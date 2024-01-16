29 Little Indulgences You Can Enjoy For Under $10

1. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, to give a whirl since your NSFW Cards Against Humanity deck is a bit tired by now. And with this, it's safe for *all* ages.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.
Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!
"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play
"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing" —Hani
2. A gentle bubbly clay mask can help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores...and you'll have a blast using it.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
3. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt if you often complain about how microwave popcorn never stacks up to the movie-theater variety. (I've used this stuff and it's GREAT.)
I invested in one of these delicious cartons after reading my colleague Emma Lord rave about it. It's super salty, super buttery, and like, probably something you shouldn't eat every day. But boy is it a total TREAT.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
4. A set of four claw clips to make getting your dirty hair outta your face THAT much easier.
Reviewers with all different hair types (curly, straight, thin, thick, etc.) love these clips!
Promising review: "I have worn these every day since I got them! They have a soft matte feel. The colors match the product photos perfectly. They have a good grip in my hair (I have collarbone-length, medium thickness hair, but a lot of it). I think these would work well for almost any length or thickness of hair, though. They are strong; you can tell because they take a bit of effort to open them at first. Bottom line, if you’re unsure if you should buy them, you should." —Samantha
5. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose IG aesthetic is extremely cottagecore and/or is extremely clumsy. Could def come in use en route to the bathroom in the middle of the night!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
6. A canister of Cadbury drinking chocolate for a cozy, sippable treat just begging to be enjoyed by a crackling fire...even if said fire is just a Yule log on a TV screen.
Promising review: "We drink this almost nightly and we do it year-round. When I die, cremate me and put me in a Cadbury Drinking Chocolate tin." —Majombaszo
7. An adorable bookmark book tracker to keep track of all those tomes they blaze through now that it's nippier outdoors. And then when they're done, they can plant it and it'll turn into wildflowers!
8. Bacon bandages because you swear that bacon makes anything taste better. Let's see how it fares for scrapes and cuts.
9. A trio of glitzy ballpoint pens so it'll be so much easier to find a pen in your bag or drawer when you need one.
10. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey you can use to make basically any kind of food taste so much better.
I've used this stuff and it is FANTASTIC.
11. Essence's Lash Princess mascara will make for a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
12. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
13. A six-pack of scarf scrunchies for a one-and-done task of putting up your hair and adding a glam touch even if you have to do some REAL math to figure out the last time you washed it. Tomorrow is never promised. Put off a wash and blow-dry session when you can!
Promising review: "I wear ponytails a lot as I transition to a natural gray with my curly hair. Using 'unique' hair accessories helps with making a plain, boring, and simple haircare routine way more interesting, and the material is a welcomed safety to help reduce breakage when wearing ponytail scrunchies. I plan on ordering other colors in the near future. You can't go wrong with this purchase!" —Tru
14. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water to summon up a major dose of moisture in — like the name suggests — a mere eight seconds! Cheers to not having to douse your hair in oil during the styling process later in the hopes of achieving Rich Girl Hair.
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
15. Some waterslide nail decals will easily level up your nail art game. Right now you're taking a break from pro manis but these'll hold you over in true compliment-bait fashion.
Tattoorary is a Kollum, The Netherlands-based small biz specializing in temporary tattoos and nail decals.
Promising review: "These are amazing. I have short nails and have been searching for something to level up my nail art. So easy to use and worth every penny. ✨" —Stephanie Duncan
