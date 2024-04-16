BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Avoid An Expired Groceries Graveyard And Organize Your Fridge With These 25 Handy Tips

    Because throwing away expired food and adding up what that cost you never feels great.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Bring stuff that you KNOW you need to eat before it expires to the front of shelves so you can easily eye it when you open the fridge come dinnertime.

    Columbia Pictures Television

    It's simply easier to keep things top of mind when you see them over and over again. 

    2. Even better, write those about-to-expire foods on a clear magnetic refrigerator dry-erase board that sticks directly on your fridge. It's a more efficient *and* aesthetic reminder than a series of sticky notes that'll inevitably fall off the fridge. 

    A clear rectangular dry erase board hung vertically on a fridge with an ingredients list
    Same board hung horizontally on a fridge
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It also includes four dry-erase markers! 

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok being used as a dinner menu for the week! It will help me be more organized and add little chores that needs to completed or important reminders. Love it, no complaints." —Clarince Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99

    3. If your setup means that you can't organize as "top shelf = roommate 1," and so on, a set of fridge organizers (with your labels!) can help you organize stuff in a way that makes sense. Plus! They'll catch spills when one roomie inevitably lets their leftovers get a little too funky. 

    Reviewer image of clear plastic bins with handles on them and fruit inside in a fridge
    www.amazon.com

    You shouldn't throw everything in your fridge in bins, but this starter set will give you a leg up in the orderly direction. With these bins, you can pair like with like and prevent spills from spilling through your fridge shelves. (Definitely not talking from messy experience or anything.)

    Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Sarah C. 

    Get a set of eight bins from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four sizes and in sets of two, four, and six). 

    4. And corral small snack packs and individually wrapped stuff (think string cheese) into containers and out of packaging so you don't find another gogurt that slipped through a wired fridge shelf to the back of the fridge where it expired three months ago.

    5. And keep fresh herbs in tip-top shape with an herb-saving container instead of finding them wilted in a produce bag a month later.

    fridge door shelf with the vertical storage unit that holds the herbs inside
    Amazon

    Promising review: "You need to make sure that your fridge has a space tall enough for this item, but I honestly love it! It really does help keep cilantro fresh for an extended period of time. I would recommend this for a single- or two-person household, as it really is designed to hold a small bundle of cilantro. Very easy to clean and definitely as advertised!" —Mariel

    Get it from Amazon for $24.

    6. Easily figure out how many eggs you have left without having to open a grocery egg carton with a rolling egg dispenser that's also sturdy enough to let you stack stuff on top of it. 

    A fridge egg holder with eggs and a jar of jam above, plus pickles behind, showcasing storage solutions
    Egg dispenser with rows of eggs, designed to roll eggs forward for easy access
    Amazon

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. 

    Promising review: "We have a small fridge, so I must get creative with storing things inside. I got this because I got tired of having to take everything out of the fridge to retrieve the eggs. This allows me to stack things on top, with easy access to the eggs, and it lets me see when I need to get more." —Mochene

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available as a non-stacking egg dispenser that's TikTok-famous).

    7. Keep your condiments ready for squirting (seriously, stop pulling a muscle shaking the bottle of mustard to put on your turkey sandwich) with a bottle-emptying kit. These handy tops will get tons of use outside the fridge, too!

    before and after of a bottle of honey with the cap letting all the honey drip down to the lid
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product is SO easy to use and seriously helps us squeeze out every last drop of product. There were several bottles in our fridge I had declared 'dead', and I was shocked at how much was actually left once I used on of the caps. My only complaint is that there isn't a cap for the tip as some of the product can leak out of it when you close it." —Kim

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $25.

    8. Bring stuff you'd normally shove to the back of the fridge within easy reach by placing bottles of condiments and more on lazy Susans.

    reviewer pic of top shelf of fridge with vitamin bottles organized on two lazy susans
    amazon.com

    Reaching for a bottle of ketchup to only topple over your hot sauce collection is never not devastating.

    Promising review: "Bought this to organize and easily access condiments in my fridge. It's a good size, nonslip, and really affordable. It's not the prettiest but it's in my fridge and matches the white. Meets my needs, so I am happy." —msu4neeti

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 18 colors).

    9. Or try a rectangular lazy Susan that'll make more of your fridge space and let you better eye expiration dates. 

    Condiments propped on a clear plastic turning tray installed in a fridge
    A model spinning the tray 360 degrees around in a fridge to show all the condiments on it
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan in action. 

    Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $18.70

    10. Spare some shelf space and keep about-to-expire bevvies within eyesight by lofting beer or soda bottles with these magnetic strips.

    view of inside roof of the fridge with magnetic strips that are strong enough for beer bottles to stick to them, leaving lots of storage room below the bottles
    Uncommon Goods

    Promising review: "This gizmo is truly a favorite of mine. BottleLoft's strong magnets hold soda or beer (by the caps) from the 'ceiling' of the fridge, making more room on the shelf, and it looks modern, organized, and great! I had to buy a new fridge and couldn't pry the strips off the old one. That's how strong they are. So I just bought more new ones!" —Bev

    Get two strips (enough to hold six bottles) from Amazon or Uncommon Goods for $30.

    11. Or stack bev bottles (beer, soda, champagne, etc.,) easily on a simple rubber mat to prevent a wet disaster.

    pyramid of beer bottles stacked horizontally on a flat surface with the silicone slatted holder
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Nice way to 'stack' wine bottles in the fridge. In this case... the fridge in the garage. Might need to get a second one! 🍷" —Dave G.

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (also available in black or white and as a two-pack).

    12. Label everything! Even when it's in your designated spot. (Things get moved around and you want to make sure you're eating leftovers well within an OK range.) But there's no need to deal with peeling 'em off later — invest in this roll of labels that wash off in a mere 30 seconds. AND you can use them on fridge-door shelves to section them off!

    person washing label off container
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Use any type of pen or marker. They stick well and wash off very easily. Used on plastic containers." —Lisa MC

    Get a 500-label roll for $9.99.

    13. Have some super heavy fridge goods? These acrylic drawers have wheels that'll help you easily roll the drawer forward so you can get at those hummus containers before they expire. It's basically like shopping in your own fridge!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Each comes with two adjustable dividers so you can customize it to your own organization needs.

    Promising review: "I bought an initial set, different sizes. Then went back and bought more because I liked them so much. I also plan to buy a complete set for my daughter and daughter-in-law as Christmas presents. Really made well. I can FINALLY get to the small jars that always end up at the back of the fridge behind bigger items!" —Linda C. Little

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in three different sizes).

    14. Prevent your crisper drawers from looking like a farmers market graveyard by lining them in produce life extenders that'll help keep your fruits and veggies fresher for longer.

    green foam sheets and one shown in a produce drawer as a liner
    Amazon

    The longer those fruits and veggies stay alive, the less likely you'll have to clean up rotting produce! These liners are made of anti-mold, moisture-absorbing material and can be trimmed to size.

    Promising review: "I have had them in my vegetable drawer for just about 10 days. The most notable result was that the strawberries that I purchased were still fresh after more than a week. Excellent product." —Katrina

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $11.25.

    Find even more help with our tricks to make your groceries last longer.

    15. And make sure that you're storing the *correct* produce in the fridge. And if you see someone storing something incorrectly on a fridge door shelf, say something.

    pic of labeled brown paper bags with holes punched in them for onions, garlic, and shallots
    theyummylife.com

    Place onions, garlic, and shallots in a hole-y paper bag instead. Get the deets on The Yummy Life.

    PS: You can also store (whole, unwashed) mushrooms in a paper bag, stick the bag in the fridge, and they'll last for a week.

    And check out lots more food-storage tips both for in and out of the fridge/freezer. 

    16. And use a charming fruit hammock for storing fruit that can peacefully coexist without the fridge's chilly air.

    kitchen with a fruit hammock hanging down from the bottom of a cabinet
    macraYAYmacrame / Etsy

    macraYAYmacrame is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based shop that makes a variety of cool macrame accessories. 

    Promising review: "Beautiful and functional! This is the perfect addition to our beachy kitchen. We spray painted the hooks matte black to match our other hardware. It’s so cute!" —Melissa Wilkes

    Get it from macraYAYmacrame on Etsy for $33.

    17. But while we're on the subject of fridge-door shelves, avoid sticking dairy in there because escaping air from the fridge door means stuff stored there doesn't stay as cold as stuff stored in other parts of the fridge. That goes double for refrigerated medicine. (And again, label your stuff!)

    Kristen Aiken (Head of Life and Commerce at HuffPost PLUS a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York City AND a finalist for a 2019 James Beard Foundation journalism award) broke down a lot of food-storage tips in this ep of the HuffPost podcast Am I Doing It Wrong? including the one about dairy in the fridge door. 

    In case you need a refresher on what counts as dairy (there are so many "milk" out there!), this is what the USDA says: "milk, yogurt, cheese, lactose-free milk and fortified soy milk and yogurt. It does not include foods made from milk that have little calcium and a high-fat content, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cream, and butter." So you can keep your butter in its little door cubby! But put that yogurt in the main part of the fridge. 

    18. Chat with your fridge mates RE: sharing condiments so you're all on the same page and have things labeled accordingly. You might not get through a bottle of Dijon mustard before expiration on your own, but you'll do just fine getting through some of our Hot Ones sauces on your own.

