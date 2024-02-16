26 Products For Anyone Who Has Trouble Falling Asleep At Night

1. A bottle of Dr Teal's soothing foaming bath with Epsom salt made to soothe your aching muscles so you can full-on relax before bedtime.
Promising review: "I needed something to help me relax that was not a nap and this did it for me! I used this in an evening bath. Not only did it help me relax, it also helped me fall asleep so good that night. I tend to stay awake in bed (usually on my phone) most nights, but after this bath I fell asleep right away. It didn't bubble a whole lot for me, but it smelled amazing and made my skin the softest it's been in a long time! It's a good sized bottle with a sufficient amount of baths per bottle. Overall, I loved it. I don't take baths too often, but this has inspired me to do this more! 10/10 would buy again." —Priscilla Perez
Get it from Amazon for $6.29.
2. A pack of drug-free Breathe Right nasal strips reviewers say "saved their marriage" because they made for a much MUCH quieter sleeping environment for bedmates. Maybe it's time to buy some for your partner.
Promising review: "This product is a true gem. I’m eight months pregnant and due to baby pressing on diaphragm I’ve began to snore terribly. My poor husband is a light sleeper so I needed to figure something out. Started applying this at night and he says he doesn’t hear a peep out of me! If you have trouble sleeping or snoring this is something you need." —Raevyn
Get a box of 26 strips from Amazon for $10.18.
3. A genius amber reading light that'll be much nicer for bedtime reading (it's 99.94% free of blue spectrum light) either you or your partner could use. Just maybe don't start a thriller at 9:35 p.m. again.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic light! I use it every evening to continue reading while my son sleeps, it does not wake him or impede my sleep after I’m ready to go to bed. Great product." —Brian Masters
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A sleep therapy sound machine because playing a white noise playlist on your phone hasn't been so successful thus far. This handy gadget has seamless looping sounds and a USB port to charge your phone while you're off in Snoozeville.
The loops on this machine include White Noise, Fan, Ocean, Rain, Stream and Summer Night, which you can set with a 15, 30, or 60-minute auto off timer. It's also super lightweight and compact if you're on the move!
Promising review: "I have struggled for years with insomnia and have a difficult time staying asleep when it is dead quiet. I typically use a small fan during the night but thought I'd give this sleep machine a try. It really did the trick for me. While I can't say the sounds are completely authentic, they certainly are close enough. My duration of sleep has increased quite a lot since purchasing this Pure Wave sound machine. I would highly recommend it to anyone needing a little background noise to get a good night's sleep." —Joe B.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
5. A pair of wireless sleep headphones disguised in a comfy headband that'll stay put. This would be great for you *or* your partner who likes to listen to podcasts you detest.
Promising review: "Oh my goodness! Where has this been all my life?? Just a couple of days ago I was trying to sleep with earbuds in. I would wake up every time I moved because they were hard and hurt my ears. But THESE wireless headphones are the best! I can turn over in bed freely and it doesn't wake me up. I have trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep. Now I can play sleep videos which help drone me to sleep and keep me asleep. LOVE THEM!!" —Godsinger
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 19 colors).
6. A pack of cult-fave nonmedicated Vicks VapoPatches you (as you'd guess from the name) simply stick on instead of dealing with the traditional goo. They have a blend of eucalyptus, essential oils, and menthol to help relieve congestion.
A heads-up that these are meant to be worn *over* your clothes.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised when the scent lasted all night! They absolutely help me sleep better when I have a cold. I ordered some for my mother so she’d have them on hand for the upcoming cold and flu season." —Ashley
Get two five-packs from Amazon for $16.98.
7. A cooling mattress pad reviewers rave about because it's truly awful to get ready for bed and then lie there, unable to sleep because you're too hot (no matter the weather). This'll set you up for sleep success.
Promising review: "Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep. I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night it exceeded all my hopes and dreams, I was able to sleep again, it doesn't slip off even with my tossing and turning, and it stays cool. This mattress cover probably saved my marriage. Thank you!" —michael ervin
Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in three colors).
8. Plus, a set of satin pillowcases (that I own and can vouch have a soothing, cooling effect). But! These'll stick around in your bedding mix during cold weather, too, because satin doesn't suck moisture from your hair and skin like cotton pillowcases do.
9. Or a specifically designed set of two cooling pillowcases made with Japanese cooling fibers to help absorb your body heat while you sleep.
