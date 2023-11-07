Do Your Home A Favor And Take A Look At These 56 Genius Products

1. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop you've likely marveled at on CleanTok. It's machine washable and has an automatic wringer so you don't have to get your hands dirty while you're reaching all that far-flung dirt on the edges of your kitchen floor. Also, it works with JUST water!
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
3. Affresh dishwasher tablets to get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes. Turns out, you don't need a new dishwasher, it just needs a proper cleaning.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
4. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
5. A bottle of non-toxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover will make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
6. A reusable roller dog hair remover that'll have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
7. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups that'll clean out your Keurig's innards...and perhaps haunt your dreams when you see what the water looked like before.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
8. A Baseboard Buddy, which is really just fancy talk for a 4-foot extendable pole that makes cleaning molding, ceiling fans, grates, and, yes, baseboards easy without grabbing a ladder or making your knees sore.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
9. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads (that work with the Swiffer you already own) because WOW those disposable ones seem to disappear like magic in your home.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
10. A carpet cleaner will transform all sorts of soft surfaces in your home BESIDES your carpet (though it'll do amazing work there too). Turns out, you don't need to buy a new couch after all.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
11. A silicone baking mat might just become your sheet pan's BFF because this'll replace a roll (and then some) of aluminum foil used as a pan lining. I own these mats and have used them for basically every single thing that you could bake in an oven, whether that's roasted veggies, salmon, or, really, anything from the frozen-food aisle.
Promising review: "I use these mats multiple times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
12. A large capacity rotating makeup organizer could make you realize that, uh, you don't need to drop by Sephora tomorrow afternoon after all. You have become the Sephora.
13. A hanging bag organizer that'll keep the dust off your beauties and won't put stress on your purse handles like other organizing solutions.
Promising review: "Earlier today I put two hanging closet handbag holders in my walk in closet. I don't have 16 purses, but I do have more than eight. I put some other things in the leftover pockets — gloves, a couple of smaller clutch-style purses, and some scarves. The pockets are roomy and seem to be sturdy. I'm doin' the happy dance because they are just what I needed. Already I'm feeling more organized." —mochamarie
