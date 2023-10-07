If You Only Ever Have 10 Minutes To Get Ready, These 46 Products Will Become Your New Holy Grails

1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara makes for a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer gives you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in four colors).
3. Plus, a necessary bottle of drying drops gets you on with your post-painting life much faster thanks to a single drop for each freshly polished nail.
Promising review: "These 'drip dry' finishing drops are a total game-changer. A couple of years ago I broke the lifelong habit of biting my nails, and I did it by painting them a new color every time I got that nervous impulse. The only drawback to painting them so often is that it can be a serious time suck, and involve a lot of do-overs — especially if you're anything like me, and usually multitasking, and/or still getting the hang of DIY manicures. Enter these drops. They really do work immediately — and it really only takes a single drop on each nail. In under a minute, they're totally dry to the touch and impervious to dings or smudges. Gone are the days of flapping your hands and blowing on your fingers for 10–20 minutes at a time. Thanks, science!" —Katie B.
Get it from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in two sizes).
4. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick has a buildable formula you won't need any lip liner to wear. It's sheer and has a wee bit of glitter in it to find your perfect rosy tint thanks to pH technology.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
6. A Revlon volcanic stone face roller removes oil and shine from your face. And unlike oil-blotting sheets, the ball can be popped out and washed so you can use this over and over and over again.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo immediately tackles greasy roots without the aerosol formula. I've been packing this for flights where I carry on only and this little puff is EFFECTIVE. Like, I went to New Orleans recently in late May with a blowout I was trying to make last. This kept my oily roots matte again! It's LEGIT.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get two from Amazon for $25.
8. A hair finishing stick in case you're going for that sleek look for your quite dirty hair you're rocking in a high pony for the day. This stuff is basically just a mascara wand you use to brush natural plant oils onto your hair to smooth down everything.
Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
9. La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp I'd be remiss if I didn't recommend it to you because practicing a cat-eye flick is HARD.
Perhaps you're like me and don't feel done up until you have an eyeliner flick. This'll help!
Promising review: "I am not one to write reviews often, but this product has exceeded my expectations! I normally use liquid liners such as Kat Von D Tattoo, but this has drastically reduced the time it takes for me to create a winged look! I personally prefer a longer wing, but this stamp provides a template to work with and reduces the amount of time to create ‘sister’ wings — they’re pretty much twins now! The eyeliner pen itself it’s a bit broad for me, but the pigment is great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in two sizes).
10. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream is a great, affordable scrunch-and-go option with legions of fans to back up that claim. This'll provide more time for hammock reading than hair styling. Win-win.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
11. An ultra-fine continuous water mister refreshes your hair in the morning after you've slept on it. Let's keep that air-dry style looking fresh instead of using more time, water, and hair products on a whole wash!
Promising review: "Used for wetting my 2-year-old's hair. Could have used it for crafts, could have used it for misting plants, so many things. It’s super durable, I know because she dropped it a million times. You don’t need to refill it every day, it doesn’t use a lot of water in each spritz but it does feel like it. Incredibly smooth. Would buy again (and I will because I left it at my sister's while traveling)." —Savannah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes).
12. L'Oreal Paris root cover-up spray helps bridge the gap between your *real* roots and the time between colorings.
Plus, it's water-resistant!
Promising review: "My hair grows somewhat fast so I find myself coloring my roots at minimum every two weeks, which I think is bad for my hair. This product has been a lifesaver in allowing me to extend that time frame some. I wish I had found it sooner!" —Mmandkcs
Get it from Amazon for $8.19+ (available in eight colors).
13. BYO Blush Oil, which is criminally easy to ease. You just tap on a few dots and then blend with your fingers or a brush. It's green in the bottle and then turns *your* perfect shade of pink on your skin thanks to a pH reaction. Oh, and it's on a skincare list because it's packed full of good-for-you ingredients and you can even sleep in it (if you want).
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
14. A foot file quickly scrapes away those unsightly, crusty heels that applying foot cream just isn't helping. If you've gotta wear sandals to or go barefoot at the function, this'll make your old dogs look a lot better in a few mere minutes.
Promising review: "This thing is pretty amazing. I was skeptical for sure, since I've tried all kinds of lotions, balms, and stone-based products — none of which helped my heels whatsoever. I've worn socks to bed for years because if I don't, the sheets hardly last a week before they have holes rubbed through them. My wife ordered this thing that looks like a mini cheese grater and after two minutes — two minutes! — of rubbing it on my heel, it's a complete 180. I never would've believed it until I tried it myself. This is well worth double what it costs." —LBK
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (also available in a two-pack).