If You Long To Get Through TSA Faster, Check Out These 34 Products

1. A five-year Global Entry membership that'll *also* include TSA PreCheck for when you're getting out of Dodge. It'll seriously shorten your security line times and be a great value if you get out of the country at least once a year and fly domestically a few times annually. (This combo is $22 more than five years of PreCheck alone.) Cheers to your full breakfast spread you'll be eating post-security while others are in the regular line, taking off their shoes (ick).
I put off getting TSA PreCheck and even Global Entry for YEARS despite flying ~10x a year because I'm a person who likes to get to the airport early and have getting through security down to an efficient routine. However, my breaking point was July 2021 when I had to wait soooo long at the airport when coming back to the country from Croatia (I had Mobile Passport at the time, but the machines were broken so I had to wait in line with everyone else). I went to Italy about a month later after signing up for Global Entry and coming back into the country was a breeze. I just had to let a machine take my picture, print out a receipt with said picture, and then place it in a nearby TSA agent's open palm. Then onto baggage claim! I've since used the Global Entry portion six times and the TSA PreCheck about a dozen times since getting it. So I feel as if I've already gotten my money's worth in less than two years.
Apply with the Department of Homeland Security for $100. Once you're approved, you have to do an in-person interview and if approved on the spot, you can have your TSA PreCheck and Global Entry privileges available immediately. I just so happened to find a date for my interview the day before I flew to Italy and was able to update my boarding passes and flight reservations with my info to reap the benefits ASAP.
2. If you really wanna go the distance (metaphorically, not in the security line), also sign up for Clear Plus. It's much pricier than Global Entry/TSA PreCheck ($189/one year vs. $100/five years), but it'll help you zip to the front of the line — even past the TSA PreCheck folks.
I recently finally gave in to getting Clear after enjoying Global Entry and TSA PreCheck for 2.5 years. The hook was...the (pricey) annual fee is covered by my American Express Platinum every year! You can do most of the work online for an application and just spend a few extra minutes at a Clear kiosk in an airport terminal before you go through the security line. So the application is more convenient than Global Entry (no need to go in for an official interview) and gets you through the security line much faster than TSA PreCheck. I travel about 10x a year and have always been put off signing up for Clear because of the annual fee. Though, I (and so should you) take advantage of every single credit card membership benefit that I possibly can, so that was the clincher for me. Is it worth it if you only fly a few times a year? Unlikely. And if your main airport doesn't have the kiosks, it's even less worth the money. But if your credit card or someone else (like, ahem, your job that makes you travel) will foot the bill, go for it!
Right now, I have both Global Entry *and* Clear, which has been especially helpful because sometimes, one line is much longer than the other, and I can choose which I'd like. For example, when flying out of Las Vegas about a week ago, I skipped the Clear line and opted for TSA Pre-Check because Pre-Check had a slightly shorter line. But! If you're only going to do one, I say opt for Global Entry (which includes Pre-Check) because it's overall a better value.
3. A packing list pad so you can rest assure that you DID bring everything you intended, including which things you wanna include in your carry-on and which things you wanna check.
Promising review: "I hate packing — I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something, and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel a lot, this is a game changer. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear — everything I need is on this list. I am thinking of just keeping one bag totally packed, filled with the items on the list, and just add my suit in when I am ready to travel. :)" —Dr. Oceanfront
4. A 26-liter Lo & Sons ~deluxe~ backpack with a removable organizational insert so you can not only FIT all of your stuff, but then also FIND It. I recently used ONLY this for an economy Frontier flight and my laptop was well protected in this in a separate pocket that would be easy to access during security check.
Psst, when I recently flew using this, I took out the organizational insert and was able to fit in a compression packing cube, my go-to toiletry bag, a crossbody purse, a pair of shoes, and actually quite a bit more! So yes, it does fit the Draconian personal-item restrictions for Frontier, but I didn't feel *too* limited in flying with just this.
Promising review: "There are a ton of pockets and each is so thoughtful. The best feature is the capacity. I recently went on a long weekend trip and was bent on not checking a bag. I ended up fitting so much in the Hanover Deluxe. It was filled to the brim — yet still fit under my seat on the plane. I’m a small person with a small frame, and the backpack is lightweight and easy to carry. Saw other reviews about the fabric, seems durable enough (it is stiff but fine), and I suppose it is a preference. I hope the bag will hold up over time, but in the meantime, I’m happy with my purchase." —Jen
5. Or a reversible vegan-leather travel tote for anyone who'd rather fool with a shoulder bag that'll still hold basically everything you'd need on board your flight. Simply reach in and pull out that laptop or toiletries bag you've gotta put out in the tray.
Promising review: "I bought this bag for a trip I recently took and am extremely pleased with it. The versatility of being reversible (dark to light) was a plus, getting two for the price of one. It is soft and supple, and holds a ton of stuff! My 13" laptop/tablet fit perfectly and there was still room for a lot of other travel stuff. The magnet that holds the flaps together was strong, too. I would definitely purchase this product again and will use it on future trips!" —D. Webb
6. Plus a handbag organizer with LOTS of pockets to help you easily track down your ID, a pouch to take off those giant earrings before going through security, that half-drunk bottle of water you've gotta toss, and just about anything else you'll need to take out and put in a tray.
Promising review: "I have always purchased handbags with lots of pockets and sections because I hate having to dig around trying to find something in the gaping hole of purses with no sections. But I have passed up so many cute bags because of this, and I was frustrated with having to do so. I purchased this medium-sized organizer, and I couldn't be happier!! It is very well-made, and it has so many great pockets to organize everything I need. THE BEST PART is, I can easily lift it out of one purse and put it into another one, and I always know where everything can be found. I wish I had gotten one of these years ago. When I first ordered this organizer, I didn't realize it had two zipper compartments on each side, and I was tickled to discover even MORE storage!!! With all the fun colors and patterns, it was hard to select one, but I've always been partial to polka dots. I love it and can't imagine anyone not being as pleased with this as I am!" —Ronna
7. A compact wheeled carry-on bag small enough to qualify as a personal item on those budget airlines that float to the top of Google Flights results bc of their "personal-item-only" budget ticket prices. This'll really stick it to 'em!
Now you won't even have to pull your suitcase outta the overhead!
Promising review: "I bought my bag September 2022 for Hawaii. Airlines loose so much luggage, I wanted to only bring one bag. I bring five pairs of shoes and two outfits a day. Always travel with two large suitcases AND a carry-on. Did not think I could do it. I got eight days of clothing in this bag, airline-approved size toiletries, my medications, my camera, AND my travel CPAP machine in this bag. I only took one pair of shoes, which were the ones I was wearing. Incredible!! Going back to Hawaii this October and am taking my bag again. I can not believe I got everything I needed in this bag. LOVE LOVE LOVE it!!!!" —J. P. Delano
8. A weekender bag that'll easily slide over the handle of your wheeled suitcase in case you're in the market for a new personal item. (It'll also fit under an airplane seat, according to reviewers.)
Promising review: "I’m so happy I purchased this bag! I’ve been using a backpack as my carry-on for years but saw this and thought I’d give it a shot. I was able to pack a small backpack (approx. 12"x14" but the top was folded), a purse (approx. 10"x6"), Beats headphones (in their bubble case), a pair of Birkenstocks, and a travel blanket with plenty of room to spare. The side zipper/compartment is SO convenient to hold your cellphone/wallet/passport for easy access. I love that it sets nicely on top of a carry-on size bag without toppling over. The bag also has a shoulder strap which was nice to use when actually boarding the plane." —Jen
