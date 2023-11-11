Skip To Content
    These 34 Cleaning Products Will Help You Find Love In A Hopeless Place (aka Your Bathroom)

    "Now we're standing side by side" —you talking to your tub of The Pink Stuff

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max. 

    Before: a dirty shower floor; after: the clean shower floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98.

    2. Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya. 

    Gif of a hand stamping the gel in a toilet, the toilet flushing, and arrows showing how the gel is able to clean the bowl
    The stamp in its packaging
    Scrubbing Bubbles / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie8Pubca84E, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action! 

    Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet

    Get it from Amazon for $4.37

    3. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste ready to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like a nasty-looking bathroom faucet or stovetop. 

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    www.amazon.com

    A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    4. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system you can't enjoy the first Saw film without thinking about cleaning. This gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush!

    A reviewer photo of the installed system, which clips on to the tank and attaches to two of the toilet's internal tubes
    www.amazon.com

    It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!

    Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.96.

    5. A "Shower Cat" if you love to stick your loose strands of hair to the shower wall but realize that half the time it ends up down the drain anyway. This gizmo's "teeth" keep it in place 'til removal time. 

    A small bristled silicone attachment on a wall with white cat-like ears
    Reviewer using the device to put hair in and pull it out
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs. 

    Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95

    6. Some disposable hair catchers that'll ensnare all kinds of strands before they can make their way down a drain. If the act of cleaning out a hair catch gives you the ick, these are a better option. 

    close up of nearly invisible catcher over drain
    clump of hair caught on the drain
    www.amazon.com

    Aire Allure is a small biz specializing in drain hair catchers. 

    Promising review: "The photos I included show how much long hair one of these caught and kept out of our drain in just one shower. Easy to use. I will definitely buy these again. So much cheaper than calling a plumber for a clogged drain." —I'd Rather Be Reading

    Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $10.99.

    7. Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver can do a far better job of clearing your bathroom or kitchen drains than the super well-known brand you usually grab. Because clogs never happen at convenient moments. 

    a green bottle with two openings with twist-off caps at the top of it.
    www.amazon.com

    My bathroom sink tends to stop up far too easily and this does a drastically better job of clearing the gunk than Drano or Liquid Plumbr. I also love that it's noncorrosive (I live in a pre-war apartment building with old pipes) and odorless (no one loves feeling like a bug being fumigated in their own home)!

    Promising review: "OK... So I have to do a little review on this product BECAUSE I have had a stopped-up kitchen sink and have LITERALLY tried EVERYTHING down to the industrial products with NO luck. I decided to go on Amazon and read a few reviews. This is the one I decided to go with. I only used one chamber, let it sit for an hour, and then used boiling water. My sink is NO LONGER stopped up!!! I saved a plumber bill and this was $11.97. HUGE win for this woman!!" —Tabpeach

    Get it from Amazon for $11.84.

    8. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads (that work with the Swiffer you already own) because WOW those disposable ones seem to disappear like magic in your home. No more running out in your time of need. 

    the pad on a reviewer's swiffer
    a different reviewer's mop pad covered in dust
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads. 

    Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.75

    9. A bottle of Grip Clean heavy-duty soap made with coconut and olive oils so you can get your grease-covered paws back to their clean selves. Sure, you're just cleaning up your bike real quick before you have to go out for brunch. And then you're covered in grease. 

    reviewer's before and after pic of grease covered hand and then clean hand thanks to the soap
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I work for the railroad and I am always getting my hands dirty! I could never seem to find anything that worked. Also, I live in Utah so when it starts getting cold my hands dry out. Well, with Grip Clean that doesn’t happen! I have my coworkers coming to my locker asking to get some soap since the soap we have at doesn't work as well as Grip Clean!" —Nick

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50.

    10. hand soap that dispenses a foamy flower to make hand-washing a little more fun for everyone in the fam. 

    A BuzzFeed editor's hand with a soap sud in the shape of a flower on their palm
    Editor using the dispenser to put the soap on their hand
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    "I've been using this soap for two weeks now, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (lol @ constantly hand washing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap for $9.86 from then on out." —Emma Lord

    Get it from Amazon for $18.

    11. A pumice stone that'll scrub away hard water marks and you should most definitely label as "TOILET" so people don't use it on their feet(!!!!).

    disgusting stained toilet and then the clean toilet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We rented a home and the toilets were disgusting. Someone suggested a pumice stone and let me tell you it was amazing!! The picture is after just five minutes with the stone. I tried bleach, every toilet bowl cleaner available, and countless hours of scrubbing to no avail...but this stone worked instantly! I will be buying several more!! The stone does dissolve when scrubbing so you need a couple. I was able to do almost two toilets completely that looked awful with one stone!!" —CristaCross

    Get it from Amazon for $11.24.