These 18 Problem-Solving Products Under $10 Have Beauty Snob Reviewers

My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews, and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

Promising review: "My name is Kim, and I'm a mascara junkie/snob. I have tried so many mascaras I wouldn't even know where to begin. I try them all, drugstore brands, internet only brands, chain cosmetic store brands, you name it. For the past year, I have repeatedly chosen this one over the fancy brands.

The consistency of the formula is perfect for me. It allows me to get the applicator to the base of my lashes and do the wiggle, which really builds nice volume at the lash line, but it also gives length! Nothing clumps, I'm able to achieve lash separation perfectly. To me, half the mascara experience is the brush, and this one to me is perfect. Tapered enough to get the tiny ones in the corners and not so big that you get it everywhere. It doesn't flake, it lasts all day with no smudging and EASILY removes. I've tried the other formulas in this line, and they're good, but this one is by far my fave. Give it a try, you won't break the bank!" —Kim Fast

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.