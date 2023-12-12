51 Cheap Last-Minute Gifts For The Poor Forgotten Souls You Just Realized You’ve Gotta Shop For

Magnolia Bakery is a small biz based out of New York City that you might've heard of thanks to Sex and the City. Yes their cupcakes (which Carrie and Miranda eat on the show) are good, but their banana pudding is LEGENDARY. I tried these cookies when they first came out and had to give some of them away to friends because I couldn't stop eating them.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).