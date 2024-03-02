37 Products To Help Keep Your Belongings Safe While Traveling

1. Some anti-pickpocketing clips that'll easily attach two zippers and keep them unable to quickly zip open. This'll be a great way to make the bags and luggage you already own a little safer.
Promising review: "Prefect for international travel! Easy to use and protected against theft/pickpockets. Used it on my recent trip to Europe!" —Rachel Bristol
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three color combos).
2. An Apple AirTag for each bag to give you peace of mind even if you're driving to your destination and are just leaving your luggage at the hotel before check-in time!
Storytime: After traveling summer 2022 carry-on only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during 2022 Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!), so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy. I had zero problems, and both were done in, like, five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My Friends app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $24.
3. A pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins you can slip onto the tops of your full-size toiletries because even though you're flying and it pains you to pay to check a bag, you don't wanna deal with decanting your toiletries or seeking out travel size versions. But most importantly, they'll keep stuff from leaking out onto all the other stuff in your suitcase.
Rinseroo is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products.
Promising review: "I used these on my travel toiletries on a month-long road trip. On several occasions, the toiletry lids opened, but none of the product leaked out of the toiletry skins. I was even able to pour the leaked shampoo back into the bottle. I rinsed out the skin and placed it back on for the next leg of my journey. These are my new travel must-haves." —Tyson Mohr
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in an eight-pack).
4. A flat RFID-blocking fanny pack that'll work underneath your clothes or as just a regular waist bag.
5. A trifold travel wallet so all your important documents are in one place and you're not wearily holding up the line when it comes time to show the TSA agent your passport and boarding pass.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "I went out of the country for the first time and am so glad I bought this wallet. It holds all my documents and IDs, and makes going through airports easy with everything right at hand. It's a good size and fit nicely in my cross-body travel bag. So, if you need a nice travel wallet, give this one a go. It's a good quality and price." —khaleesi
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 33 colors).
6. A hard-shell roller suitcase with a pocket on the front for your laptop to make getting through the TSA line much more effortless and then resting assured that it's safe in the overhead. Plus! It's equipped with TSA-approved locks!
Promising review: "This is my first time buying a 'fancier' suitcase, and I love it so far! I took it with me on a trip to NYC for work and used it as a carry-on. I was easily able to lift it up, and it fit very well in the overhead bins. A lot of people were asked to gate check, but as this bag met the requirements, I was able to bring it on all my American Airlines flights. I love the inside design with the different pockets and that my packing cubes easily fit. I had enough clothes and work items for four days and could easily have fit more, at least for a week! Also, it comes with a laundry bag, as I had forgotten mine. I highly recommend it. I think it will last me for a long time!" —Marie C.
Get it from Amazon for $199.95 (available in three colors and more sizes).
7. A roomy beach bag with a waterproof section where you can stick your phone, Kindle, and other items that ABSOLUTELY cannot get wet.
Promising review: "When you go to the pool or beach nowadays you see a lot of people with these $100+ rubber carry-alls. Sure they look nice but they are not as practical as this bag or have the features of this bag. I came to appreciate this bag when I loaded up the grandkids to take to the pool and realized too late that I did not remove my hearing aids or empty my pockets. This bag comes with a nice waterproof pouch and I was able to keep all those belongings, I should have left at home, safe and dry all day!" —David Petraitis
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in six colors/prints).
8. A simple luggage strap will hold your essentials like a travel pillow, jacket, personal item, and more as you scoot along through the airport and once you land. Here's to quickly gathering all your stuff post-screen and freeing up those hands without dropping all your stuff on the airport floor!
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in four colors).
9. Or if you wanna take it to the next level, a belt bag can double as a travel belt with a pass-through trolley loop so you can use it to secure your personal item to the top of your roller suitcase. And then when you're out and about at your destination, you can use it as a purse!
Cincha Travel is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Check out a TikTok of the Cincha belt bag in action. When flying with this, I rec leaving it on as the belt for your suitcase while boarding your flight. On a few flights I've been on this year, I've heard gate agents make people put their belt bags worn around their waist or cross-body into their personal item. So just be mindful of that!
Promising review: "Great little double-duty bag. Highly recommend. I could fit four passports, an iPhone, a slim wallet, and many more things in my new travel bag. A must for your next adventure." —Lindsay
Get it from Cincha Travel for $49.99 (available in four colors/patterns).
10. A portable door lock to attach to any regular old door for your budget-friendly hotel, vacation rental, room in a guest house, or, well, just any door. It's super easy to install and won't damage the door. It'll be a comfort for solo travelers, especially.
If you're flying with this in your carry-on just make sure that you put it in an easy-to-access pocket because I've had security look for it in my bag after going through the X-ray.
Promising review: "I’m a flight attendant and swear I live in hotel rooms and needed extra security, and these seem to be the talk in the airline world so I order myself two. It took me a YouTube video to figure out how to install them and yes very easy and very secure. Safe sleeping is important and I’m glad I have these." —Elizabeth C. Breton
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
11. An anti-theft neck wallet that's also RFID-blocking to help you more easily navigate your cruise-ship excursions without having to keep your hands hovering over your pockets the entire time. Pickpockets exist, and you've gotta be aware of 'em, but let's focus on taking in the sights.
12. A waterproof pouch that I buy for every water-adjacent vacation (so mostly warm-weather trips like Croatia and Greece). But! As soon as I booked my flight for Iceland, I bought one of these to take along to The Blue Lagoon. It survived rain, hail, and all kinds of steam rising off the water. It packs SUPER flat so you'll always have room for it in your bag.
It fits any pho