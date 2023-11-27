Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    35 Cyber Monday Deals That’ll Give You At Least $100 Off

    Each one of these deals means $100 back in your pocket, and that’s a beautiful thing.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. 51% off a pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones on Amazon (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so they can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours. They'll love you for this one!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Get them for $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors).

    2. Or 40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones on Amazon — now you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.

    a buzzfeed editor holding white beats wireless headphones
    Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed

    Natalie says: I use these headphones for my workouts and love them! Regular earbuds fall out of my ears all the time, but I can lift weights, do yoga, and run on the elliptical in these and they stay put. The sounds and connectivity works well. I recommend them! 

    Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

    Get it for $149.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors).

    3. $120 off the Dyson Airwrap (its best price!) on Amazon if they get hand cramps and a case of dead arm every morning drying and styling their hair. It comes with a variety of attachments — smoothing brushes, a round brush, curling barrels, and more.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Dyson strikes again. This thing is awesome. It somehow magically wraps your hair around the wand so you don't have to. It creates the perfect, flowy, slightly irregular, natural looking curls. The paddle brushes dry my hair in a 3rd of the time of my regular drier (I have the T3) and give incredible volume. I also noticed my hair stays cleaner for longer after starting to use this drier and has way more volume. Less time, less hassle, way better hair" —Tone

    Get it for $479.99 (originally $599.99).

    4. And 25% off a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer on Amazon so you can have hair that looks like you just walked out of the salon every time you dry it. Its intelligent heat control measures air temperature and regulates heat to help protect your hair's shine. It even has a cold setting to help you set your style!

    before image of a model with frizzy wavy hair and an after image of the same model with smooth, straight, dry hair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Okay, so I never knew what the big deal was about when it came to Dyson hair tools. I thought it would be the same as using any other hair tool. Boy, was I wrong! Holy moly is this thing AMAZING!!!!! I love it so much that I was able to get rid of six of my hair tools because this one hair dryer did all six of those things. It's lightweight, so easy to handle, the different nozzles let you create different hairstyles, and the case is just perfect. My hair is so silky after I use this. I am obsessed with product." —SM

    Get it for $299.99 (originally $399.99).

    5. 42% off a basic Roomba robo vac on Amazon — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll make a great practical gift for anyone on your list who is tired of vacuuming dust, hair, and crumbs seemingly every day. Or a great gift for yourself tbh.

    The roomba which cleans carpet and hard floors
    Amazon

    This one even works with Alexa!

    Promising review: "I bought this for my parents for Christmas last year, and they say to me at least monthly it's their favorite gift I have ever gotten them. For senior citizens not having to vacuum their house anymore is a huge help." —Gabe Jarboe

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for myself. I never used it because I needed to move things out of the way and etc. So procrastinating is a special skill. I finally started using this and I am impressed. It picks up dust every time I run it. I have hardwood floors and I don't pick up a lot of anything with the broom and dust pan. I connected it to my Google assistant and I just say hey Google start Romba and it does!!!! lol I'm using it on a regular schedule. I watched YouTube videos on how to clean it and keep it in top notch working order. 10 will recommend!!" —Felicia Brown

    Get it for $159 (originally $274.99).

    6. And $220 off a Dyson Origin vacuum cleaner at Walmart if you've been *extra* practical by waiting 'til a sale holiday to snag this cleaning beast.

    The vacuum cleaning dust and crumbs
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My sister had one of these and I immediately loved it! I have two black Labrador retrievers and I have to vacuum every other day. They shed everywhere. This vacuum is so light, I can pick it up anytime and with ease. It has great suction and the attachments work wonders." —bmecon

    Get it for $349.99 (originally $569.99).

    7. $200 off a KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer at Target, because you'll get decades of use. From whipping up loaves of bread (without endless kneading) to cookie dough, to mashed potatoes — even effortlessly shredding chicken! — this is a classic for a reason.

    the kitchenaid in silver
    Target

    Promising review: "Get it! I’ve been wanting one of these for years and I finally pulled the trigger when they had a Target deal day sale. I’ve used it for baking and for making our own ground meats using an attachment. This definitely helps when we decide to make things from scratch rather than 'ready to go' from stores. It looks beautiful on my countertop and I know will last for years to come. It’s well made!" —MamaKate

    Get it for $249.99 (originally $449.99; available in two colors).

    8. $100 off a walking pad under-desk treadmill on Amazon that folds right in half for easy storage so they can get their steps in while watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps. It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving." —Amazon Customer

    Get it for $399.99 (originally $499.99) when you clip the $100 off coupon.

    9. $250 off a MacBook Air laptop on Amazon — if the fact that your old laptop has seen better days isn't enough to nudge you in its direction, consider the bliss of its 18-hour battery life. No more being That Person at the coffee shop begging for an outlet to survive!!

