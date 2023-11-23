These 18 Problem-Solving Products Under $10 Have Beauty Snob Reviewers

1. Jack Black Lip Balm intensely hydrates thanks to a shea butter and antioxidant vitamin E formula. Plus, it has SPF 25! This is my fave emollient lip balm, and I even turned a friend on to it during a frigid December trip in Vienna where we spent tons of time outside, and her lips were very chapped because of it.
Promising review: "I am a lip balm snob. This is hands down my favorite lip balm to date! My mother-in-law gave me my first one...but I let my husband try it, and it all of a sudden it came up missing. ;) So I came to Amazon to buy another one. I've tried the lemon and the shea butter. The lemon is my favorite." —Casey1226
Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in six flavors and also in packs of three).
2. O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream soothes dry, cracked hands *while* making them look so much more presentable.
Promising review: "I’m a skincare expert and lotion snob. This cream is super effective, and it’s really well formulated to be comfortable. And it has zero scent, which is perfect. And it’s cheap. If you need something even heavier, go for Aquaphor. But this is great for hands because it’s not sticky. Love it. The jar is ugly. I might scrape it out and put it in something else, but that’s just me being a snob. :D" —Ensign Ro
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. And O'Keeffe's foot cream is a new trick to treat your old dogs.
Promising review: "I'm a skincare snob. Literally nothing will ever compare to this. A little goes a long way. Immediate results, too!" —Brianna M
"I have tried EVERYTHING, but because I am barefoot all the time, my heels crack (gross!!!!!!)...a lot. Sometimes they split open, and it can be incredibly painful. After about three days of applying this cream at bedtime, the pain started to go away because the healing process was kicked into gear by my skin finally being soft enough to do its thing. It leaves a weird residue on your hands after application, (which could probably easily be washed off if I wasn't already cozied up in bed), but it made all the difference for my normally cracked and dry heels. I notice I get much better results when I use it daily, (so if you skip a few days, you'll notice it won't work as well). Consistency is key, but it really does work!" —Faith Mendelson
Get it from Amazon for $8.37.
4. Teddie Organics' Rose Water Toner Spray addresses a range of skin irritations thanks to its anti-inflammatory formula that makes it great for using all over, even if you have sensitive skin.
It'll also restore your skin's pH balance and absorb excess oil.
Promising review: "Legit, this stuff blew my mind. I am a huge skincare snob (I know that sounds pompous, but I am just being real here), and this product will forever be a part of my skin ritual. My skin is glowing, my pores are tiny, and my skin has a more even tone. The only regret I have about purchasing this product is simply not ordering the largest size." —Jordan Thornhill
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
5. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment goes on like a hair mask except it'll give you even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Promising review: "I will be honest, I am pretty much a snob when it comes to hair products. I have tried just about everything under the sun to help with my bleached blonde, fine, curly hair. This stuff is great. I would definitely compare it to a more expensive product, Olaplex 3. A little bit goes a long way, definitely brush it through in the shower and let it sit for a bit. My hair is so soft it is incredible." —Suzanne S
Get it from Amazon for $8.52.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara gives a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews, and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "My name is Kim, and I'm a mascara junkie/snob. I have tried so many mascaras I wouldn't even know where to begin. I try them all, drugstore brands, internet only brands, chain cosmetic store brands, you name it. For the past year, I have repeatedly chosen this one over the fancy brands.
The consistency of the formula is perfect for me. It allows me to get the applicator to the base of my lashes and do the wiggle, which really builds nice volume at the lash line, but it also gives length! Nothing clumps, I'm able to achieve lash separation perfectly. To me, half the mascara experience is the brush, and this one to me is perfect. Tapered enough to get the tiny ones in the corners and not so big that you get it everywhere. It doesn't flake, it lasts all day with no smudging and EASILY removes. I've tried the other formulas in this line, and they're good, but this one is by far my fave. Give it a try, you won't break the bank!" —Kim Fast
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water summons up a major dose of moisture in — like the name suggests — a mere eight seconds!
