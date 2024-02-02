Whether You Love Them Or Hate Them, This Quiz Will Tell You The Vegetable You're Most Like

Buzz·Posted on 2 Feb 2024Whether You Love Them Or Hate Them, This Quiz Will Tell You The Vegetable You're Most LikeI'm rooting for you (sorry)by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMailBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! Don't look at me like that, I know you've thought about which vegetable you would be before... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC The rules are simple: I'll give you six options for each question, all you have to do is pick the answer that suits you best and then all will be revealed.