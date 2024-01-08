25 Simple Beauty Products Reviewers Love For Traveling

1. A 66-pack of Olay facial cleansing cloths that come pre-treated with the cleanser that foams up once you add water — making them TSA-friendly.
I'm a frequent traveler and always pack some of these for all my trips. I wear a full face of makeup every day and these are textured and foamy enough to help get all my makeup off at the end of the day on my trips! On tropical trips when I've put on layers and LAYERS of SPF (I *am* the sunscreen queen), I'll sometimes use with a solid cleanser to make sure I'm really removing everything. But that isn't required for most days on my travels. I've found that I can cut each in half and store them in my personal item backpack pocket to make the most of each package.
Promising review: "I take these with me every time I travel. Great cleansing, softens skin, and TSA-friendly. My go-to facial cleaners when on the go!" —Heather Daly
2. Plus a solid facial cleanser I like to pair with the cloths to remove piled-on SPF layers. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin that'll be small in your bag but last you for weeks and weeks and weeks instead of figuring out how to pack a liquid cleanser.
This brand specializes in solid toiletry options that are perfect for travel. I gave this cleansing stick a spin on a 2.5 week trip to Vietnam and Malaysia where I only did a carry-on. So I had to make some sacrifices with my toiletries in order to do that. Using this green stick didn't feel like a sacrifice! It helped get off makeup and sunscreen easily, and I still have a LOT of the stick left after that long trip! It's also worth noting that I have rosacea and dry, sensitive skin. This worked great on it.
3. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply pump on your normal size perfume bottle to keep you smelling like your signature scent while you're on the go. Yes, I paid all that dough for a Le Labo but no I won't pay more dough for their (still v pricey) travel bottles.
^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point.
Promising review: "These little bottles allowed me to take four different scents with me on my trip. I was about to take one big glass bottle, but I was worried that it would break, so when I saw these, I read reviews and took a chance, and I'm glad I did. I love it!" —QueenFrecklez
4. A TSA-friendly toiletries set you'll easily fill, clean, and then refill with your go-to regular products. And the bag is sturdy as HECK.
I own and love this set! It includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars, an two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips, and for trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents), I use the extra room in the bag to shove in all my beauty products and daily contacts. Plus! It comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. I bought this set in spring 2019 and have, admittedly, lost a container or two. But the ones that I've held on to over dozens of trips have all held up well!
Promising review: "I used this recently on a trip to Europe. They worked great, no leaks, and got through security in my carry-on just fine. I’m glad to have these for future trips." —Rachel
5. Or if you're not in need of containers, a clear TSA-approved toiletry bag so you can Lego-fit all your liquid and spreadable bbs in there with ease.
Promising review: "I've had this bag for a year — it's gone through TSA several times, and I have never had an issue with it! I've actually been able to fit more into it than I would a traditional Ziploc bag. SO glad I made the purchase!!!" —Glenna
6. Or! A snazzier clear toiletries case the same size as a quart-sized plastic bag that you can use over and over and over again. So you probably won't have to buy another one anytime soon. But you'll want to if the opportunity arises.
Truffle is a woman-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA-approved or stadium-approved.
Promising review: "I adore my clarity jetset case! I’m a flight attendant so travel organization is KEY. It was actually recommended to me by my flight attendant best friend! Love how tidy it keeps me. Now I’m off to buy the jumbo version!" —Aimee M.
7. A mini lightweight flat iron that'll help you get your signature smooth locks, or at least tidy up your blowout you're really banking on lasting for a few days.
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!
Promising review: "Loved having this on my recent trip to Ireland. So glad I purchased something with dual voltage so there were no hair worries while traveling. It works well and takes up little space. Plan for it to take longer to style your hair; it’s small. But it doesn’t take a lot more time. Glad I purchased!" —Ashley
8. An on-the-go Gillette razor that'll spare you some precious space in your bag without sacrificing quality.
It comes with one handle and one blade refill! *And* reviewers say that it fits regular Venus razor refills.
Promising review: "I bought this for a four-week backpacking trip to Europe and was so glad I did. You can absolutely get this through TSA, and the case that comes with it is excellent for protecting the blade. I shaved probably once every few days, and the blade held up the whole time I was gone, and I'm still using it after I got back. Great for travel." —Angela
9. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo to tackle greasy roots without the aerosol formula. Cheers to skipping a morning wash for an early flight or bus...and still being able to carry on some dry shampoo without making room for it in your toiletries bag.
I bought one of these back in the spring and it's been in my bag for the multiple trips I've been on since. It lasts a good amount of time and it's indeed touched up some MAJORLY greasy roots. After all, why spend time shampooing and drying your hair an extra time or two when you could be off galavanting in a new city?
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
10. A *solid* Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreen that really sticks to your skin on your tropical (or just plain sweaty) vacation. Oh, and because it's a solid, it's carry-on–friendly!
I first bought this for a weeklong Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works.
And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination.
11. A set of six Cadence containers that are magnetized and'll stick together in your toiletries bag. They're super sturdy, leak-proof, and even work great for a few days' worth of vitamins or holding small jewelry. They've quickly become one of my packing go-tos.
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. Psst, because these containers and lids are magnetic, the lid will stick to the side of the container when you're using whatever's inside.
But I'm not the only fan on the BuzzFeed Shopping team. My co-worker Abby Kass has these and loves them! Here's what she has to say about them: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days' worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time, SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
12. A waterproof satin-lined Hairbrella hat that'll easily fold up and be ready for those days when you look like you have GREAT weather. Then, all of a sudden the sky opens up and starts pouring, ruining your perfect hair day.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016.
Promising review: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the 3 days were rainy (some quite heavy), and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too." —Miss Information
13. A shine and anti-frizz hair bar can take the place of a liquid hair oil or serum. After all, you want your hair to look fab on vacation but don't want to waste precious time on styling when you can be out sightseeing or crouched under an umbrella at a picturesque beach.
You can also use the bar as s leave-in treatment, oil mask treatment, or a hair wax for a sleeked-back look.