    Small rose gold slim profile laptop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Get it for $749.99 (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and gray finishes) 

    10. 25% off the Casper Original Mattress if your 2024 resolution is to start treating your body a little better. It's made with premium memory foam that conforms to your body to help absorb pressure, with ~AirScape~ breathable foam that keeps you cool.

    the casper mattress
    Casper

    Promising review: "I'm happy with this mattress and glad I ordered it. I've had this queen size original for a little over a month and it's been comfortable and soft. I sink in just enough that my body feels nicely cradled without getting that sinking into the swamp feeling you can get from softer ones. Delivery was quick and easy. I paid to have them do it, but it was so compact in the box it arrived in, I probably didn't have to. It's heavy, but it wasn't awkward in the box. Most importantly, I'm sleeping well." —Devin

    Get it for $671.25+ (originally $895+; available in sizes twin–California king). And check out the full Casper sale here.

    11. 25% off a Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat on Amazon you can count on to grow with your child for *so* many years it'll basically feel like a worthy investment right off the bat.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga: "We have this car seat for my toddler and it's been spectacular. It was very easy to install (a huge bonus) and he's really gotten a kick out of having his own space to keep a snack and a drink when we're in the car. The harness doesn't fight me when I load my son into the car and the seat itself feels very cushy. This car seat is actually designed to last your child for 10 years — which is fantastic! It has a machine washable cover I was *very* glad to have after my kid jumped in a muddy puddle and promptly wiped his feet all over it... all the stains came right out! Don't sleep on this car seat...especially when it's *this* discounted."

    Promising review: "I bought this as my son was growing out of his infant car seat and needed more room. He can sit comfortably. I love that it has cup holders for his silly cup and snack cup. He can easy reach both when he’s strapped. I love how it can adjust to any car and the recline options. And cleanup is so easy! I love how easily it is to take off the covering and put it back on once clean!" —Nicole Cameron

    Get it for $299.99 (originally $399.99).

    12. 59% off a Staub 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven from Nordstrom if you're ready to invest in cookware that lasts — and it doesn't get much more reliable than cast iron, which ensures perfect browning and retains moisture so your food comes out *exactly* the way you want.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I got this Staub Dutch oven as a bday gift to myself, and I love it. It's tall, slim keeps the heat, and it's the best slow-cooker. I made some melt in your mouth beef soup the day after I got this beauty. No burning or sticking, the meat just melted in your mouth. I am planning my next meal to use this beauty." —Nicknyc

    Get it for $149+ (originally $369.99+; available in six colors).

    13. 47% off an electric bumper car on Amazon because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.

    A child sitting on the bumper car in blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought this for our son’s first birthday and he absolutely loves it! The remote is easy to use. I love the 5 point harness and you can also just use it without the shoulder straps. My niece and nephew also tried it out and it took them a little bit to figure out the joysticks." —Ashley Foulkes

    Get it for $159.99 (originally $299.99).

    14. $105 off chef's knife set and stand from Hedley & Bennett, saving you big bucks on this essential kitchen tool. Each blade is made of three-layer Japanese steel, and they come with a lifetime guarantee!

    Hedley & Bennett

    This is over $250, you automatically get an additional 35% off in your cart!

    Promising review: "Beautifully balanced blade, a perfect size for most tasks. Exceptionally sharp factory edge with an amazing finish. I can't recommend this more. The price is steep, but definitely in a professional class. Thank you!" —kyle b.

    Get it for $195 (originally $300; available in five handle colors and two stand colors). Full discount is shown in cart!

    15. $110 off a seven-piece Fully Baked set from Great Jones that includes (*deep breath*) a sheet pan, two bread pans, two pan tins, a pie dish and a casserole dish. Gorgeous and dishwasher friendly?! Wow.

    the contents of the set in blue
    Great Jones

    Promising review: "There really is something to having bakeware in fun colors--it makes life so much more fun. These are as beautiful as they are functional." —Rachel A.

    Get it for $175 (originally $285; available in blue and green). And shop the rest of the Great Jones sale here

    16. 30% off a "sink down" Floyd sectional if no amount of stain spray or even a commercial-level upholstery cleaner can save your current sofa.

    tan sectional sofa
    Floyd

    Get it for $2,061.50+ (originally $2,954+; available in 7 configurations and 14 colors). Check out the full sale here

    17. Up to 35% off the Samsung Frame TV on Amazon that'll double as decor and entertainment.

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Get it for $977.99 (originally $1,497.99).

