47 Products For Simplified But Mouthwatering Weeknight Dinners

1. A Momofuku ramen noodles variety pack as a quick 'n' easy meal for when all you wanna do is open a packet, boil some water, and then chow down. This is one of my favorite lazy meals and I'll keep buying these as long as they keep making them.
I tried out these noodles as part of the Ultimate Variety Pack and haven't looked back since. I want to ALWAYS have these in my kitchen cabinets. Yes, they're THAT good. I'm very lazy and have spent way too much money on takeout in my life, so I'm forever looking for a solution to help me get takeout-worthy food at home for the least amount of effort. These totally fit the bill. I also like to toss chopped scallions on top. I'll even even mix in sautéed veggies and chicken to help bulk up the dish...or just use up the stuff that I have that I know I need to eat. I adore them so much that I even bought my brother a big bundle of them for Christmas and he was VERY excited when he opened it because Momofuku and David Chang's amazing reputation precede them.
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $48 (includes 5 servings each of 3 varieties) or get a 20-pack from Momofuku for $52 (includes 5 each of 3 varieties and three jars of chili crunch). Also check out some new noodle flavors.
2. Plus, a "tingly" umami seasoning that'll make quick work of figuring out how to whip up a protein or sides with a serious kick of flavor that regular ol' salt and pepper can't deliver. I swear by this stuff for my foil packet salmon.
So $18 for a jar of seasoning might feel a bit steep but hear me out: This has made so many lackluster quick home lunches feel like something I paid $20 for and stood in line to order with everyone else in New York City. And you don't need a whole lot to add some amazing flavor either. When I use it for salmon, I rub the salmon in olive oil and then top it with this before cooking. I love salmon but am sorta bad at grocery shopping, so I tend to eat the same lunch over and over again. (Also, cooking for one is hard!) This keeps things feeling lively and gets me excited about food I actually fixed for myself.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
3. A rapid defrosting tray so you won't have to put off cooking because your meat is still frozen. Put down the pizza place phone number and get back to your we-have-food-at-home plans.
Promising review: "I was a little concerned this was going to be one of those gifts that were hyped up but it’s not. It’s not going to thaw a huge chunk of meat in an hour but I have thawed a chunk of chicken in a few hours. The product itself isn’t very thick which I like as it doesn’t take up a lot of space for storage. It doesn’t warm up, but pulls the cold from the meat, which makes the product thaw (like putting meat in cold water to thaw it faster and not cook it)." —Savannah A.
Get it from Amazon for $18.88.
4. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper can make onion tears and food prep mess a thing of the past! This way, you can actually pull off that Pinterest recipe you've been meaning to make instead of paying Uber Eats $30 for Taco Bell. (Sometimes that's worth it, though.)
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.98.
5. A manual food chopper for quick work of herbs, fruits, veggies, and ice in case your knife skills could use some practice or you just wanna make food prep a lil' more fun.
It's also dishwasher safe (top rack only!) so cleanup is super simple.
Promising review: "This is great for cutting lots of veggies super fast. All you have to do is roughly chop down your veggies, toss them in, and give it four to five pulls for perfectly diced chunks for salsa or toppings on eggs or tacos. It comes with a handy cover too so all you have to do is rinse the blade and toss the container in the fridge or cooler." —Kevin B.
Get it from Amazon for $14.71+ (also available in green).
6. A trio lasagna pan so everyone in the fam will get their own fave version of lasagna for dinner without *too* much fuss or cooking way too much of the veggie option and then have to see the leftovers in your freezer for the next few months.
FYI, you can use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too. This is also great for making several kinds of lasagna at once if you and other fam members have different preferences!
Promising review: "I loved everything about this pan. It's versatile. I can put three different cake mixes in each well, or meat loaves, etc. I really love this pan! A very happy customer." —Lisa F.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
7. A magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most used spices and encourage you to use all those "hmm, yeah, this is interesting" spice mixes you picked up from Trader Joe's the other week.
StoveShelf is a small business and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet and it is an awesome storage space for my more-often-used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six styles and three sizes).
8. A Just Spices starter set with eight blends you can use to jazz up your go-tos. It comes with a free spice guide to give you ALL kinds of ideas. For a starter, the Avocado Topping will transform a quick n dirty avocado toast or grain bowl situation. Because I can't be the only one who's exited out of a recipe I googled because it has eight spices in it that I don't currently own.
