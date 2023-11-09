If You Groom Your Dog At Home, Groomers Rec These 21 Products

1. A grooming rake that'll help loosen tangles and lighten your pup's undercoat — without the yelps.
Promising reviews: "It really gets out the hair from the undercoat of my Aussie without pulling and hurting her. It came highly recommended by my groomer. It really helps with shedding, pulls that undercoat out, and keeps my old girl cool in the Florida heat." —R. Smith
"This works amazing. I am a groomer and this works really well for the clients who have dogs with a lot of undercoat that’s shedding. I may get a second one for home use. And you can’t beat the price!" —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A reusable roller dog hair remover might have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.
See the ChomChom roller in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I'm a pet groomer and constantly have hair on my clothes and car. This product works very well to remove hair and is easy to clean!" —Jessica Pittman
And check out this ~glowing~ review from my colleague Jenae Sitzes: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. An allergy supplement that reviewers say has helped dogs will all sorts of skin sensitivities scratch and shed less. They have a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
Promising review: "Started using this product at the recommendation of our groomer to help with our cocker spaniel’s licking tendency. It seems to be helping so far." —Donna Whittemore
Get them from Amazon for $29.97 (or Subscribe & Save for $26.97/month).
4. A dog shampoo to reduce shedding and hopefully keep you from feeling like a giant fur-covered porcupine every time you get up from the couch.
Reviewers say that their dogs shed A LOT after the first wash with this deshedding shampoo, but over time they notice less shedding.
Promising review: "I used to be a professional dog groomer, and this stuff works!! Nothing takes away all the shedding of course, but this stuff and the conditioner really make a huge difference. The key is mostly in the conditioner; you rub it in to the coat, then use a dog dryer (NO heat) to blow the conditioner into the coat backwards. Next rinse out completely and again use the dryer. I like the fact that the ingredients are not full of all kinds of chemicals." —Jon
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5. An oatmeal paw butter that'll soothe cracked and dry paws, whether those poor paws belong to a dog or cat. (Psst, it'd probably be good to buy this before winter!)
Promising review: "As a dog groomer I am constantly using this on cracked paws, noses, and tails. Love the product and great price." —Hailey R
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (or Subscribe & Save for $9.49/month).
6. A detangling shampoo that'll likely have you filming a slo-mo video for your grid of your dog shaking his glossy, NOT tangly ears.
Promising review: "I have been a professional dog groomer for over 35 years and this stuff does what it says it will. Even on the most coarse coats it turns it into a thing of beauty; any mats almost fall out. This is a whole new world for me. Who says you can't teach old dogs new tricks? This old dog just learned one." —sandra k. steele
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (or Subscribe & Save for $13.49/three months).
7. A nail grinder that, according to reviewers, will be a godsend for pets who hate or can't get to the groomer but are quite good at growing talons.
Promising review: "I've got one of those dogs who doesn't like his nails touched and he's got a devoted owner who tried clipping his nails and cut one too short so that was traumatic for both of us! My dog gets horribly car sick and taking him anywhere in the car creates so much angst, but he has to have those nails trimmed. The groomer suggested this product which she actually has and uses on her own dogs and urged me to buy it and give it a try. I ordered it and got it and then was scared to use it on him! But the company follow up provided me with some helpful suggestions and a great amount of encouragement and there is a very happy ending to this story! So I absolutely recommend it." —jazziejay5
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
8. Or nail clippers for impatient pets who won't sit still long enough to let you go at them with a nail grinder.
Promising review: "For whatever reason I didn't know trimmers came in sizes. I have a big boy, about 90 lbs. His nails were so hard to cut and I would usually split them. Talked to a groomer and she suggested these. What a big difference! My big boy is very pleased with his nails LOL. Nothing split and quick, clean cut. Ease to hold as well. Very pleased." —Susan E. Snyder
Get them from Amazon for $11.99
9. A tearstain remover to brighten your dog's coat by lightening those dark marks around their eyes. It will be especially helpful for dogs with lighter coats.
