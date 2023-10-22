If You're Into Cleaning, You Might Find These 47 Products Extremely Arousing

1. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.61.
2. An oil stain remover capable of annihilating any grease stains on your garage floor or driveway.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
3. A special brush will keep your dryer's lint trap clear of debris and make drying cycles/the appliance more effective for longer.
Also, built-up lint is a fire hazard! Make this a part of your weekly cleaning routine.
Promising review: "This is exactly the same type as the one used by the appliance repairman who repaired my dryer last week, easy to use inside the dryer filter holder as well as the outside vent." —ab
Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
4. Affresh dishwasher tablets can get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes. Turns out, you don't need a new dishwasher, it just needs a proper cleaning.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get them from Amazon for $8.99.
5. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups to clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
6. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
7. A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray will help you win the good fight against the greasy spillage from that frozen pizza you left in the oven a bit too long.
8. And a 100% natural oven cleaning kit that comes with an oven scrub, all-purpose cleaners, and a metallic sponge that'll make your old oven look like you got a new one.
Cleaning Studio is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop filled with natural cleaning products and tools.
Get it from Cleaning Studio on Etsy for $39.99.
9. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop you've likely marveled at on CleanTok. It's machine washable and has an automatic wringer so you don't have to get your hands dirty while you're reaching every last spec of that blueberry smoothie you dropped on the kitchen floor. Also, it works with JUST water!
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
10. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because Rosey the Robot isn't available for bathroom cleaning, but this gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush. It's a start!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I've installed these in all six toilets in my home and they are a great idea. I've been using this for about four to five years. This device circulates bleach product into the toilet bowl after every flush, where it is needed to prevent staining such as water lines from calcium buildup. The chlorine water is restricted to the bowl, not the tank. If chlorine is in the tank it will erode away the flapper and foam seal which separates the tank from the bowl, requiring more expensive repairs. This product solves that problem with no drawbacks and don't look unsightly like the clamp-on bars of chlorine that are permanently inside the bowl." —Dr. D123
Get it from Amazon for $9.96.
11. A bottle of non-toxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
12. Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver that'll do a far better job of clearing your bathroom or kitchen drains than the super well-known brand you usually grab. Because clogs never happen at convenient moments.
My bathroom sink tends to stop up far too easily and this does a drastically better job of clearing the gunk than Drano or Liquid Plumbr. I also love that it's noncorrosive (I live in a pre-war apartment building with old pipes) and odorless (no one loves feeling like a bug being fumigated in their own home)!
Promising review: "OK... So I have to do a little review on this product BECAUSE I have had a stopped-up kitchen sink and have LITERALLY tried EVERYTHING down to the industrial products with NO luck. I decided to go on Amazon and read a few reviews. This is the one I decided to go with. I only used one chamber, let it sit for an hour, and then used boiling water. My sink is NO LONGER stopped up!!! I saved a plumber bill and this was $11.97. HUGE win for this woman!!" —Tabpeach
Get it from Amazon for $11.84.
13. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads (that work with the Swiffer you already own) because WOW those disposable ones seem to disappear like magic in your home. No more running out in your time of need.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.75.
14. The Clean Ball, which is really just fancy talk for a tiny ball that'll collect crumbs, dirt, dust, and other little bits littering the bottom of your bag.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $11.39+ (available in three colors and a multi-pack).