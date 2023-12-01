49 Purchases That Basically Say "Yes, I Am An Adult Living In An Adult Place"

1. Some double shower curtain hooks for the simplest of switches to make you wonder how the heck you weren't using these before! Now you can throw back that shower curtain in the morning with zero snags *and* easily swap out your shower curtain and liner when it's time to wash them.
Yep, these are my shower hooks and they're sturdy enough to stay balanced when you switch out the liner or shower curtain. They're going on 4+ years and are as smooth as ever. BTW, you should be washing your liner once a month and your shower curtain once every three months.
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three finishes).
2. Plus a curved shower curtain rod so you don't have to worry about the shower liner creepily touching you while you're just trying to get clean. This is one of the pricier things on this list but it'll help you feel like you have a bigger shower for less than $50.
Promising review: "I am in love with this perfect matte black curved shower curtain rod! Semi easy to install. Because it’s curved, it does take some time to install both sides and make sure it’s lined up. Comes with everything you could need to install. Other than that, this shower rod is a dream." —Siarra
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in five finishes).
3. An unassuming wall-mounted broom organizer to become your cleaning station with five spots for long-handed tools and six hooks to help corral product bottles.
Promising review: "Perfect! Exactly what I needed to organize my mop, broom, scoop, etc. Efficient and easy to use. A little hard to get my scoop into it but that’s cause it’s thicker than the rest of items. Love that there are hooks. Spray bottles and cleaning product bottles hang perfectly on there too." —Kavita Chandanie
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A door draft stopper the least handy person in the world could handle installing to prevent cold gusts from coming in.
Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
5. And an insulated soundproofing strip even the LEAST handy person can stick on their door to help get some peace and quiet, even if your roommate is playing video games at *peak* volume in the living room.
Psst — this insulated strip also stops air conditioning from escaping out of the crack around the door, saving energy and money!
Promising review: "Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation. I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." —Sandra Revueltas
6. Hanging vacuum bags that'll help you find even more closet space (you thought that was impossible!). This is especially great for bulky items you can hang like coats.
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in four colors).
7. Interlocking teak tiles you don't need tools to install to help cover up a hard outdoor surface that looks awful. That concrete patio slab is older than you, but it doesn't have to look that way.
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle
Get 10 sq. ft from Amazon for $77.99.
8. A carpet cleaner can transform all sorts of soft surfaces in your home BESIDES your carpet (though it'll do amazing work there too). Turns out, you don't need to buy a new couch after that huge spill.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
Get it from Amazon for $122+ (available in nine configurations).
9. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. Some under-cabinet lights will bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets. *And* this strand makes for super easy installation if you're in a rental!
Promising review: "I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly
Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $17.99.
11. Shrink wrap window insulation that could help you keep from jacking up the heat so you can sit in that lovely well-appointed den with the breezy windows.
Promising review: "Love this product. We live in an old Victorian house with all drafty windows and we were freezing, so I bought two packs of this and installed on a few of the really drafty windows. The installation part I found it hard. You definitely need two people. It's easy for the plastic to get stuck to the tape. But with two people it was much better. The tape has held up except on some areas where I cut the plastic too close to the tape, so it eventually pulled the tape off the wood. Looks great when you dry it with the hair dryer. The only bad thing is that since our windows are really, really drafty, the air has pushed the plastic and it's become less tight. Other than that, it's still up, we have no more drafts (I even doubled it on one of the windows!), and it still lets it all the sunshine. Good product overall, a bit messy to put up, so get some help!" —EM
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two styles).
12. A set of adjustable mug organizers that'll help you better use your miniscule kitchen cabinet space *and* also keep your mugs safer since they fit on top of a mug, creating a setup where you can safely stack a second mug on top instead of googling replacements.
Elypro is a small business out of New York City making clever organization products for the home.
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).