Promising review: "I'm kind of a snob about makeup and haircare. No drugstore for me, but this is the exception to the rule. It's great. A nice treat in between Olaplex treatments. Makes my hair shiny and manageable. Very nice." —Conforti Family
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
8. Maybelline Cheek Heat gel-cream blush in case you're on the prowl for a cheaper alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint because very opinionated reviews say it's a super easy-to-use cheek color formula — like, it's REALLY hard to mess up.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "YES! Listen I am a blush snob. I don’t like matte. I don’t like sparkles. I like sheer, but I like color. I like dewy, but I want it to stay. Ok, this stuff hits all the marks. I bought in Nude Burn and Rose Flush. I love both of them. The color is buildable. It doesn’t take much of you want a sheer look. But even when you add more pigment it still looks fresh and soft, natural. It’s exactly what I wanted. And what a bargain!!!" —Grace
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
9. Broadway long-lasting clear lip gloss set comes in a set of three and often gets compared to the likes of MAC and Kylie Cosmetics in the review section.
It comes with three different formulas: mint oil that creates a refreshing, cooling sensation (perfect for soothing a cracked lip), rosehip oil for reducing fine lines, and coconut oil for deeply hydrating and locking in moisture.
Promising review: "I heard so many great things about this gloss so I had to try it out. I am a lip gloss snob, and I love these. My favorite is the mint oil. They all have an incredible fragrance and would totally suggest it to anyone who is looking for a gloss that provides nourishment to their lips" —Mely
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
10. A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo because perhaps you've been using the excuse of shampoo costing $$$ to avoid cleaning makeup buildup, oil, and general grime from your daily beauty tools. (PLEASE clean them.) This one's super gentle and made of plant-based ingredients.
A ton of people compare it to Beauty Blender's own $15 liquid cleanser (over double the price of this).
My colleague Jenae Sitzes is a big fan: "I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before, too!"
Promising review: "I've been a makeup brush snob for years but have always had trouble finding a cleanser that I felt really worked. This is the holy grail. It got everything out of my brushes, and they have been cleaner than they have been in years!" —jad23
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
11. A rave-worthy set of makeup sponges reviewers say are a great swap for pricier sponges by Beauty Blender and Real Techniques. They do an amazing job helping you blend BB creams, foundation, concealer, and powder.
Promising review: "Let me start off by saying that I used to be a BeautyBlender snob. I never thought I would like anything as much as I like that. However, I was proved wrong. I saw a review of these sponges on Amazon and immediately ordered. You get so many for less than the price of the BeautyBlender. These are just so soft and sturdy. They do not soak up my foundation and concealer at all! On top of that, the way it bounces and blends my makeup into a seamless application is just wonderful. It makes my makeup base look so natural and radiant. I cannot recommend this enough! Everyone should have a few in their makeup collection! I will be ordering again in the future." —aahana
Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 10 sets).
12. Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara does MAJOR work (as you can see below) thickening and lengthening your lashes — minus all the tell-tale clumps.
Promising review: "I am a mascara snob and have used plenty of high-end brands over the years. This is now my go-to. It does not flake or smudge, and it makes my lashes super long. Stays on but easy to get off when it needs to come off. Highly recommend." —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (available in seven varieties).
13. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer erases dark circles, redness, and acne. If a full face of makeup isn't for you, but you would like a lil' bit of convenient, easy-to-use coverage, check it out.
Promising reviews: "I'm a snob when it comes to makeup, and I usually avoid drugstore makeup because of my sensitive skin. However, I find most prestige brand concealers to be really heavy and dry, so I decided to trust the reviews on this product and try it out. And all I can say is, it's amazing! Great coverage that I can sheer out when I need, or build up when I want more coverage. The applicator allows me to spot conceal any blemishes and looks natural. And best of all, no heavy feeling and no caking/creasing even with all-day wear. Now my makeup routine is just this concealer and a MAC setting powder! Highly recommend, now my mom, sister, and I all swear by it, and are saving a lot of money as well!" —Sami Ramesh
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).
And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!