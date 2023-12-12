51 Cheap Last-Minute Gifts For The Poor Forgotten Souls You Just Realized You’ve Gotta Shop For

1. An 18-pack of super soft, scrumptious Magnolia Bakery banana pudding cookies that'll be about the next best, portable thing to getting their famous banana pudding straight from the source.
Magnolia Bakery is a small biz based out of New York City that you might've heard of thanks to Sex and the City. Yes their cupcakes (which Carrie and Miranda eat on the show) are good, but their banana pudding is LEGENDARY. I tried these cookies when they first came out and had to give some of them away to friends because I couldn't stop eating them.
Get them from Amazon for $18.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A canister of Cadbury drinking chocolate for a cozy, sippable treat just begging to be enjoyed by a crackling fire...even if said fire is just a Yule log on a TV screen.
Promising review: "We drink this almost nightly and we do it year-round. When I die, cremate me and put me in a Cadbury Drinking Chocolate tin." —Majombaszo
Get it from Amazon for $7.13.
3. A set of Globbles as a nice get-away-from-the-computer exercise in getting out a bit of stress and frustration. They're squishy and can stick to all kinds of surfaces *without* leaving behind a mess. Def a one-up from the stress-relieving slime of yore. So really, anyone could seemingly enjoy these.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
4. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that, yes, is truly made for kids. But gift it to a parent who grew up on Captain Underpants for a total hit. And when the adult's old bones get tired of playing, the game can completely take over because the Silly Poopy does the hiding!
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must-get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the Silly Poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book for Swifties of all ages — even if you don't *get* it, you can get them this! It's so cheap that you can just buy a STACK to have at the ready.
My colleague Heather Braga owns it and loves it: "I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
Get it from Amazon for $4.78.
6. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a super-fun card game you can then play with them because that NSFW Cards Against Humanity deck is a bit tired by now. Well, with this, it's safe for *all* ages.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you. Dophin Hat Games is a small biz.
Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!
"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play
"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing" —Hani
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a holiday version).
7. Dangling pearl earrings that'll be a super glam accent when an outfit just needs a little something. Sometimes those plain pearl studs just won't do.
Promising review: "These earrings have given me so much life!!!! I wore these for my sister's wedding and I received so many compliments!!! I love the shape and how the size progresses and then gets smaller! My new favorite fashion piece." —caron reese
Get them from Amazon for $8.66.
8. A three-pack of collagen celestial under-eye masks to have them looking all starry-eyed while they pamper and help de-puff.
Promising review: "Only 15 minutes and the dark circles are diminished very noticeably." —dillyjake
Get them from Amazon for $5.99 (vegan).
9. The Reverse Coloring Book if they're a coloring book person but are starting to get bored with it. As the name implies, the color's already there and they can draw in the lines that make each picture feel complete.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
10. Or a wine coloring book for anyone whose only personality trait is seemingly posting about it being wine O'clock — though you're starting to think they have no real grasp on time.
Bonus: it comes with colored pencils included!
Promising review: "Very cute, sayings were accurate and funny. Pictures provided a lot of variety from simple to more complex, and provide plenty of stress relief while watching a movie and coloring and drinking wine of course." —Tegyn Dustin
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
11. And a portable wine holder that'll only actually be practical if they drink in the tub or shower. (Psst, it'll also held a Diet Coke can!)
And it will also hold a can of beer!
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in six colors).
12. A gaggle of tiny strawberry candles if their weak spot is things shaped like food that *aren't* food. This is an extra adorable option.
Check out a TikTok of the strawberry candles in action.
Promising review: "These are just the cutest little candles and ever so summery! Their size, appearance and scent are just like real strawberries. Perfect as little take-home favors or decorations for a backyard picnic!" —M. Milton
Get a set of four from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in red and pink).
