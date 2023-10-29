If You Think You're Out Of Space In Your Home, It's Time To Check Out These 33 Storage Ideas

1. Tell your essential cutlery to move to the side in a slim cutlery organizer to make room for the rest of the stuff you've been keeping in an unwieldy standing container on your countertop.
2. Swap out your corner shower caddy for a shower curtain liner with mesh pockets that'll be sturdy enough to hold your whole family's products *and* let everything drip dry. Guys, this is my GOAT storage product.
3. Maintain order (and slide in some more storage) with these medicine cabinet organizers to help prevent a toiletries tumble every time you open the door.
4. Invest in ceiling-mounted shelves for the garage to store stuff you only need every now and then. Don't worry, these will still leave plenty of room for your garage door opener!
5. Hang tiny Command hooks on the inside of your kitchen cabinet to cease your measuring cups' nasty reign of hogging precious drawer space.
6. Mount a battery organizer on the wall for parking all your loose power sources instead of letting them roll around in your junk drawer taking space where they live 'til they expire and THEN you need them.
7. Pack linens and out-of-season clothes (inside vacuum storage bags) inside luggage...because if that roller carry-on is going to take up space underneath your bed, it might as well earn its stationary keep.
8. Or make better use of closet space with hanging vacuum bags. This is especially great for bulky items you can hang like coats.
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in four colors).
9. Mount a special power tool storage shelf along a wall where you can't fit a tool bench for your DIY needs.
StevesRackShack is a Vista, California-based Etsy shop that specializes in storage racks for various items.
Get it from StevesRackShack on Etsy for $87.99.
10. Make your sink's corner work for its dinner with a corner sponge organizer — it'll fit a surprising amount of dishwashing essentials in such a tiny space.
11. Put dead space underneath shelves that haunts you every time to you go for a snack to good use with some slide-on baskets and put pantry stragglers front and center before they can expire. ::pouring out some expired Crystal Light for all my expired Crystal Light::
12. Customize your kitchen wall storage sitch with moldable glue because you'll never be able to fit that colander in your packed kitchen cabinets.
13. Slide your fave yogurt cups into this wall organizer so you can better see their expiration dates and don't have to dig to unearth your breakfast.
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based shop with tons of problem-solving products.
Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99.
14. And clear up a similar storage solution with this food pouch storage system so you can see what you have before you buy more of 'em.
Promising review: "Love my hanger. It works perfectly for food pouches I make my girls." —Whitney Gauthier
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $14.87.
15. Fill that empty closet space below your hanging tops with an adjustable closet doubler that does exactly what its name says.
Promising review: "This product has been one of my favorite Amazon finds, I’m not sure why I didn’t think of it sooner. It has doubled my closet space in my apartment where I can’t make any damage in terms of adding another permanent shelf — so this has been a perfect solution. It was easy to assemble and is sturdy. I’ve had it for a couple of weeks now with no issue. Your closet has to be pretty high for this to work or else your shirts above are going to get caught on the hangers below and for my case, some of my shirts are dragging on the floor — just keep this in mind when you’re thinking about purchasing." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $16.87.
16. Place some decorative essentials in the corner with a pretty shelf that can make your space-deprived living place feel cozy, not cramped!
17. Maxed out your bookshelves? Mount a floating bookshelf as a clever excuse to display your to-read pile.
18. Free up some kitchen cabinet space with mounted wine glass racks for a storage solution that'll make getting a post-work pour that much easier.
19. Loft sports gear in the garage with bike hoists and kayak straps to prevent them from becoming road kill.
20. Corral all your bedtime essentials with a bedside storage caddy instead of losing everything on your tiny, crowded nightstand. Or worse yet, your essentials falling into the forbidden nook between your bed and wall.
21. Bump up your under-bed storage a few *valuable* inches with a light but sturdy bed frame with 14 inches of room underneath. Plus with this, you don't need a box spring with most mattresses!
22. Or boost your current bed frame with some adjustable bed risers that'll buy you 3, 5, or 8 inches of extra space.
23. Load up spare towels, humidity-thriving plants, and more over the toilet with this easy-to-assemble rack.
24. FINALLY find a spot for your baking BFFs with a KitchenAid tool holder you can attach to the bottom of your kitchen cabinets. No more shoving them into your drawers!
McMaster 3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that sells a variety of ingenious 3D-printed items.
Get it from McMaster 3D on Etsy for $11+ (available in 12 colors).
25. Coil up extension cords (and other heavy things) and hang them in the garage with heavy-duty bungees so they don't take up valuable cabinet space or become a trip hazard on the floor.
26. Transform a blank stretch of wall space into your garden and/or tool HQ with a wall-mounted rack built to handle cumbersome rakes, brooms, and more! No matter how much you curse at them, they just don't stay upright standing in a corner!!!
27. Triple your kitchen cabinet corner storage with a 3-tier shelf as a neat organization option.
Get it from Lowe's for $27.48.