    18. Up to 23% off an Apple Watch Series 8 on Amazon so that you can read text messages, track your daily steps, and skip to the next song all without pulling out your phone.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the Apple Watch on Prime Day and it has exceeded all my expectations! It's an absolute game-changer, earning a solid five stars from me. The sleek design is a standout feature—elegant, modern, and incredibly comfortable to wear all day. The display is vibrant and sharp, making it easy to read notifications, messages, and health data at a glance. The array of features is mind-blowing. From tracking my workouts and heart rate to receiving calls and messages, this watch seamlessly integrates with my lifestyle. The fitness tracking capabilities are especially impressive, motivating me to stay active and reach my goals. Battery life is fantastic, lasting through a whole day and more, and the charging is quick and hassle-free. The ease of use and intuitive interface make navigating through apps and functions a breeze." —michelle

    Get it for $329.99+ (originally $429; available in four sizes and four colors).

    19. 24% off the original Peloton bike (that's $350 off) on Amazon if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime Day deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

    Get it for $1,095 (originally $1,445). 

    20. 47% off pair of cantilevered dining room chairs from AllModern. TBH, you may spend more time staring at them than sitting in them.

    cantilevered dining room chairs with velvet seats
    AllModern

    Get them for $168.75+ (originally $330; available in four colors; use code GET25 for this price!). Check out the full sale here

    21. 50% off this simple but effective Shark corded stick vacuum from Target so you can clean out every dusty nook and cranny without breaking a sweat lugging larger models up and down the stairs.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love the vacuum. The suction is amazing, especially for dog hair. I do wish this had a light on the front of it so I could see in darker areas. But I definitely would buy it again. It works great on laminate, hardwood, and carpet." —Clean freak

    Get it for $99.99 (originally $199.99).

    22. Or 35% off genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop on Amazon that does *both at the same time* (gasp), always uses clean water for mopping (dirty water goes in a separate tank) and is safe to use on sealed hard floors. And unlike regular mops, this guy retains 90% of dirty water so their floors will be clean and dry in just minutes. The Monica Gellar in your life is about to be so excited.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It also self-propels so they just need to steer, no hard pushing!

    Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic, since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entire new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen and entryway and hall before self cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time) I would buy another." —Tsippi

    Get it for $259.99 (originally $399.99; make sure to clip the $20 coupon to get the full discount).

    23. Almost $105 off a 6'x9' Ruggable area rug so after the holidays, you can toss it in the wash and easily get rid of food stains, pet fur, and fallen pine tree needles.

    floral blue and green area rug
    Ruggable

    Use code BF23AFF at checkout to get the 25% off.

    Get it for $314.25+ (originally $419+; available in nine sizes and two colors). Check out the full sale here

    24. $109 off a super-cropped Lululemon Wunder puffer that'll give you all the warmth you need on chilly days without all the bulk around your hips — perfect if you've been needing a cozy outer layer for your high-waisted pants and leggings.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "The length of jacket is perfect when I pair it with high waisted pants / leggings. Very lightweight but still good to keep me warm in the fall mornings/ nighttime. Hot pink color goes sooooo well with navy blue and black bottoms. I ordered the trench one today." —onon

    Get it for $119 (originally $228; available in women's sizes 0–14 and seven colors).

    25. 33% off 49-inch Samsung ultrawide monitor (the 2023 model) on Amazon that'll significantly expand your screen space so you can stop painstakingly switching between tabs all the time — a productivity game-changer.

    reviewer&#x27;s monitor set up for WFH
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hands-down the best thing ever to happen to my productivity working from home. My favorite thing about this monitor — besides the incredible amount of screen space I now have to display and organize everything I need — is the sheer number of cables it has cut out and the amount of desk space it has freed up. My dual monitor setup required two power cables and three HDMI/displayport connector cables. Using my laptop required the laptop charger and AND required the laptop to be open on my desk. Now I only have one cable to power the monitor, 2 HDMIs to my PCs and a single USB-C that both powers and connects my laptop, which means I can leave it closed on a stand behind my monitor. I am so, SO happy I bought this monitor and am kicking myself for not doing it sooner. " —Kelly

    Get it for $799.99 (originally $1,199.99; also available in a 34-inch size).

    This is just one of many Samsung Black Friday monitor deals, so if you're shopping around, check out the full sale. 

    26. 25% off a Breville espresso machine on Amazon because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!

    the coffee machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

    Get it for $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in two colors).

    27. And 30% off a Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker from Amazon.

    a dark blue moccamaster coffee machine
    Amazon

    No code needed!

    BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga: "My husband, a coffee connoisseur, has assured me that in the "coffee community," this machine is regarded as one (if not THE) best drip coffee machines on the market. I mean, it does boast the ability to brew between a half or full carafe, a brew basket that automatically stops the flow of coffee when removing the carafe (no mess!), and a hotplate with an independent heating element to keep coffee at the *perfect* temperature. But for me? It's the color options. There are SO many to choose from — there's no doubt in my mind anyone would be able to find an option that would look great in their home. I actually *do* own one in my home (it's fabulous) and it does all that it says it will. It's certainly lived up to our expectations — and we drink a lot of coffee as parents of a 1-year-old."

