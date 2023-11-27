Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. 51% off a pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones on Amazon (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so they can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours. They'll love you for this one!
2. Or 40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones on Amazon — now you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.
3. $120 off the Dyson Airwrap (its best price!) on Amazon if they get hand cramps and a case of dead arm every morning drying and styling their hair. It comes with a variety of attachments — smoothing brushes, a round brush, curling barrels, and more.
4. And 25% off a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer on Amazon so you can have hair that looks like you just walked out of the salon every time you dry it. Its intelligent heat control measures air temperature and regulates heat to help protect your hair's shine. It even has a cold setting to help you set your style!
5. 42% off a basic Roomba robo vac on Amazon — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll make a great practical gift for anyone on your list who is tired of vacuuming dust, hair, and crumbs seemingly every day. Or a great gift for yourself tbh.
6. And $220 off a Dyson Origin vacuum cleaner at Walmart if you've been *extra* practical by waiting 'til a sale holiday to snag this cleaning beast.
7. $200 off a KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer at Target, because you'll get decades of use. From whipping up loaves of bread (without endless kneading) to cookie dough, to mashed potatoes — even effortlessly shredding chicken! — this is a classic for a reason.
8. $100 off a walking pad under-desk treadmill on Amazon that folds right in half for easy storage so they can get their steps in while watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.
9. $250 off a MacBook Air laptop on Amazon — if the fact that your old laptop has seen better days isn't enough to nudge you in its direction, consider the bliss of its 18-hour battery life. No more being That Person at the coffee shop begging for an outlet to survive!!
10. 25% off the Casper Original Mattress if your 2024 resolution is to start treating your body a little better. It's made with premium memory foam that conforms to your body to help absorb pressure, with ~AirScape~ breathable foam that keeps you cool.
11. 25% off a Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat on Amazon you can count on to grow with your child for *so* many years it'll basically feel like a worthy investment right off the bat.
12. 59% off a Staub 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven from Nordstrom if you're ready to invest in cookware that lasts — and it doesn't get much more reliable than cast iron, which ensures perfect browning and retains moisture so your food comes out *exactly* the way you want.
13. 47% off an electric bumper car on Amazon because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.
14. $105 off chef's knife set and stand from Hedley & Bennett, saving you big bucks on this essential kitchen tool. Each blade is made of three-layer Japanese steel, and they come with a lifetime guarantee!
15. $110 off a seven-piece Fully Baked set from Great Jones that includes (*deep breath*) a sheet pan, two bread pans, two pan tins, a pie dish and a casserole dish. Gorgeous and dishwasher friendly?! Wow.
16. 30% off a "sink down" Floyd sectional if no amount of stain spray or even a commercial-level upholstery cleaner can save your current sofa.
18. Up to 23% off an Apple Watch Series 8 on Amazon so that you can read text messages, track your daily steps, and skip to the next song all without pulling out your phone.
19. 24% off the original Peloton bike (that's $350 off) on Amazon if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!
20. 47% off pair of cantilevered dining room chairs from AllModern. TBH, you may spend more time staring at them than sitting in them.
21. 50% off this simple but effective Shark corded stick vacuum from Target so you can clean out every dusty nook and cranny without breaking a sweat lugging larger models up and down the stairs.
22. Or 35% off genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop on Amazon that does *both at the same time* (gasp), always uses clean water for mopping (dirty water goes in a separate tank) and is safe to use on sealed hard floors. And unlike regular mops, this guy retains 90% of dirty water so their floors will be clean and dry in just minutes. The Monica Gellar in your life is about to be so excited.
23. Almost $105 off a 6'x9' Ruggable area rug so after the holidays, you can toss it in the wash and easily get rid of food stains, pet fur, and fallen pine tree needles.
24. $109 off a super-cropped Lululemon Wunder puffer that'll give you all the warmth you need on chilly days without all the bulk around your hips — perfect if you've been needing a cozy outer layer for your high-waisted pants and leggings.
25. 33% off 49-inch Samsung ultrawide monitor (the 2023 model) on Amazon that'll significantly expand your screen space so you can stop painstakingly switching between tabs all the time — a productivity game-changer.
26. 25% off a Breville espresso machine on Amazon because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!
28. 30% off an obscenely comfortable Lovesac you will jump into once, then debate quitting your job so you can just enjoy its warm, snuggly, goodness 24/7.
29. 25% off a cordless wet and dry vacuum on Amazon to help you clean up all kinds of messes. From dirt tracks to spilled milk, this vacuum's got you covered. Not convinced yet? It even has a self-cleaning function that automatically flushes the inner tubing and brush roller.
30. Up to 28% off a Vitamix 5200 blender on Amazon — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.
31. 40% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon on Amazon, which will work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).
32. 41% off an 8-piece Calphalon stainless steel cookware set on Amazon, if you want to cook like the chefs do and enjoy an even heat distribution that non-stainless cookware can't quite match.
33. 30% off a rolling desk bike on Amazon that will be one of the best multitasking products you own. You can knock out your work and exercises at the same time, which means you can do so many other things after you've closed your laptop.
34. Up to 34% off a Bliss bidet toilet seat on Amazon that'll keep your family's rear ends clean without wasting enough toilet paper to write your first novel. Your kid may struggle to use the correct amount of TP, but you know they'll easily learn to use anything that involves a remote control.
35. $279 off an ergonomic office chair from Walmart ready to elevate your office experience by taking the pressure off your spine.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.