells horribly. Make sure you put the bandage on tight enough to try and conceal the smell, but not so tight it hurts. Overall, not a horrible process. Make sure you follow the instructions and keep it on for 48 hours at a time. Two of mine were only on for 24 hours and I think that prolonged the process." —Chelsea Gipson
9. Jack Black Lip Balm intensely hydrates thanks to a shea butter and antioxidant vitamin E formula. Plus, it has SPF 25! This is my fave emollient lip balm, and I even turned a friend on to it during a frigid December trip in Vienna where we spent tons of time outside, and her lips were very chapped because of it.
Promising review: "So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious. I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." —Trisha
10. A bug bite suction tool removes the irritating venom, and helps reduce itchiness, pain, and swollenness on existing bites. Plus it works on other insect stings. Think about all the scratching you could've saved yourself!
Promising review: "We carry our Bug Bite Thing in the car, take on vacations, etc. Love it. We use for mosquito bites mostly...but I will tell you, my husband actually got stung by a wasp after we bought this and I cant tell you how excited I was! Not for this discomfort of course, but I could wait to see if the bug sucker would actually suck out the stinger...it did!!!!! So satisfying." —E. Horvath
11. Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover rids the area around your nails of dead skin but also soothes skin with aloe and chamomile.
Promising review: "I had never tried this before and I am so glad I did. It works great! Within seconds of applying it to my nails, the cuticle becomes soft and I can remove it right away. I used to never remove my cuticles when doing my nails, I guess because I didn't really know how to, but since I started using this product my nails look so good. I'm happy with the product and the results." —ABernal
12. Burt's Bees after-sun soothing lotion because sometimes you get sunburned even when you think you're being great about reapplying sunblock. Or maybe you just recruited your laziest friend to help you reapply on your back. Both are highly possible!
It doesn't contain any parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.
Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Highly recommend!" —jlgentr3
13. O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream soothes dry, cracked hands *while* making them look so much more presentable.
Promising review: "I have terrible-terrible eczema, on my hands and feet. Nothing has helped, only exasperated it. A family member mentioned this product and I gave it a shot. Let me tell you, it decreased the cuts in my hands considerably!!! It feels like I have new skin. Soft and undisturbed by inflammation. I am hyper sensitive, so if I can use this...I give it 5 STARS ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ So soothing. My holy grail!!" —Ally
14. And O'Keeffe's foot cream is a new trick to treat your old dogs.
Promising review: "I have tried EVERYTHING, but because I am barefoot all the time, my heels crack (gross!!!!!!)... a lot. Sometimes they split open and it can be incredibly painful. After about three days of applying this cream at bedtime, the pain started to go away because the healing process was kicked into gear by my skin finally being soft enough to do its thing. It leaves a weird residue on your hands after application, (which could probably easily be washed off if I wasn't already cozied up in bed), but it made all the difference for my normally cracked and dry heels. I notice I get much better results when I use it daily, (so if you skip a few days, you'll notice it won't work as well). Consistency is key, but it really does work!" —Faith Mendelson
15. A scalp massager helps relieve you of itching and dandruff. Also, it'll feel like a total treat.
Promising review: "I have suffered from dry scalp and dandruff for years. I recently shaved my head and realized just how bad my scalp really was. Red irritated spots everywhere that became very easy to see with my short hair. After using this product along with a coconut oil moisturizer for three days, my scalp is already healing. The product is easy to hold, easy to clean, and feels great on an itchy scalp. I also don’t have dandruff flakes at all anymore. Trust me, you won’t regret purchasing this product!" —Britt