Promising review: "I have a Maltese who had horrible red tearstaining. My groomer recommended this product and it’s amazing!! I wash her eyes every night with a child's small soft toothbrush and a small amount of this wash and in the morning I clean her eyes with Henry Schein tearstain remover on a cotton pad and her little eyes are white as snow. It’s soap free and has never irritated her eyes... Love it!!" –Stacey
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (or Subscribe & Save for $11.69/three months; available in three sizes).
10. A handheld shower attachment that has TONS of pro groomer fans in the reviews. Reviewers also keep it at their homes for in-home grooming appointments.
Promising review: "I purchased this as I have a groomer who comes to the house to groom my dogs. She absolutely loves it and recommends is now recommending it for all of her clients. She says it relieves any tension in her back and actually gets all of the soap out to where she is using less water than before. That’s a win for me." —ER
Get it from Amazon for $48.17.
11. A liquid tartar remover for dogs you just add to their water bowl for a noticeable (sight and smell) reduction in plaque and stinky breath. Here's to glowing vet visits.
Promising review: "I purchased this at the recommendation of my dog's groomer. She had noticed that my dog's gums were starting to recede. I immediately started adding this to his water. At his next appointment, 4 weeks later, she could already see a big difference. The added bonus for us was that since our dog was a puppy he had battled tear stains. I had resisted using supplements in the past as they had poor reviews. So, this product helped his teeth, stopped his tear stains and doesn't have negative reviews.....win, win!" —Shireen S.
Get it from Amazon for $12.89 (or Subscribe & Save for $12.25/month; available in three flavors and two sizes).
12. Or some dental health powder you can sprinkle on your pet's food for cleaner teeth and fresher breath.
Promising review: "My vet kept advising that my dog needed his teeth cleaned but he would have had to be put under anesthesia to do so. My daughter is a dog groomer and someone told her about this product. We tried it and the next time at the vet, they didn't say a word, just made a notation that his teeth could use cleaning. We hadn't been using the product for long at that time. We've continued to use it and his teeth look great. My daughter is now advising her clients to try this when they bring the subject up." —AssateagueMist
Get it from Amazon for $20.91 (or Subscribe & Save for $18.96/month).
13. Wondercide Spray seen on Shark Tank that'll serve as a naturally derived alternative to your pet's monthly treatments because fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes are horrible! Your pet doesn't need to speak human words to tell you that!
Promising review: "I purchased this because for the first time in 10 years my dog had flea dirt evidence on his tail end and Wondercide was recommended by my groomer. The spray worked great however I’m not crazy about the scent and neither is my dog. Though I never actually saw any fleas I was instructed to spray the area every 2-3 days and after about 10 days I no longer saw any evidence of fleas." —Kimberly Sackmann
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven sizes and four scents).
14. A hair-removing glove for pets who KNOW what you're doing when you pull out a regular brush. They'll think they're getting a total treat but I'll keep our evil secret.
Promising review: "I have a Great Pyrenees. This was recommended by my groomer to help reduce all loose hair I sweep up daily. It is good for the loose top coat hair" —Cindy Murphree
Get it from Amazon for $5.94+ (available in three colors).
15. A year-round paw protection cream chock full with vitamin E to keep those paws protected against ice and salt in the winter...and then against too-hot sidewalks and sand in the summer.
Promising review: "We got this at the recommendation of our groomer. Our dog is very short hair, but gets scratches and bites on herself a lot. She's a nervous little dog. This has been very soothing and has helped heal her skin. It's a little hard at first, but warms up and is easy to get out. I only need a little bit to form a film on her skin. Smells a little minty or herbally, but it doesn't linger, and the dog doesn't seem to mind. She loves having me put it on, and it has become a bonding time for us." —Jada
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
16. A doggie blow-dryer with a flexible hose and two heating settings to help transform your dog from wet mess to runway ready.
Promising review: "My daughter is a professional groomer and she absolutely loves this dryer. Uses at work daily. It's as good as a $300 one she was using before." —Nancys notes
Get it from Amazon for $83 (available in two colors).