The set comes with the following spice blends: Chicken Allrounder; BBQ Allrounder; Vegetable Allrounder; Italian Allrounder; Avocado Topping; Casserole Allrounder; Stir Fry; Mexican Allrounder.
Get it from Just Spices for $49.99.
9. A electric air fryer with tons of onion rings and other scrumptious possibilities that'll have you looking at every piece of food you have in the house differently instead of putting on shoes to go through the drive-thru.
Promising review: "Once I started using this, I couldn't stop! I love it so much! It really does get things crispy! I have cooked chicken wings, tacos, zucchini fries, bacon, and more in it, and everything comes out great! You do have to play around with the temp and timing of stuff but once you get the hang of it, it's easy peasy! The digital buttons make it easy and it's nice to have different options instead of just off/on like with some fryers. And it actually isn't too heavy so I can move it on and off my counter easy, too. I think it's a great way to crisp food without turning on my hot oven in the summer! Would definitely recommend!" —willmatic84
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
10. Plus, a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet so you can merely glance at it as a kitchen helper instead of scrolling through your Pinterest board for that ONE recipe.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where the air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $11.45 (available in two colors).
11. A set of silicone air fryer liners that'll even more convince you to go ahead and use that special little countertop appliance to create something that feels and *tastes* extra special. Anyone who's tried to hand-wash the basket of an air fryer will get why these are a great idea. Just pop 'em in the dishwasher!
Promising review: "I was tired of cleaning the whole air fryer container. They work great, keeping all greases and crumbs inside, and make it easier to clean. The only bad thing (and this may just be me) is the ridges/ripples on the bottom of the inside of the liner. When you try to wash it in the sink, don’t put the stream of water right on those unless you want to take a small bath. Other than that, these are fantastic. My boyfriend also says that it seems to make everything crispier, and we love that." —Jordan Hixson
Get a set of three from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four color combinations).
12. A rapid egg cooker to get your favorite breakfast-for-dinner or salad topping *just* how you like it, rather than tossing improperly cooked eggs (for the millionth time). Turns out that the thing you really needed to amp up your at-home lunch salads was hard-boiled eggs.
Promising review: "If hard-boiled eggs are at all a part of your life, this device will change everything. Reclaim lost hours, catch up on missed TV, reconnect with old friends and family. Anything is possible with the free time you'll find at your disposal as you drop six eggs into this beast, press a button, and then walk away. What will you do? High-intensity exercise? Model building? Learn a second language? I hear your concern. 'What if I become so engrossed in my newfound love of taxonomy that I forget about my eggs?' Fear not, efficient chef. Like the horn of Gabriel himself, the unmistakable tone of this technological marvel could rouse the dead and bring you running to your fresh-and-ready ova's side. The Dash Go Rapid Egg Cooker is what mankind has been working toward since the first roundish stone was shaped into a wheel. Witness the apex of human innovation! Did not love the poaching tray." —J. Mercer Crenshaw
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in eight colors). Also check out the double-decker version.
13. A silicone baking mat might just become your sheet pan's BFF because this'll replace a roll (and then some) of aluminum foil used as a pan lining. I own these mats and have used them for basically every single thing that you could bake in an oven, whether that's roasted veggies, salmon, or really anything from the frozen-food aisle.
Promising review: "I use these mats many times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.96.
14. Plus, a set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers that'll act like little trays to contain various veggies that cook at different time intervals all on the same pan so there's WAY less coordination.
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers in action.
Promising review: "Brilliant. 100,000% recommend them! They let me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over- or undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen." —yule
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
15. An instant-read meat thermometer to help you FINALLY cook the perfect steak for a gourmet-tasting meal that you're not paying someone else to make. OR just not give your family food poisoning again from undercooked meat!
Promising review: "Couldn't be easier to use, really. I tested it with ice water and boiling water, and it seems to be pretty accurate. I've already cooked some steaks using it and they came out perfect. Plan to use it a lot with my smoker and expect good results there too. I love that it has the magnets so I can stick on the fridge, the grill, or the smoker, and it's always handy. And you really can't beat the price at under $10!" —FCC
Get it from Amazon for $10.