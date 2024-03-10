If You're Going On Your First Cruise, Check Out These 42 Problem-Solvers

1. A cruise-approved power strip that's non-surge AND has USB-C, USB, and three standard outlet plugs that'll charge up all your devices you could possibly need on the ship or during excursions. Cabin with one outlet? NBD.
Promising review: "I bought this for my cruise to the Bahamas. It worked perfectly, and we were able to charge our device and use all our hair tools without extension cords everywhere!! Great value for the money!" —Melissa Kendirck
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six configurations).
2. A four-pack of towel bands can take up next to no room in your bag but still help you stake out your deck chair without your towel whipping around in the wind. They'll also come in handy at the beach, pool, resort, or wherever!
And as one reviewer points out, they'll make your chairs stand out in a sea of towel lookalikes.
Promising review: "Took these bands on a cruise. They kept the towel secured to the lounge chair even with gusts of wind. Others had clips, and the clips kept popping off. People asked where I got these and were impressed how sturdy they are." —KT
Get them from Amazon for $10.97+ (available in five colors).
3. An on-the-go Gillette razor that'll spare you some precious space in your bag without sacrificing quality.
It comes with one handle and one blade refill!
Promising review: "I bought these for a cruise last year. Cruise ship bathrooms are notoriously tiny, especially in the shower. Having a very short, comfortable handle made it extremely easy to shave in very tight quarters. The five blades made for a very close and smooth shave on my legs. All the better for island hopping! Seriously, I can honestly say that these are the best razors to do the job beautifully and comfortably that I've purchased in many, many years... Added bonus: ANY Venus razor can be mixed and/or matched with ANY Venus handle. So Experiment. Get your own Awesome combo... I've reordered three times and counting!" —CruisinTrkrs
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A set of Sea Bands with a little nub that targets the acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea. This'll be great in case anyone gets motion sick in the car or on a boatride.
I bought these for my first-ever overnight cruise in Ha Long Bay last year just in case, but luckily didn't need them. They took up so little room in my luggage that I wasn't least bit upset. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I returned from an eight-day cruise. These bands worked so well and were so comfortable that I forgot I was wearing them. I’m a person who can’t ride in a car as a passenger without getting sick, and to be on the water eight days no sickness, I will keep a pair with me at all times!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53.
5. A pack of individually-wrapped ginger drops to stop nausea and seasickness in its tracks — without the doziness you might get from other remedies.
Tummydrops are a small biz.
I packed these drops a few years ago on a trip to Greece that entailed riding on two catamarans and three ferries. They turned out to work *quite well* given that I woke up the morning I was to get on a four-hour ferry ride at 2 p.m. with some serious nausea that I think is because I ate SO MUCH FETA CHEESE at dinner the night before. Truly too much of a good thing! I guzzled Sprite and loaded up on bread at lunch, and then sucked on three of these drops during the ferry ride and started to feel much better! I used them on several boat trips, including a catamaran ride where I thought I was gonna meet my maker the first 20 minutes due to rocky waters. ("Book a sailboat instead!" they said. "Catamaran or nothing!" we said.) And other people on the trip used the drops to help quell their tummy troubles too!
Promising review: "Ginger tummy drops were a real lifesaver. I’d read that ginger tummy drops were a good natural remedy for motion sickness. I took them on my recent vacation, and they didn’t disappoint. Car, air, cruise ship, speedboat, catamaran, tested. I highly recommend." —marcie jallali
Get a bag of 30 individually wrapped drops from Amazon for $10.44.
6. An aromatherapy anti-nausea inhaler you can easily slip into your pocket or bag for when your stomach is feeling a little iffy.
Basic Vigor is a small biz. Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising review: "We purchased these for our honeymoon cruise, and they saved us on so many days! Whether we had a headache or were feeling a little queasy from the boat, keeping this little guy in my purse was a pro tip I will be telling all future cruisers. Plus, it smells amazing." —Madison
Get two from Amazon for $11.99.
7. A fanny pack with a ton of storage room inside that has a long enough strap to wear crossbody *or* comfortably fit over outerwear for some hands-free adventures. And in case it looks familiar, TikTokers compare it to the Lulu waist bag. Plus, it's cute enough to wear for fashion and you can pack one fewer bag as a result.
I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy, and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip, and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors.
Promising review: "My wife got this for our cruise, but she loves it for every day as well. It's the perfect size, fits a ton without looking overstuffed, and super comfy." —Levi J.
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in 31 styles).
8. A pair of lanyard ID holders with waterproof, detachable pouches so you can easily pay for stuff onboard or slip your badge into your pocket in case the nautical look doesn't jibe with your formal dinner attire.
Promising review: "Does the job you would want it to do. It also detaches if you need to hand your card to a waiter/waitress which is very convenient. The lanyard is a very comfortable material too." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $10.99 (available in 12 designs).
9. Some Royal Caribbean–specific luggage tag holders to help protect and keep your luggage tags dry as your suitcases travel with you.
Promising review: "I bought these for our recent cruise after seeing a recommendation. I’m glad we did. I felt much more comfortable about our bags making it to our cabin using these protectors (a co-worker recently had her bags not show up, possibly because her paper tags got ripped off in transit). I like that they come with metal cables to attach to my bags and the plastic covers are very solid with metal rings that won’t rip." —Richard Woolf
Get four from Amazon for $12.99.
10. Tide sink packets with the perfect amount of detergent for a sink wash to help lighten your clothing load. Plus! These'll easily slide into the toiletries bag that you thought had no. more. room.
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag. I've packed these on international trips to much success!
Promising review: "Perfect for carry on (best way to travel) and can have the comfort of clean clothes as often as you like. Went on a two-week cruise with only a carry on and it was PERFECT. I washed a few garments every night and ALWAYS had clean clothes. I would spray with Downy Wrinkle Releaser and was ready to go." —LBerroa
Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.56.
11. Or a pack of laundry soap sheets you won't have to slip into your toiletries bag if you're flying. This way you can save more room for souvenirs than three changes of underwear for every day of your trip.
I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-weeks European vacation this summer where I carried on only and rewore outfits several times.
Promising review: "Perfect for travel. About the size of dental floss. I used it when I went on a river cruise and was very happy. The tiny sheets of detergent are perfect to wash out one or two small items. Just make sure your hands are dry when you take one out or they will stick together." —Wayne Flewelling
Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in four other styles, including hand soap and shampoo).