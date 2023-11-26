44 Cheap Gifts For Your Coworkers (Even The Ones You Hate)

1. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book for Swifties of all ages — even if you don't *get* it, you can get them this! It's so cheap that you can just buy a STACK to have at the ready.
My colleague Heather Braga owns it and loves it: "I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
Get it from Amazon for $4.78.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A set of Globbles that'll be a nice get-away-from-the-computer exercise in getting out a bit of stress and frustration. They're squishy and can stick to all kinds of surfaces *without* leaving behind a mess. Def a one-up from the stress-relieving slime of yore.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
3. The Reverse Coloring Book if they're a coloring book person but are starting to get bored with it. As the name implies, the color's already there and they can draw in the lines that make each picture feel complete.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
4. A cute embroidered bookmark you can let them come to the natural conclusion that you bought from a charming holiday market or craft fair.
Promising review: "It fits the page or pages well. Very beautiful and unique design. I love it." —Rargrasi Kumar
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in letters A–Z and four styles).
5. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal they've probably eyed on TikTok. It urges journal owners to express and explore their feelings away from screen. And then, WELL, they can burn it after writing. Which is just fun.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.
6. An cutie octopus-shaped blackhead remover to exfoliate their skin, helping them deal with all sorts of blackheads, whiteheads, and clogged pores. If they're always trying the latest beauty hack or gadget, this'll be a cute gift!
Promising review: "First time buying this and didn't know what to expect but I'm most definitely buying it again. My skin has never felt better and I have the most sensitive skin and I've had no issues at all." —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
7. A set of flower hair clips they may have been eyeing on TikTok. Or maybe they've never met a claw clip they don't love.
Check out a TikTok of the flower clips in action.
Promising review: "So different and get a lot of compliments. They keep asking me where I got them. Use it wherever and holds my thick hair with no problem." —Bellap
"I love these claws clips! Not only are they functional, they are perfect accessories for any hairstyle. It has a strong clip and they are cartoony and fun. I love the way they are able to be used together and how the pastel colors look together. They are cute and I use them all the time. If you want to get such cute flower claw clips, they are perfect for you. I have no issues and they are beautiful, definitely a worthwhile purchase!" —Lauren Weathersby
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in five color combinations).
8. A scratch-off holographic notes set you two can use to leave lil' notes for each other.
Promising review: "These are so fun! I got them for my daughter as a Christmas gift, but we have so enjoyed leaving each other little notes with them!" —Kiki Simmons
Get a box of 150 notes and two styluses from Amazon for $8.99.
9. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a super-fun card game you can then play with them because that NSFW Cards Against Humanity deck is a bit tired by now. Well, with this, it's safe for *all* ages. And probably with HR, too!
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.
Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!
"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play
"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing" —Hani
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A Jeopardy trivia book to pay respects to Alex Trebek while honing their own skills. I can't wait to tune into their game show debut.
Promising review: "I'm normally bored by crosswords and word-search puzzles after a short time, but these have a twist in that you have to answer five Jeopardy-type questions in order to get all the clues for the puzzles. And they aren't necessarily easy, although if you don't know the answer, you can generally figure it out. I have enjoyed a number of the Brain Games series, and this is one of the best." —Ginger Russell
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
