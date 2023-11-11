These 34 Cleaning Products Will Help You Find Love In A Hopeless Place (aka Your Bathroom)

1. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
2. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya.
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
3. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste ready to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like a nasty-looking bathroom faucet or stovetop.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
4. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system you can't enjoy the first Saw film without thinking about cleaning. This gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy
5. A "Shower Cat" if you love to stick your loose strands of hair to the shower wall but realize that half the time it ends up down the drain anyway. This gizmo's "teeth" keep it in place 'til removal time.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
6. Some disposable hair catchers that'll ensnare all kinds of strands before they can make their way down a drain. If the act of cleaning out a hair catch gives you the ick, these are a better option.
Aire Allure is a small biz specializing in drain hair catchers.
Promising review: "The photos I included show how much long hair one of these caught and kept out of our drain in just one shower. Easy to use. I will definitely buy these again. So much cheaper than calling a plumber for a clogged drain." —I'd Rather Be Reading
7. Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver can do a far better job of clearing your bathroom or kitchen drains than the super well-known brand you usually grab. Because clogs never happen at convenient moments.
My bathroom sink tends to stop up far too easily and this does a drastically better job of clearing the gunk than Drano or Liquid Plumbr. I also love that it's noncorrosive (I live in a pre-war apartment building with old pipes) and odorless (no one loves feeling like a bug being fumigated in their own home)!
Promising review: "OK... So I have to do a little review on this product BECAUSE I have had a stopped-up kitchen sink and have LITERALLY tried EVERYTHING down to the industrial products with NO luck. I decided to go on Amazon and read a few reviews. This is the one I decided to go with. I only used one chamber, let it sit for an hour, and then used boiling water. My sink is NO LONGER stopped up!!! I saved a plumber bill and this was $11.97. HUGE win for this woman!!" —Tabpeach
8. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads (that work with the Swiffer you already own) because WOW those disposable ones seem to disappear like magic in your home. No more running out in your time of need.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
9. A bottle of Grip Clean heavy-duty soap made with coconut and olive oils so you can get your grease-covered paws back to their clean selves. Sure, you're just cleaning up your bike real quick before you have to go out for brunch. And then you're covered in grease.
Promising review: "I work for the railroad and I am always getting my hands dirty! I could never seem to find anything that worked. Also, I live in Utah so when it starts getting cold my hands dry out. Well, with Grip Clean that doesn’t happen! I have my coworkers coming to my locker asking to get some soap since the soap we have at doesn't work as well as Grip Clean!" —Nick
10. A hand soap that dispenses a foamy flower to make hand-washing a little more fun for everyone in the fam.
"I've been using this soap for two weeks now, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (lol @ constantly hand washing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap for $9.86 from then on out." —Emma Lord
11. A pumice stone that'll scrub away hard water marks and you should most definitely label as "TOILET" so people don't use it on their feet(!!!!).
Promising review: "We rented a home and the toilets were disgusting. Someone suggested a pumice stone and let me tell you it was amazing!! The picture is after just five minutes with the stone. I tried bleach, every toilet bowl cleaner available, and countless hours of scrubbing to no avail...but this stone worked instantly! I will be buying several more!! The stone does dissolve when scrubbing so you need a couple. I was able to do almost two toilets completely that looked awful with one stone!!" —CristaCross
