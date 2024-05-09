41 Handy Things That’ll Revive Your Morning Routine

1. A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser so kids can help themselves to some OJ without them trying to pull the whole container out of the fridge (which has def spelled disaster in the past). It's battery-operated and spillproof!
Check out a TikTok of the drink dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (5- and 3-years-old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon, so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (available in four colors and in multipacks).
2. Plus, a cereal dispenser because you sorta miss the similar cereal situation from your college dining hall (or maybe that's just me?) and when you leave cereal in the boxes they tend to topple over and make a mess. Plus with this, your breakfast will stay fresher.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "When I tell you this thing is awesome, easy to clean, less messy, and my 4-year-old knows how to work it." —Jo
Get it from Amazon for $28.42.
3. A faucet extender so the smallest members of your household will finally be able to wash their hands without a major lift while you're brushing your teeth.
4. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows I own and adore to the point where I replaced the pillows I keep at my parents with them, too! Yes, they're utter perfection and help me straight-up sleep better. Talk about starting your morning right.
Promising review: "I have no idea why, really, but they are perfect. Just the right amount of softness. I highly recommend them. I have purchased pillows all over — Costco, Walmart, Marshalls, etc. But every time I was out of town on business and staying in a hotel, I would notice that I really liked those pillows better than my own. I finally decided one day to go ahead and spend $50 on two pillows. I'm so glad I took the chance. They just work for me and I'm really glad (at least this time) my whim paid off. It actually makes me happy that I got the perfect pillows after so many other purchases across the years." —Sally
Get them from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in two sizes; clip the coupon for 20% off this price!)
5. A Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 coffee maker with a built-in milk frother that'll brew up a single serving of ice coffee, hot coffee, and an iced or hot latte. So you've got options for a pretty small footprint on your kitchen counter. (I own this machine and can't say enough great things about it.)
This coffee machine is sitting on my kitchen counter! I use it all the time and LOVE that it comes with an iced coffee cup so I'm not forced into doing math to figure out if a cup I have in my kitchen cabinet will house all my delicious iced coffee.
Promising review: "What an easy machine to use! I love that you don't have to use K-cups, and is still so easy to clean. The coffee you use is key. If you use espresso coffee you can get similar results as an espresso machine. The fact that you can get frothed milk and at the same time as your coffee brews is exceptional. Not to mention hot or cold foam. A valid purchase for sure. A quality product. The cold cup that comes with it is perfect for iced lattes with cold foam. Love the pre-measured scoop that snaps into the side makes using the machine even easier. Range of 1–10 I give it a 9. The price was a bit steep but that's made up for in quality. I would highly recommend this machine." —Stephanie B.
Get it from Amazon for $119.
6. Plus, a sliding tray for your coffee maker so you can easily move the essential (but surprisingly heavy) appliance back and forth from underneath your cabinets.
Promising review: "Use to move appliances out from underneath cabinets without lifting or dragging across counters. Love them after a week of use. Hopefully, they are made well enough to last for a long time." —jshunatona
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A cubby shoe organizer bench to not only help designate a mudroom area for your family but also help keep it tidy when everyone's looking for their shoes in the morning.
Psst, one reviewer used it to store baseball caps on a closet shelf! Other reviewers used several units to build out custom-ish storage solutions.
Promising review: "This piece helped me organize my messy, undefined front door area. Sturdy and looks great." —alm
Get it from Amazon for $103.99 (available in four finishes and in four cubby configurations).
8. Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque will help you get a little more excited to put on some makeup in the morn. It goes on like a cool lip stain and then peels off to reveal gorgeous, long-lasting color.
Wonderskin is a small business that specializes in makeup and skincare products.
Promising reviews: "I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" —PM
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12 hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 22 shades).
9. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers in case you wake up in the morn and are greeted by a painful pimple. This can help deter you from picking at it throughout the day.
My colleague Amanda Davis loves this: "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate. For more deets, check out my full Mighty Patch review!"
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
Promising review: "Must have! Such a great product! I heard about it on TikTok and had to try it. I leave them on when I sleep and the blemish is smaller and smooth on the surface when I take it off. Obsessed. —Renee K
Get a pack of 36 stickers from Amazon for $10.77.
10. A pair of high-waisted running shorts in a lightweight, quick-dry material that might just get you pumped to get up and out of the bed to squeeze in a workout before clocking in for work.
Promising review: "Buy these right now! I saw these on TikTok [and] I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu but the cut is great and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 40 colors).
11. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen you can simply brush on instead of dealing with 30-minute whitening strips.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
12. The Esarora ice roller to keep in the freezer and roll all over your beautiful visage while your coffee drip drip drips. I have a super similar roller and do just that, which always helps cut down on any under-eye puffinesses and just gives me a delicious, but abrupt, wakeup call.
Promising reviews: "Best TikTok purchase I have made. Love rolling my face after washing." —Jessica Cochran
"OBSESSED. How have I lived without this little gem?! These great reviews are for a reason!... I’ve had it for two days and have used it 5+ times... SO relaxing, helps with my rosacea inflammation, and on incoming painful zits. I haven’t had a headaches to try it out, but going by how nice it feels on my neck and forehead I would assume it’s effective in that sense as well! Stop contemplating and get it! :)" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).