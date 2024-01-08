25 Simple Beauty Products Reviewers Love For Traveling

I'm a frequent traveler and always pack some of these for all my trips. I wear a full face of makeup every day and these are textured and foamy enough to help get all my makeup off at the end of the day on my trips! On tropical trips when I've put on layers and LAYERS of SPF (I *am* the sunscreen queen), I'll sometimes use with a solid cleanser to make sure I'm really removing everything. But that isn't required for most days on my travels. I've found that I can cut each in half and store them in my personal item backpack pocket to make the most of each package.

Promising review: "I take these with me every time I travel. Great cleansing, softens skin, and TSA-friendly. My go-to facial cleaners when on the go!" —Heather Daly

Get them from Amazon for $9.74.