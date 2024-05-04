If You Long To Get Through TSA Faster, Check Out These 34 Products

I recently finally gave in to getting Clear after enjoying Global Entry and TSA PreCheck for 2.5 years. The hook was...the (pricey) annual fee is covered by my American Express Platinum every year! You can do most of the work online for an application and just spend a few extra minutes at a Clear kiosk in an airport terminal before you go through the security line. So the application is more convenient than Global Entry (no need to go in for an official interview) and gets you through the security line much faster than TSA PreCheck. I travel about 10x a year and have always been put off signing up for Clear because of the annual fee. Though, I (and so should you) take advantage of every single credit card membership benefit that I possibly can, so that was the clincher for me. Is it worth it if you only fly a few times a year? Unlikely. And if your main airport doesn't have the kiosks, it's even less worth the money. But if your credit card or someone else (like, ahem, your job that makes you travel) will foot the bill, go for it!

Right now, I have both Global Entry *and* Clear, which has been especially helpful because sometimes, one line is much longer than the other, and I can choose which I'd like. For example, when flying out of Las Vegas about a week ago, I skipped the Clear line and opted for TSA Pre-Check because Pre-Check had a slightly shorter line. But! If you're only going to do one, I say opt for Global Entry (which includes Pre-Check) because it's overall a better value.