Promising review: "Finally found pillows that are worth every penny!!! I am buying more ASAP! I have a sweating problem and also have my bedroom on the third floor of my home so the heat rises, which doesn’t help my hot flashes at all! I have a hard time finding a pillowcase that isn’t sticky feeling, too hot to lay on, etc. I really appreciate that there is a zipper on one end of each pillowcase to zip up your pillow to help your pillow inside from slipping or falling out! These pillowcases are cool to the touch, super soft, and they are super comfortable to lay on, to the point I woke up with drool all over my face from my remarkable amount of great sleep I had! This pillowcase doesn’t get that overwhelming warm sticky feeling after laying on it for a while. It stays comfortable to lay on all through the night! I’m incredibly happy and grateful to finally find pillowcases that are exactly what anyone with sweating issues and hot flashes need and want in pillowcases." —CosmeticatedReviews
Get them from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in standard, queen, and king sizes and in 11 colors).
10. A set of cooling bed sheets that'll keep you from waking up all hot and sweaty. They feel super pricey but, thank goodness, aren't!
Promising review: "I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Also, the company is great to work with! Excellent customer service! When my sheets arrived, there was a small problem with the fitted sheet so I emailed them (the sheets came with a flier with their contact info) and they sent me another fitted sheet right away. They said they are a family owned business and really want the customer to have a great experience. I was impressed with that level of service especially in this day and age! Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in twin–split king sizes and 45 colors).
11. Or if you've got a DEEP mattress, some ultra-soft deep pocket fitted sheets made to be super breathable.
Promising reviews: "We have slept on these sheets for a week. My husband has night sweats. He no longer wakes up soaking wet with these sheets. They are amazingly soft. They are so soft that my leggings get twisted with these more than my other sheets we’ve had previously...and that is good, because it’s a testament to the softness. I have a tendency to not make my bed, and our animals sleep on our blankets. They haven’t even wrinkled :) My husband says these are the best sheets he’s slept on in his life, and he grew up with a mom who always bought the expensive 'good' stuff. I highly recommend these. Bonus: Amazing price!" —Bunn Family
Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 27 colors).
12. Or suspenders for your sheets if you already have a set of sheets you like, but the issue is that the fitted sheet won't stay put on your mattress, and you end up in a sheet burrito. These are exactly how they sound, so no matter how much you toss and turn, your fitted sheet comes loose in the middle of the night.
13. A linen bedding bundle so you can fully realize your fancy home self while keeping your cool in the summer and staying toasty in the winter.
Piglet's signature fabric is made from 100% natural stonewashed French flax that gets softer and softer with wear. The linens are prewashed for softness and won't shrink. The fabric is warm and cozy in the winter and fresh and cool in the warmer months. This bundle includes a natural linen duvet cover, pair of colorful pillowcases, pair of white pillowcases, white flat sheet, and white fitted sheet.
Get it from Piglet for $387+.
14. A temperature-regulating 100% cotton blanket that'll keep the air flowing while you dream about Pedro Pascal.
Muslin Comfort is a woman-owned small business based in California.
Promising review: "I always run hot. My sleep can be very erratic due to the night sweats. So far this has helped reduce the times of waking up drenched. It was worth the money!!" —Jammie R.
Get it from Muslin Comfort for $209.99+ (available in oversized Twin–oversized King and in 16 colors).
15. A Sheex x Brrr° silky sleep mask that comes equipped with quick-drying, sweat-wicking, mineral-infused fabric that'll feel great on your face *and* block out light to help aid in falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer.
Sheex is a woman-owned small business from Michelle Marciniak and Susan Walvius — former University of South Carolina basketball coaches who set out to make bedding as comfortable as their favorite performance fabrics.
Promising review: "I’m one of those who rarely reviews things, and when I received this in the mail I legitimately thought I was scammed out of $30. It looks like nothing, just your average silky eye mask. I put it on and it certainly didn’t feel like anything special. Ha, I ate those words. I don’t know what kind of black magic they’re using in the manufacturing process (especially with these supply chain issues), but I actually can’t be without it now. It fully covers my eyes in the lightest, most comfortable way, and it doesn’t feel restrictive at all. Over the long Thanksgiving weekend, there were three nights in a row that I slept 9+ HOURS !!! I mean, this is not a drill. My husband thought something was wrong with me. Bottom line, I’m getting some of the best sleep I’ve gotten since before the pandemic. Do your battle-tattered body a favor and get one of these." —Ruth
Get it from Sheex for $35 (available in four colors).