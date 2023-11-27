40 Cleaning And Organizing Products For Anyone Who Lives Alone And Is A Bit Of A Slob

Popular products from this list
A velvet slipcover will give your ragged old couch you bought back when you had roommates a complete new look. Plus, the slipcover comes with straps to keep it in place so you don't have to fuss with it all the time.
A sock and underwear organizer to help you zero in on your lucky Halloween socks... because could you imagine the solo-living nightmare of not thinking and yelling out "Have you seen my special socks?" and a voice ANSWERING you?!
A tea bag organizer so you can finally reclaim your cabinet space from the miscellaneous tea boxes you forget you had until you need that ONE spice that also lives in the same cabinet.
1. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations you've been avoiding eye contact with, like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you'll just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without roommate-less YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was staying pretty good. The guy who owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it and it’s probably the staining and nothing could get it out until I bought this. After four eight-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once a week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
3. Some cable clip organizers because you need your phone charger by your bed where it belongs without tripping over it or making it take center stage.
4. Plus a 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch can seriously help tidy up your night stand charging situation. Frequent travelers swear by it, but it'll *so* come in handy while you're at home getting your money's worth on rent.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
5. Affresh dishwasher tablets that'll get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes. Because, well, the only person to blame for not placing dishes correctly into the dishwasher is YOU.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
6. A powerful dishwashing spray that, honestly, if you buy anything from this list, this should be it — especially if your place *doesn't* include a dishwasher. You can spray down that casserole dish caked with enchilada sauce, let it sit, and you simply wipe and rinse away that saucy mess in a few minutes after you've conquered your meal. (Can you sense an enchilada theme here?)
I live solo in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.
7. A reusable roller dog hair remover that'll have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
8. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly, like that time you ate loaded nachos in the living room and spilled everything EVERYWHERE because you were watching Real Housewives of Miami Season 4, Episode 4. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
9. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because you were all of a sudden inspired to clean your bathroom after your Saw rewatch. This gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush. It's a start!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy
10. Bottle-cleaning tablets to rejuvenate the inside of your travel mug or your prized white coffee mugs with stains on the inside that your friend side-eyed you about the last time they were over and you offered them tea. Pop in a tablet, do something other stuff, then come back later to a pristine drinking vessel!
Promising review: "I tried one of these in an old travel coffee mug that isn’t 'dishwasher-safe.' I wash it by hand, but I can never get rid of the brown coffee stains on the inside. Holy cow, did this stuff make a difference! The inside of the mug basically looks brand-new. I think they’re a little expensive for what they are, but I can’t argue with the results." —David M
11. Plus a reusable weighted bottle cleaner for getting into all the parts of your sports and water bottles that you can't access with a sponge and your mere human hands. Those clumps of protein powder? No problem.
Each sponge should last around four months.
John, the founder, invented the Cleanzy sponge after having trouble cleaning drink containers without bulky tools and a lot of scrubbing. The Cleanzy sponge requires cleans while using very little effort on your part.
12. Stain-lifting pads can tackle the icky pet stains on your wall-to-wall beige carpeting. You, yes YOU decided to get a puppy solo and now you're paying the price. But Bissell is here for ya.
Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC
13. Plus an Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for erasing all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