    Get it for $251 (originally $359; available in 23 colors).

    28. 30% off an obscenely comfortable Lovesac you will jump into once, then debate quitting your job so you can just enjoy its warm, snuggly, goodness 24/7.

    a model comfortably sitting in the middle of the lovesac
    lovesac / Via instagram.com

    BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga: "A few years ago my family and I chipped in and got my sister a Lovesac for her first apartment — it was quite literally her only request. When I say she's obsessed with this bubble of comfort that would be such an understatement. I never understood why she was so in love with it until I sat down in it myself. It feels like the biggest, most loving hug you have ever received in your life. The outside is *so* soft that you can't help but want to burrow in and sit in the chair forever."

    Get it for $612.50 (originally $875; available in five sizes and a variety of covers). Check out everything else on sale at Lovesac here.

    29. 25% off a cordless wet and dry vacuum on Amazon to help you clean up all kinds of messes. From dirt tracks to spilled milk, this vacuum's got you covered. Not convinced yet? It even has a self-cleaning function that automatically flushes the inner tubing and brush roller.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a toddler and a pug, both who make messes be it shedding, spilling, or playing. This thing is ah-maz-ing!! It picks up everything: dog hair, sand, dirt, milk. And it’s so quiet! I love the fact that it talks to tell me if it needs to be cleaned. And speaking of cleaning, the self-cleaning cycle is everything!!" —amber

    Get it for $449 (originally $599.99).

    30. Up to 28% off a Vitamix 5200 blender on Amazon — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

    Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton Beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

    Get it for $394.19 (originally $549.99).

    31. 40% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon on Amazon, which will work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).

    the stroller with two toddlers in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

    Get it for $239.99 (originally $399.99; available in three colors — clip the $55.90 off coupon for this price).

    32. 41% off an 8-piece Calphalon stainless steel cookware set on Amazon, if you want to cook like the chefs do and enjoy an even heat distribution that non-stainless cookware can't quite match.

    the set
    Amazon

    The set includes: an 8-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, a small 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 5-quart saute pan with a lid, and a 6-quart stock pot with a lid.

    Promising review: "The heat distribution does what it promises! Bacon cooks evenly. No more raw ends! I've learned to make over medium eggs perfectly without flipping them. Any food that sticks to the cookware, will come off easily by scraping or by allowing the pans to reach dishwater temperature (about a minute) and everything melts off resulting in effortless cleaning!

    Adding water to food stuck on the bottom removes easily and creates a hearty stock or gravy! Non-stick cookware is what I've used all of my life and no matter how hard I tried, the surface always came off after time. Calphalon taught me a better way to cook!" —Luann D.

    Get it for $264.36 (originally $449 — clip the $70 off coupon for this price).

    33. 30% off a rolling desk bike on Amazon that will be one of the best multitasking products you own. You can knock out your work and exercises at the same time, which means you can do so many other things after you've closed your laptop.

    Reviewer image of white bike desk in a home with laptop propped on the tray and drink in the holder
    amazon.com

    Not only is the rolling desk bike compact, but it's also height adjustable to make it fit perfectly for you. The pedaling is also quiet, there's eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more.

    Promising review: "I saw this in TikTok, and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The table top part is a little loose, but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who looking to move more!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it for $349.99 (originally $499.99; available in black and white — clip the $30 off coupon for this price).

    34. Up to 34% off a Bliss bidet toilet seat on Amazon that'll keep your family's rear ends clean without wasting enough toilet paper to write your first novel. Your kid may struggle to use the correct amount of TP, but you know they'll easily learn to use anything that involves a remote control.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    One of our editors owns this bidet and it was *must* during her pregnancy!

    Check out BioBidet's landing page to see all their Cyber Monday deals!

    Promising review: "I purchased this because I have a medical condition and this helps so much. It can be as powerful or as gentle as you want it. It is the catalyst of all the bidets I looked at. It mounted easily and provides a heated seat and heated water. The hand remote is great to have rather than bending to change the modes on the sides. Guest have fallen in love with it. Plenty of options to fit everyone’s preferences. I highly recommend this product. We have had no issues with it at all." —Rena P.

    Get it for $459+ (originally $699+; available in elongated or round).

    35. $279 off an ergonomic office chair from Walmart ready to elevate your office experience by taking the pressure off your spine.

    an ergonomic black and white office chair at a desk
    Walmart

    Promising review: "It is ergonomic feels great to sit in...comfortable very good lumbar support for both of us that will be using the chair, I like the arms flipped up, my husband likes the arms down so were both happy." —Lee

    Get it for $119.98 (originally $398.99; available in six colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.