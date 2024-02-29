27 Easy-To-Use Beauty Products To Take Your Morning Routine From "Slow" To "Speedy"

1. A folding sink topper gives you a dedicated surface when there's seemingly no room for all your getting-ready essentials.
Sink Topper is a small biz that specializes in this product.
Promising review: "I love this sink topper. I was concerned it would bow but it is very sturdy. I use it for my hair dryer and products. Opening allowing hand washing is a good size without compromising topper space. Dries fast and is very slim when folded up. My sink is a large rectangle and it fist perfect." —Shawna G
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
2. SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner is made for kids (and grownups) with curly hair and tender heads. It gives you some picturesque results thanks to its hydrating and detangling formula of vitamin B5, jojoba oil, keratin, and more.
Promising review: "My granddaughters have long curly hair, and this is the first product that actually worked at getting the tangles out! Their hair was soft and no tears were shed while combing through… which to me is most important! The smell is nice, not overwhelming… over all this is just a great product and I will definitely be buying again!" —Danielle Bustamante
Get it from Amazon for $9.69.
3. Crave Naturals Detangling brush glides through your hair without tugging or ripping out your strands. Tangles, meet your match.
Promising review: "Omg!!! This is the best detangling brush ever!! Shampoo bath nights have been restored! I dread ever time have have to detangle my daughter's hair no matter how much conditioner I used it would end in tears and frustration! My daughter's hair has super tight curls and I don't think I have ever really fully detangled it until now! We have used other combs brushes and this one by far was the holy grail! No more tears and I feel confident her hair is fully detangled!!" —Ashlee Gordon
Promising review (for natural hair): "I never write reviews, but I had to for this one. This brush cured my cancer, paid my rent and revived Jesus from the dead. This. is. a. holy. grail. I have the tangliest (IDC if that's not a word) terribly hard to manage curly, natural hair. But this brush gave me shine brighter than a haole baby's bottom and glided through my hair with ease. 100% RECOMMEND." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.88 (available in nine colors).
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara makes for a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer gives you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in five colors).
6. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo immediately tackles greasy roots without the aerosol formula. I've been packing this for flights where I carry on only and this little puff is EFFECTIVE. Like, I went to New Orleans in late May with a blowout I was trying to make last. This kept my oily roots matte! It's LEGIT.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get two from Amazon for $16.
8. La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp I'd be remiss if I didn't recommend it to you because practicing a cat-eye flick is HARD.
Perhaps you're like me and don't feel done up until you have an eyeliner flick. This'll help!
Promising review: "I am not one to write reviews often, but this product has exceeded my expectations! I normally use liquid liners such as Kat Von D Tattoo, but this has drastically reduced the time it takes for me to create a winged look! I personally prefer a longer wing, but this stamp provides a template to work with and reduces the amount of time to create ‘sister’ wings — they’re pretty much twins now! The eyeliner pen itself it’s a bit broad for me, but the pigment is great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in two sizes).
9. A hair finishing stick in case you're going for that sleek look for your quite dirty hair you're rocking in a high pony for the day. This stuff is basically just a mascara wand you use to brush natural plant oils onto your hair to smooth down everything.
Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
10. A faux puff extention clips into your hair for a quick and easy 'do for when you've gotta look really cute, really quick.
11. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream is a great, affordable scrunch-and-go option with legions of fans to back up that claim. This'll provide more time for hammock reading than hair styling. Win-win.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
12. An ultra-fine continuous water mister refreshes your hair in the morning after you've slept on it. Let's keep that air-dry style looking fresh instead of using more time, water, and hair products on a whole wash!
Promising review: "Used for wetting my 2-year-old's hair. Could have used it for crafts, could have used it for misting plants, so many things. It’s super durable, I know because she dropped it a million times. You don’t need to refill it every day, it doesn’t use a lot of water in each spritz but it does feel like it. Incredibly smooth. Would buy again (and I will because I left it at my sister's while traveling)." —Savannah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes).
13. A Vaseline balm stick you can use all over without having to wash your hands after. BUT as one derm on IG points out, is great for slugging your cuticles.
Get it from Walmart for $6.98.