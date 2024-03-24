Make Amazon's Big Spring Sale Count — 60 Useful Products To Get On Sale *Now* So You Don’t Pay Full Price *Later*

Promising reviews: "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage. The cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. Well, I am amazed with the Bissell Little Green! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" —Ivy

"I purchased this item during Prime Day and wasn't sure how much I even would use it. It was at such a great price that I went for it, and I haven't been disappointed at all. I used it with the pet stain and odor eliminator, and it performed exactly as expected when my pet had a little accident. It removed every trace of the stain and smell! I'm a fan!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $98+ (originally $123.59; available in two configurations)