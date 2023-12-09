Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    From "Legally Blonde" To "Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory", Here Are 19 Movie Facts You Might Not Have Heard Of

    "Every single frame in Home Alone contains something red and green in it."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all love a little bit of movie trivia, so when u/Kuli24 asked "what's a movie fact you know that pretty much no one else does?" I decided to round up the best answers:

    1. "The theme song from Mission Impossible spells out 'MI' in Morse code on repeat."

    Paramount Pictures

    u/BelgianBeerGuy

    2. "When filming the rooftop scene in The Departed, a giant inflatable Arthur the Aardvark on top of a nearby children's museum would have dominated the background of many of the shots."

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "The museum graciously agreed to temporarily deflate and remove Arthur. I worked at the museum at the time, I'm not sure where else the information would be. Here's a short article about Arthur and the Boston Children's Museum. If you look at a map, you'll see that the filming location on Farnsworth Street is very close to the museum."

    u/el_goyo_rojo

    3. "In Edward Scissorhands, the version shown to critics and reviewers contained a scene that got cut from the final theatrical version. The scene was during the opening when the grandmother starts telling her story to the little girl."

    20th Century Fox

    "Essentially, it made it clear that everything we are seeing in Edward’s story is not as it actually occurred, but rather we’re peering inside the little girl’s imagination, seeing how she’s interpreting what her grandmother is telling her. This brings a whole new meaning to things like the way the houses are painted, how all the dads leave for work at exactly the same time, and the quirkiness of how everyone behaves. Once you know that this scene exists, you see the movie in a very different way. Much of what we think of a 'Tim Burton weirdness' is actually childlike imagination once you know."

    u/Darnitol1

    "That also explains the mix of 60's and modern (at the time) things. Like, she can picture a car from the 60's, but when she hears there was nice stuff in the boyfriend's house, she thinks of a laserdisc player."  

    u/minnick27

    4. "The original choice for Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story was Billy Crystal. He turned it down and went on to say it was one of the biggest mistakes of his career."

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "When the opportunity to voice Mike in Monsters Inc. came up he jumped at it, as he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice." 

    u/DorkusMalorkus89

    5. "In the first Shrek movie, Lord Farquaad is removing all the fairy tale creatures from the swamp. He wants Shrek's home too. In the old DVD extras they explain it’s because he wants to build a theme park there. It’s not explained at all in the movie."

    DreamWorks Pictures

    u/bickel89 

    6. "In Contagion, the autopsy performed on Gwyneth Paltrow used a prop head that was originally made for the finale of Se7en. The latter decided against showing what was in the box and thus, years later it was repurposed."

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/thepoeticpatient 

    7. "In Wayne’s World, when Wayne plays "Stairway to Heaven" and the store clerk points to a sign that says 'No Stairway to Heaven', the audience is led to believe the clerks banned the song because they were tired of hearing it."

    Paramount Pictures

    "However, the actual song was supposed to be featured in the movie but Led Zeppelin’s PR people pulled the plug at the last minute. So when Wayne says 'no stairway, denied' that’s what he means." 

    u/Dimebag0352

    8. "Robert Englund originally auditioned to be Luke Skywalker but didn't get the role. He told his roommate Mark Hamill to go try out instead."

    20th Century Fox / Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    u/Zefram0911

    9. "In Pixar's Coco, the boy who was going to play Miguel hit puberty, changing his voice. The people in charge replaced him with someone younger. The original boy got a cameo where he is the guy working the stage asking Miguel if he's ready to go on."

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/numbersev

    10. "Elle Woods has a different hairstyle in every scene in Legally Blonde."

    20th Century Fox

    u/mossadspydolphin

    11. "In Jurassic Park when Dennis slips in the mud after getting his Jeep stuck. There is a slide whistle sound effect. I can't unhear."

    Universal Pictures

    u/Kuuzie 

    12. "In Aliens, as Hicks picks his shotgun off the deck, jams it in the alien's mouth, yells 'eat this' and blows it away, that whole scene was shot backwards. It's because the actor, Michael Biehn, couldn't perform the move properly, so it was shot backwards, played in reverse, and then sound dubbed over it."

    20th Century Fox

    u/LordBaranof

    You can watch the behind the scenes of it here. Clip starts at 1:30:00.

    13. "The crew agreed to do the shower scene in Starship Troopers so long as the director was also naked. And he was."

    TriStar Pictures

    u/KermitTheFraud92

    14. "In Titanic, the lake in Wisconsin where Jack says he fell through the ice didn't exist yet."

    20th Century Fox

    "When Jack told Rose about how cold the water in the North Atlantic was, he mentioned himself falling through the ice in Lake Wissota, Wisconsin. Titanic sank in 1912, and Lake Wissota wasn't created until 1917." 

    u/hoopajewpp

    15. "Every single frame in Home Alone contains something red and green in it."

    20th Century Fox

    u/WilHunting2

    16. "In Fight Club, in the scene where Ed and Brad wreck in the car, Ed crawls out of the driver's side, an early clue that he is Tyler. The part that few know is that there was an argument about it. Production thought it was a continuity error. Fincher was like 'nah' and didn't explain."

    20th Century Fox

    u/coprolite_hobbyist 

    17. "The couple kissing in Hook as Peter and Tinkerbell fly over them are George Lucas and Carrie Fisher."

    TriStar Pictures

    u/itzshif

    18. "Before casting Martin Lawrence and Will Smith to be the two cops in Bad Boys, producers were trying to make it work with SNL’s Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz. The script was originally named Bulletproof Hearts."

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    u/GotMoFans

    19. "In Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, when the Candyman starts singing he lifts the counter to walk out and the counter smacks this little girl in the head."

    Paramount Pictures

    u/Justinsw 

    H/T to u/Kuli24 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have any other unknown movie facts? Let me know in the comments below.