    First we Feast

    FYI: You can store hot sauces in your pantry, but the USDA FoodKeeper app says they'll stay good in the pantry for six months but will stay fresh longer if kept in the fridge. 

    19. Squeeze in some extra space for leftover sauce packets and other tiny food items you still wanna use with a fridge door organizer. This way you can grab that packet of ketchup you found in the bottom of a McDonald's bag AFTER you inhaled said fries, and use it for a we-have-food-at-home meal before it turns into something that'll give you a belly ache. 

    Hand inserting a packet into a mesh refrigerator storage organizer filled with various condiments
    Amazon

    This comes in a pack of four with two pockets each so everyone can get one! And because they're clear, you'll be able to see what's inside so you can actually use it.

    Promising review: "I used the product to clear up space that was used for condiment packets, but they also worked out great to hold my mom’s insulin pens so they don’t get lost in the fridge." —GuVal

    Get four from Amazon for $9.99.

    20. Preserve cut produce with a silicone food hugger to take up far less room (and create less waste) to store those goodies in the fridge. This'll help you squeeze in way more than using a bulky food-storage container to store half a tomato.

    The huggers on different fruits and vegetables as well as open containers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've used them for red onions, cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes large and small, and the occasional banana. I LOVE them. I feel like the produce lasts longer than if stored in a plastic bag. I do occasionally have to trim a small slice off of the veggie before using the remaining portion. I have not had any issue with them retaining onion smell. I wash on the top rack in the dishwasher and when its finished just rinse the remaining dishwasher water out and dry with a towel before storing. I would definitely recommend buying these!" —A&D W

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five colors).

    21. Slide your fave yogurt cups into this wall organizer so you can better see their expiration dates and don't have to dig to unearth your breakfast.

    open fridge with wall mounted storage for yogurt cups
    Storage Theory / Etsy

    Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based shop with tons of problem-solving products. 

    Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann

    Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.87.

    22. Freezer bags are the easiest way to store leftovers in minimal space. Period! In my experience, this method keeps food in much better condition than if I put it in glass or plastic food storage containers before shoving in the freezer.

    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    I'm lucky to live solo now and can do WHATEVER I WANT with my fridge and freezer. But, because I'm grocery shopping and eating solo, I end up with a lot of leftovers I get sick of before they go bad. So I end up freezing tons of leftovers in these quart-size bags. Here, I had a honey chipotle chicken dish from a Blue Apron kit that I could only eat one serving of during the week I cooked it. I shovel in the leftovers, seal out as much air as possible, zip it shut, and then lay it horizontally on a freezer shelf (or on top of a frozen pizza box, etc.), so it freezes flat. Then, once frozen, I can file them vertically or move them as I need 'em. I even rewash the bags and use 'em over and over again (Grandma Lilly would be so proud!). When you do this, don't forget to label the bags!

    Get a 120-pack of quart bags from Amazon for $8.56 (also available in gallon sizes).

    Psst, if you make a mess every time you try to shovel food into a ziplock bag, try these bag holders.

    23. Or you can use a dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray that'll hold one cup of delicious hot entrees like soup/chili/stew/sauce per cube so you can freeze, dump the cubes in a ziplock bag, and then reheat it later, then dump it in a thermos for a toasty winter desk lunch.

    The silicone tray filled with soup next to a bowl with one of the frozen squares
    Amazon

    It also comes with a lid so you can easily stack them and four fill lines (½ cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, 250 mL).

    Souper Cubes is a small business seen on Shark Tank that specializes in bake-and-freeze storage products. 

    Promising review: "I'm extremely happy with my Souper Cubes! I cook chili and soup and always make too much, having the ability to freeze serving-size portions is perfect. Saves time and food quality by not having to thaw it all each time I want another serving. High quality and since it's silicone and not rigid plastic it won't crack in the freezer. Highly recommend!" —Alexander S. Waterman

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors and packs of two).

    24. If you want to freeze veggies you won't use before they go bad (which, you absolutely should!) use a veggie chopper to evenly dice them like you would if cooking with them immediately. Then blanch them, and slip 'em into ziplock bags to take up way less room in the shared freezer. 

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    This is from a small biz! Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. And a guide on how to blanch veggies and why it's so important for food safety. 

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to get $5 off; available in three colors).

    25. Get around random little servings of things like baby food with these lidded glass containers. They'll be able to slip into a fridge or freezer door, or all kinds of nooks created by frozen dinner boxes. 

    Four stackable glass jars with various contents like spreads and snacks, featuring pastel-colored lids
    Amazon

    My colleague Heather Braga's son Noah is almost 2 and she uses these little jars to freeze and store her son's homemade food that she makes with this Baby Brezza baby food maker

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.98.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.