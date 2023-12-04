If You're A Clean Freak, Check Out These 16 Products Your Clean Freak Peers Swear By

1. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever.
2. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover to make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I am on a cleaning high! My cat puked CANNED cat food on my carpet two days ago. I tried everything for two days to get this out. I looked up canned cat food puke on a carpet and someone on there said to try Folex. I sprayed this magical elixir on, followed the directions and oh my gosh it is gone! Gone! I've been flying through the house since I got home, putting it on old stains from years ago. All gone! It doesn't smell at all and it feels like water on your fingertips. What is this stuff? I am a clean freak and I am impressed." —GARY
3. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "I bought this so that I would not have to use energy to scrub my tub and shower. It may not seem like a lot of energy but for somebody who has a chronic illness and is a clean freak, it's a lifesaver!" —Amazon Customer
4. An ~intense~ grout cleaner — it'll bring blackened grout back from the disgusting brink because you shouldn't want to wear shoes in the bathroom.
Promising review: "I am pregnant so I have a hard time scrubbing my floors but I am a clean freak. So I bought this to give it a try based on the reviews and this has been a lifesaver for me. Before this I used bleach, The Pink Stuff, etc, but flooring was still messy. Now I barely scrub and magic! Can’t find the proper words to describe this beauty." —Lila
5. A bottle of leather conditioner will revive your leather goods *even* as large as a leather couch! Welcome to your next project while you catch up on the latest ep of your fave true-crime podcast!
Reviewers note that using this may darken the leather, so keep that in mind!
Promising review: "I'm a clean freak! I have used a couple of other leather conditioners/cleaners for my leather couch and this by far is the best. The consistency is similar to honey (hence the name).... a little elbow grease is necessary to work it into the leather. I use this approximately every 6-8 weeks (3x) I have 1/2 the bottle left. After using this product any scuffs or scratches were immediately less noticeable, it's very clean and conditioned (not dull). I plan on using this product so long the quality stays the same." —Rachell B.
6. A stainless steel cleaner for finally helping you get rid of all the little paw and fingerprints that seem to magically appear out of thin air on your kitchen appliances.
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
The plant-based, lavender-scented cleaner comes with a microfiber cloth for you to use on your appliances, and reviewers say you only have to use a little bit of the cleaner to clean your entire fridge or oven, which means one bottle will last you a really long time.
Promising review: "This stuff works great... and that’s coming from a clean freak. This cleaner/polish works awesome on stainless steel and any other material that the appliance is made of. It comes with a high quality microfiber cloth, and it smells good. A little goes a long way, so it lasts through daily use." —RMK
7. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that'll erase all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "I love this I am a clean freak!! And I have a new puppy who was peeing everywhere lol he went on my couch and I tried high dollar urine sprays, water and bleach and this got it! A little goes a loonngg way. I cant say how good this product is. I will buy again. Smells like fresh oranges great product." —Amazon Customer
8. A jetted tub cleaner you simply run through in a bath cycle and just watch the filth (from previous tenants) EMERGE from the pipes. Then you simply wipe it away! It'll be equally horrifying and satisfying. Worth it.
You run your bath, add the cleaner, watch the gunk emerge, drain your bath, and then clean off the gunk!
Promising review: "I own a 400 gallon Rio jacuzzi and I purchased this product based on the favorable reviews. I am a clean freak and I thought I did a pretty good job of cleaning my Jacuzzi. I must say that I put 8 ounces into my jacuzzi, turned the jets on, and ran them for an hour. I was absolutely amazed of the crud and scum that was floating on the top of the water. I cleaned and drained the jacuzzi and repeated the process a second time. My spa is sparkling clean and I have already ordered another bottle. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS PRODUCT." —Dodger01
9. A holy grail soft cleanser can help you *easily* erase all those gray and rusty stains on household surfaces you came to terms with years ago. They aren't paying rent, so give 'em the boot!
FYI, this is the pre-mixed version (which saves you a bit of time). But you can also try the original powder version. To understand just *how* versatile this product is, check out our review of Bar Keepers Friend and prepare to be amazed!
Promising review: "This is the best cleaning product I have ever bought in my 40+ life...bar none. Coming from a clean freak, I recommend this product 111% (yes)!" —DA
10. An upholstery cleaner to undo whatever it is your kids are doing to your backseats.
Promising review: "A clean freak must-have! This is the best fabric seat cleaner ever!!! I have a light creamy seat and it gets stained easily, i had it cleaned numerous times at a deep clean car wash and they always leave water spot stains whenever the seats are dried. The light color seats make it so easy to see the flaws. This product work like a charm, I was skeptical since I tried couple of things before but nothing really worked. I just need to spray it once and scrub with a brush and it just come right off. For a clean freak, this is truly my dream come true." —Jonathan Erickson
11. A makeup brush cleanser because you and I both know you're not washing your beauty tools as frequently as you should. (Same.)
Promising review: "I'm not very good at makeup, but am practicing. I'm also a clean freak so I was able to use just a tiny bit of this cleaner and my brushes come out clean as new." —William M. Buttlicker
12. Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner (you could spray in your mouth if you wanted?!) that'll be safe to use around kids and pets or anyone who's super sensitive to smells.
Promising review: "Love this product. This is so easy to use. I cleaned my floors yesterday and am still admiring how good they look. I am a clean freak and highly recommend this product." —Jeann Topper
13. A pumice stone can scrub away hard water marks and you should most definitely label as "TOILET" so people don't use it on their feet(!!!!).
Promising review: "Some would say I'm a clean freak, no harsh feelings though! I have used many 'ring' remover cleaners and none have worked like this pumie stone. It doesn’t scratch your bowl and the best part, you're not gagging on fumes from other harsh toilet bowl cleaners that promise removal of harsh water stains in your toilet. Not sure how it affects a well system though I’ve read that it’s ok." —Amazon Customer
