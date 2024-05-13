Just 21 Things That Curly-Hair People Who Straighten Their Hair Adore

By now, I've tried nearly every kind of brush blow dryer on the market, and this is hands down my favorite. (Yep, I've even tried the Dyson Airwrap and think the WEN is superior, though the Dyson *is* very good!) I've been using it for a few months at home after grilling Chaz Dean about it IRL and asking about all the product attributes that set it apart from other tools. Suffice to say, I'm impressed! Here are some standouts that I haven't experienced in many other versions of brush dryer stylers: a cord that *actually* swivels; thick/plentiful brush bristles that keep your hair farther away from the hot metal parts of the brush; a removable vent cover on the bottom of the base so you can clean out lint; an anti-rolling heat-resistant mat; a tool for removing lint and hair; and a VERY GOOD locking mechanism for the attachments. (One dryer I've tried recently had a poor locking mechanism that made attachments fall off in mid-blow-dry...which can be dangerous!) For these recent travels, I packed the base and the smaller brush attachment, which sufficed for my hair looks!

Get it from WEN by Chaz Dean or QVC for $275.

