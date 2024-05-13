Just 21 Things That Curly-Hair People Who Straighten Their Hair Adore

1. A WEN blower brush styling tool has become my absolute favorite tool for blowing out my naturally curly hair. I even pack it for vacation!
By now, I've tried nearly every kind of brush blow dryer on the market, and this is hands down my favorite. (Yep, I've even tried the Dyson Airwrap and think the WEN is superior, though the Dyson *is* very good!) I've been using it for a few months at home after grilling Chaz Dean about it IRL and asking about all the product attributes that set it apart from other tools. Suffice to say, I'm impressed! Here are some standouts that I haven't experienced in many other versions of brush dryer stylers: a cord that *actually* swivels; thick/plentiful brush bristles that keep your hair farther away from the hot metal parts of the brush; a removable vent cover on the bottom of the base so you can clean out lint; an anti-rolling heat-resistant mat; a tool for removing lint and hair; and a VERY GOOD locking mechanism for the attachments. (One dryer I've tried recently had a poor locking mechanism that made attachments fall off in mid-blow-dry...which can be dangerous!) For these recent travels, I packed the base and the smaller brush attachment, which sufficed for my hair looks!
2. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment goes on like a hair mask, except it'll give you even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen. Any time I use it, my hair looks and feels more moisturized, and is easier to blow out.
Promising review: "And I have curly hair that I often blow dry and straighten. My hair was previously dyed blonde, and I dyed it back to black. This all damages my hair a lot, so I’ve been looking for a good mask. I have been using It’s a 10 Miracle Mask for the past two years every time I wash my hair. I have gotten keratin treatments to try to make my hair more manageable, but they are expensive. And they smell bad. This simple product (under eight dollars!!!) did more for my hair than any of that stuff. I wish I had found this sooner. If you’re considering buying this, please do yourself a favor! Just don’t use more than once a week as it is a protein treatment, and overuse can weigh hair down and damage it. I have had no frizz since using this, and my hair breaks a billion percent less." —maria Nastasi
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one former BuzzFeeder calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
3. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water gives hair a major dose of moisture in — like the name suggests — a mere eight seconds!
Promising review: "I bought this to try it after seeing it on The Today Show bargain tips. I have naturally curly hair and live where it’s very humid. This stuff is amazing. It really cuts down on the frizzies and flyaways, and keeps my hair straight if I straighten it. My hair is now soft and light, not oily and heavy after using it. I will be purchasing more." —BambiLyon
4. Crave Naturals Detangling brush glides through your hair without tugging or ripping out your strands. Tangled curls, meet your match.
Promising review (for natural hair): "I never write reviews, but I had to for this one. This brush cured my cancer, paid my rent and revived Jesus from the dead. This. is. a. holy. grail. I have the tangliest (IDC if that's not a word) terribly hard to manage curly, natural hair. But this brush gave me shine brighter than a haole baby's bottom and glided through my hair with ease. 100% RECOMMEND." —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "I love this brush so far. I have very dry, coarse, curly hair. I used this with my hair straightened, and it reduced frizz and breakage and seemed to add shine, distributing oils well. I’ve yet to try it on wet hair, but I love it so far!" —Ashley
5. A thermal-barrel blowout brush helps you FINALLY get a smooth "after" that other brushes just haven't been giving you.
Osensia is a small biz specializing in hairbrushes.
Promising review: "Ladies, this brush is amazing for straightening naturally curly hair and adding a little body at the ends. I have stopped using my flat iron because I don’t even need it anymore! It takes a little practice, but once you get the hang of it, it’s amazing. And there’s less heat damage because no more flat iron! I don’t write many reviews, but I had to for this brush. Best $13 I spent in a while. I got the 2” for my long hair." —Deb
6. Or a boar- and nylon-bristle brush tips reviewers now understand as to *why* people make such a big deal about boar bristles (they're great for creating volume in fine hair). But! At a totally affordable price point.
7. Redken Quick Blowout Heat Protection Spray is a total lifesaver when your normal drying routine doesn't seem to be getting your hair smooth and shiny like it used to.
I also use this on my thick curly hair and it helps smooth out and straighten my curls, while cutting down on my blow-drying time. If I don't use a product made to cut down on drying time, I can spend waaaaay too much time on it.
8. Hair Proud Glass Hair gives your 'do a serious sheen after spraying it on and then blow-drying.
I use this and am able to get my naturally curly roots super smooth with a round brush blow-dryer like I've never been able to get them before.
9. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray works to stave off frizz and give you a glass-like sheen thanks to its anti-humidity powers. Even in the nastiest of weather. AND it's formulated for its effects to last through several washes. (Something to which I can attest.)
Promising review (for pic on the left): "LOVE this product sooooo much! I’m obsessed! I am of mixed race and have very curly frizzy hair naturally. Even with relaxer my hair has always had dry looking frizzy ends. I have tried so many different products but nothing else compares. Best by far!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review (for pic on the right): "I NEEDED to try this product after all the positive hype. It certainly did live up to my expectations. I went from balayage to a medium brown color with my hair. The bottom part of my hair was still very porous from the bleaching. After blow drying my hair where the blonde was it was never smooth. Not anymore! My hair is so smooth and healthy looking. I absolutely love this product and I highly recommend it. It has completely transformed my hair." —Lori
10. Verb Ghost Oil makes quick work of taming frizz and flyaways. This is THE BEST hair oil if you have coarse, thick hair like me. Reviewers with hair textures up to 4c rave about it! It'll make your hair look sleeker *and* feel softer — especially after the roughest blow-dry session of your life.
I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener) or helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet!
Promising review: "Love, love, absolutely in love! I have been looking for an oil hair product that doesn’t leave my hair feeling greasy or too oily. I have curly, frizzy hair and stumbled upon this, which I am using on a daily basis. It leaves my hair very soft, and I use it after/before I straighten my hair. No issue so far!" —Deissy
11. If you're willing to spend a little more, Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil has more than 39,000 5-star reviews and some very glam reviewer pics to reinforce that praise. This weightless styling oil not only adds shine and pumps up your color's vibrancy — it also adds heat protection for up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Promising review: "This is hands-down the best hair oil I’ve ever used! I have curly hair that I straighten often, and I always have to use oil to help with frizz and dryness. This product is a game changer. Most oils are heavy and weigh my hair down, giving it a greasy look. This oil is the complete opposite. It is so lightweight and makes my hair so soft, and a little goes a long way. I can’t get enough! I wish it was sold in a bigger bottle though because it is pretty small, but it’s still worth the money to me." —Erica
12. Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray seriously cuts down on your heat-styling time — like 50%! It also tames frizz and keeps your hair protected during said heat-styling. Oh, and it's all over TikTok.
Psst! The brand recommends using this spray on medium to coarse hair types. And for fine to medium hair, try the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Mist!
Promising review: "I have natural curly hair that I straighten. Without this product it would never get straight or stay that way! Also protects it from the heat tools. Plus, it smells nice." —Candygirl70
13. A satin-lined Hairbrella keeps your hair looking perfect, no matter the forecast. So that blowout you gave yourself can LAST.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather. FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test it out before committing if you’re a Prime member!
Promising review: "I got my natural hair straightened right before five days of rain. This kept my hair together! Normally, my hair just gets bigger any time I step out during or after rain if it's straight. It doesn't matter if I have a rain jacket, umbrella, or whatever. Everything failed until this. My silk press lasted through the rainy days and more! I keep it in my car now! It does look a little silly, but I just covered it up with the hood to my rain jacket until I got where I was going. I got XL because I have big hair."