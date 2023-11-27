Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

From One Lazy Person To Another, Here's 26 Things You'll Want To Buy This Cyber Monday Instead Of Going To The Store

Because you never run out of batteries or paper towels at a *good* time.

Elizabeth Lilly
by Elizabeth Lilly

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus for 30% off (at Amazon (the best price they go for) so you can get pearly whites (up to 23 levels in 24 days) without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

The box of strips
Amazon

Promising review: "I’ll be honest: when I first bought these I was kinda doubting that these would actually work as well as described. But after only 10 days of using these I’m already seeing pretty amazing results. I’ve been using them for my top teeth only and the difference in color between my upper and lower teeth is pretty distinct. The only cons are that they’re a bit annoying to keep on-especially for 45 minutes straight. Also they do cause some teeth sensitivity right after I take them off, but it’s usually gone by the next morning. This is 100% a legit product that will get you whiter teeth if you’re consistent with it" —RL

Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99)

2. And a six-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" for $5 off, especially if you've been needing to restock on toothbrushes anyway. These are expertly designed with two layers of bristles, including the regular firm kind for brushing and ultra-thin ones designed to clean deeeep within the grooves of your teeth — almost like you were actually flossing. Some reviewers say it even feels comparable to their fancy electric toothbrush (sorry, Oral-B)!

A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

I've been using these Mouthwatchers toothbrushes for a few months now and will absolutely be sticking with them. They give you such a deep clean, which is v necessary with the approximately 5–6 cups of coffee I drink every day.

My coworker Emma Lord loves them too: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

BTW, Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

Get the six-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $24.99). 

3. Select Squishmallows for up to 55% off because secretly all you've ever wanted to do is squish a stuffed pumpkin spice latte into oblivion — and you don't wanna have to walk into a store to do so.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "The Squishmallow was absolutely perfect and way bigger then I expected! This was a gift for someone who absolutely loves pumpkin spice, and they were so excited when they opened it! I would buy this gift again a million times over! Don’t hesitate if you’re debating on buying this! It is so cute, super soft, and 100% giftable!" —Carebear

Get it from Amazon: $14.99 for the pumpkin spice latte (originally $19.99) and $19.16 for the mushroom (originally $29.99).

Check out all the different Squishmallows on sale!

4. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 44% off — this TikTok-famous lightweight hydrating face serum helps protect your skin's moisture barrier. It's designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!

Promising review: "Recommended from a dermatologist which is very important when choosing skincare. I use it in the morning after toner then follow up with a light moisturizer, vitamin C, then SPF, and my skin is glowing. I’ve received many compliments after incorporating this into my routine." —E. Rice

Price: $13.99 (originally $25).

5. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime, for up to 44% off — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.

amazon.com, amazon.com

To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.

Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.

Promising review: "As someone who has dealt with redness and extremely dry skin for years, I've struggled finding products that work well. After using this for a month, I have received so many compliments on my skin looking healthy/glowy. Much of my former redness has faded or gone away entirely! I regret not getting this product sooner as it has easily become one of my holy grail items." —Alexis Taglia

Price: $10.06+ (originally $14.59+; available in two sizes)

6. A normally splurgey Boy Smells Snap candle for 58% off — which makes it only $20. (Psst, lots more are on sale.)

candle
Boy Smells

Get it from Boy Smells for $20 (originally $48). 

7. A set of eye-popping fine point pens for 36% off designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, while still giving that ~pop~ of colorful pigment your paper deserves.

Fine point pens in 18 different colors
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia

Price: $6.99 for a set of 18 pens (originally $10.99)

8. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist for 40% off made with jojoba oil and oat, aka your heroes in the ongoing battle against winter dryness.

hand holding the mist
amazon.com

Promising review: "This oil is perfect for people who have dry skin and need some oil to moisturize their skin. The lotions don't last for me, but this light oil is the best. You don't need a lot, it absorbs right away, and its light scent is so soothing. l love it. My daughter loves it too." —Patti Misterka

Price: $8.48 (originally $14.16)

9. A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.

reviewer holding and wearing plum rose shade
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love it. Very cute and useful for the lip trend from TikTok. I love the color! Super soft and nice. Highly recommend." —Athena

Price: $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in dozens of shades)

10. A set of refreshing shower steamers for 33% off for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.

Reviewer holding bag of bath fizzes
amazon.com

Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials. 

Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry

Price: $19.99 for a 15-pack (originally $29.99; available in multiple packs and styles). 

11. A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off infused with cooling aloe and soothing rosewater that you'll be *especially* grateful to have on hand with all the summer dryness and potential sunburns headed your way. This also helps set your makeup with a lovely dewy finish!

Reviewer holding a bottle of pink facial spray
amazon.com

Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

Price: $4.90+ (originally $7; available in five sizes). 

12. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 38% off for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers say work just as well as (if not better than!) a BeautyBlender or Real Techniques sponge. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

Price: $7.99+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets)

13. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, because they're a much more practical investment than those cheap tights that keep ending up with runs in them after the first wear.

the tights
Sheertex

"I have this exact pair of tights and have been wearing them non-stop for about a year. I love how the mini dots add a little extra something to all my skirt and dress ensembles. Sadly, I didn't score them at *this* step of a discount but I have zero regrets. I barely wear pants and rock dresses most of the time, so I've probably worn them more often than the average human. Plus! When my mom asked me what I wanted for Christmas, I told her about this sale and had her buy me some sheers which are, thankfully, also on sale." —Elizabeth

Promising review: "These are worth the investment if the price is scaring you away. I’ve pulled these bad boys up and down my thighs with full pointy nails and made sure to grab the material like it owes me money. No rips or tears after my testing them. They stay up, the opaqueness is just right and the dots add a little va va boom to my style. Highly recommend." —Chelsie F.

Get them from Sheertex for $25 (originally $99; available in sizes XS–3XL).

14. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum for 50% off on Amazon — which just so happens to by my favorite hyaluronic acid serum ever and I constantly rec to friends. In fact, I think I'll use this op to stock up!

model using the serum
Amazon

Promising review: "I have used different serums the past couple of years and this is the one I keep returning back to! It’s. Great product for the price. My skin always looks hydrated and my tone is more even after using this daily for about two weeks. I apply it at night and in the morning under my usual face lotions. I have noticed a BIG difference when I ran out for about a week. My skin was much dryer and I woke up with lined under my eyes. I would highly recommend this product." —Sarah Venters

Get it from Amazon for $17.50 (originally $35).

15. A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off on Amazon if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

Reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using white strips
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $49.99).

16. A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 44% off on Amazon if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $24.99.

17. A three-pack of Eos shea butter shaving cream for 32% off on Amazon will help you glide your razor over all kinds of curves and bony parts. (Why are knees so hard to shave?) Folks with sensitive skin (like me) swear by this stuff. It has a super hydrating formula you'll totally feel the difference for after using.

the can of shave cream
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am so happy that I found this shaving cream! I hope they never stop making it! I have super sensitive skin and continuously got razor burn in my bikini area. I had to resort to waxing for years. But since I started using this shaving cream for the past year, I’ve never had razor burn again!" —Richard

Get it from Amazon for $10.12 (originally $14.99).

18. Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion for 38% off on Amazon that contains a peptide complex and is made to hydrate skin for 24 hours thanks to nourishing shea and cocoa butter.

bottle of lotion
Amazon

Promising review: "I stumbled upon this product thanks to my dermatologist, and it's quickly become my holy grail for moisturizing my face and body. The standout feature is definitely the retinol, and the bang for your buck with this product is hard to beat. It's got a lineup of legit ingredients that do wonders for my oily skin. The best part? No greasy residue, and it's fragrance-free." —Renu Ou

Get it from Amazon for $9.34 (originally $14.99).

19. Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 30% off on Amazon, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

amazon.com

And it's cruelty-free!

Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $20).

20. A 110-pack of 13-gallon Glad trash bags for 30% off at Amazon, lest you find out that you're down to just one more kitchen trash bag while your holiday party guests are arriving in an hour.

trash bag
Amazon

Get them from Amazon for $18.79 (originally $23.49).

21. And a 26-count of Arm & Hammer lavender-scented 4-gallon trash bags for 22% off here for ya when your supply of plastic used grocery bags has dwindled — or you realize the only ones left have holes in them.

small trash can with liner
Amazon

Get them from Amazon for $4.68 (originally $5.99).

22. Reynolds Wrap Non Stick Aluminum Foil for 30% off on Amazon so you'll have plenty to help store all sorts of delicious leftovers this holiday season, and then some.

aluminum foil
Amazon

Get a 130-square-foot roll from Amazon for $9.40 (originally $13.49).

23. A 32-pack of Energizer AA batteries for 30% off on Amazon so Santa will be MORE than ready to keep all sorts of toys and gizmos going.

batteries
Amazon

Get them from Amazon for $14.69 (originally $20.98).

24. A 6-pack of *triple* Brawny paper towel rolls for 20% off at Amazon, which is more or less like 18 normal paper towel rolls.

paper towels
Amazon

Get them from Amazon for $15.58 (originally $19.49).

25. Up to 25% off Partners Coffee.

five different bags of Partners Coffee
Partners Coffee / Via instagram.com

No code needed!

Check out all the coffee you can get on sale here.

26. Up to 50% off everything from Fly by Jing.

an array of fly by jing sauces
Fly by Jing

Fly by Jing is a small business! No code needed.

Get the box set here and shop everything on sale here.

27. 20% off Londontown's illuminating nail concealer, a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc

Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business btw!

Get it here.

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.