From One Lazy Person To Another, Here's 26 Things You'll Want To Buy This Cyber Monday Instead Of Going To The Store

1. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus for 30% off (at Amazon (the best price they go for) so you can get pearly whites (up to 23 levels in 24 days) without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.
2. And a six-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" for $5 off, especially if you've been needing to restock on toothbrushes anyway. These are expertly designed with two layers of bristles, including the regular firm kind for brushing and ultra-thin ones designed to clean deeeep within the grooves of your teeth — almost like you were actually flossing. Some reviewers say it even feels comparable to their fancy electric toothbrush (sorry, Oral-B)!
3. Select Squishmallows for up to 55% off because secretly all you've ever wanted to do is squish a stuffed pumpkin spice latte into oblivion — and you don't wanna have to walk into a store to do so.
4. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 44% off — this TikTok-famous lightweight hydrating face serum helps protect your skin's moisture barrier. It's designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
5. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime, for up to 44% off — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
6. A normally splurgey Boy Smells Snap candle for 58% off — which makes it only $20. (Psst, lots more are on sale.)
7. A set of eye-popping fine point pens for 36% off designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, while still giving that ~pop~ of colorful pigment your paper deserves.
8. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist for 40% off made with jojoba oil and oat, aka your heroes in the ongoing battle against winter dryness.
9. A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.
10. A set of refreshing shower steamers for 33% off for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.
11. A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off infused with cooling aloe and soothing rosewater that you'll be *especially* grateful to have on hand with all the summer dryness and potential sunburns headed your way. This also helps set your makeup with a lovely dewy finish!
12. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 38% off for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers say work just as well as (if not better than!) a BeautyBlender or Real Techniques sponge. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.
13. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, because they're a much more practical investment than those cheap tights that keep ending up with runs in them after the first wear.
14. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum for 50% off on Amazon — which just so happens to by my favorite hyaluronic acid serum ever and I constantly rec to friends. In fact, I think I'll use this op to stock up!
15. A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off on Amazon if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.
16. A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 44% off on Amazon if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!
17. A three-pack of Eos shea butter shaving cream for 32% off on Amazon will help you glide your razor over all kinds of curves and bony parts. (Why are knees so hard to shave?) Folks with sensitive skin (like me) swear by this stuff. It has a super hydrating formula you'll totally feel the difference for after using.
18. Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion for 38% off on Amazon that contains a peptide complex and is made to hydrate skin for 24 hours thanks to nourishing shea and cocoa butter.
19. Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 30% off on Amazon, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)
20. A 110-pack of 13-gallon Glad trash bags for 30% off at Amazon, lest you find out that you're down to just one more kitchen trash bag while your holiday party guests are arriving in an hour.
21. And a 26-count of Arm & Hammer lavender-scented 4-gallon trash bags for 22% off here for ya when your supply of plastic used grocery bags has dwindled — or you realize the only ones left have holes in them.
22. Reynolds Wrap Non Stick Aluminum Foil for 30% off on Amazon so you'll have plenty to help store all sorts of delicious leftovers this holiday season, and then some.
23. A 32-pack of Energizer AA batteries for 30% off on Amazon so Santa will be MORE than ready to keep all sorts of toys and gizmos going.
24. A 6-pack of *triple* Brawny paper towel rolls for 20% off at Amazon, which is more or less like 18 normal paper towel rolls.
27. 20% off Londontown's illuminating nail concealer, a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.