    16 TV Shows That Had The Most Disappointing Endings, And We're Still Not Over Them

    "Literally hurt my feelings."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    There is *almost* nothing more painful when watching a show where the ending leaves you feeling, well, a bit "meh"...

    ABC

    Recently, u/Formal_Preference102 asked "which TV show had the most disappointing ending?" and we decided to round up some of the best answers:

    1. Game of Thrones

    Daenerys and Jon Snow share an intimate moment from Game of Thrones
    HBO

    "Winter came, but satisfaction didn't."

    u/Actual-Economy7078

    "It hurts because it has the potential to go down as among and possibly the greatest show of all time. They messed up the ending so hard that I don't even know anyone who went back and watched the series again."

    u/TheLateThagSimmons

    2. Sherlock

    Two characters, John Watson and Sherlock Holmes, from the TV show Sherlock, are running down the steps of Rathbone Place
    BBC

    "I loved that show. What the hell was that last episode?"

    u/joeyo1423

    "The whole third season, really. I feel like the creators got too focused on Moriarty and wanting a ‘big bad’ for Sherlock, rather than focusing on clever cases that would have made for good singular episodes."  

    u/HoneyCrumbs

    3. Killing Eve

    Eve Polastri and Villanelle walk together in a rural setting, both wearing long coats and boots in &quot;Killing Eve.&quot;
    BBC

    "The last season in general is bad. The ending ruins everything the show built up. If you want to watch the last season I would advise to stop after the scene of them walking back to the van after peeing in the bushes. Or if you want to see the very anticlimactic takedown of 'The Twelve' watch up until they hug on the boat but stop immediately after they start hugging."  

    u/llamainleggings

    4. Pretty Little Liars

    Five women from the TV show &quot;Pretty Little Liars&quot; smiling and holding hands, in casual and stylish attire
    Freeform

    "It got way too ridiculous in the final seasons and the final 'A' made no sense to me." 

    u/boohoo_bear

    5. Merlin

    Character Gandalf from the Lord of the Rings series shown in a scene with a long white beard and robes
    BBC

    "Nothing will hurt me the same way the ending of Merlin did." 

    u/WillowPierce

    "Unbelievably dreadful, wasn't it? Such a disappointment."  

    u/Impossible_Policy_12

    6. Medium

    Two actors in a scene, woman in a black blazer, man in a cream shirt, both appear serious
    NBC

    "I'm still angry about this one."

    u/Funandgeeky

    "The writers did not know the show was being cancelled. That was the best they could do on a couple days' notice. I really liked that show, and was disappointed with the ending."

    u/foospork

    7. Good Girls

    Three actresses in a dramatic scene with one appearing injured and the others aiding her
    NBC

    "I barely even comprehended what happened."

    u/FoxKarma

    "Definitely agree. It felt like that last episode was just thrown together. I was super disappointed because I loved the rest of the show."  

    u/LuckyBlackberry2629

    8. The Blacklist

    James Spader as Raymond Reddington wearing a fedora and light jacket, smiling in a scene from The Blacklist
    NBC

    "Such a good show until the last season."

    u/hayshan77

    "James Spader carried The Blacklist but it should have been cancelled before the last series."  

    u/Forward_Artist_6244

    9. Dexter

    Michael C. Hall in character as Dexter Morgan, looking pensive, in a casual shirt
    Showtime

    u/polkpanther

    "Suchhhhh a disappointing turn with that show! Literally hurt my feelings." 

    u/Pretty_Pineapple_77

    "Yep, the original ending was infuriating. That new last season they did a few years ago was alright. Not great, but anything‘s better than randomly undoing all personal growth a person has done over eight or so years on a whim and just sending him off to god knows where."  

    u/beetsbears328

    10. The 100

    Two characters from a scene in &quot;The 100&quot; TV show standing in a barren landscape, one in leather jacket, other in armor
    The CW

    u/lame-o95

    "Season six was absolute trash. Season seven actually started to redeem itself, and then whatever those final two episodes were. Just unbelievably stupid."  

    u/blyan

    11. The Promised Neverland

    Group of animated characters smiling and gesturing happily together in a scene from the show &quot;The Promised Neverland&quot;
    Fuji Television

    u/valiheimking

    "If you skip the delayed final double episode it actually has a really good open ending. I was so confused when I learned they were still working on the finale back then because all arcs were finished at that point. And then they add what could have been the pilot for season two, spinning everything in a new direction as the season one finale."  

    u/noxxit

    12. St. Elsewhere

    Young boy focused on a puzzle sphere in a room with toys scattered around
    NBC

    "It's been a few decades, but still, WTF?"

    u/Philthy42

    "The ending that was so bad it managed to also royally screw up dozens of other shows and movies by proxy by implying guest-starring characters were imaginary."

    u/CyptidProductions

    13. Falling Skies

    Four individuals standing in a dystopian setting, facing each other with a tense expression, military vehicle in the background
    TNT

    "It just felt too anticlimactic to me."

    u/UsefulIdiot85

    "Very anticlimactic. But I kind of like how they just went for it. The alien wanted to kill people and was offended that we defended ourselves. It was truly an insane rationale and we really were screwed either way. It’s a stupid thing to start a war over, but it’s plausible."  

    u/DayVCrockett

    14. Supernatural

    Two men standing side by side outdoors, looking off to the side, with a car in the background
    The CW

    u/RedReaper666YT

    "That show had several good endings, they just never ended up being THE ending."  

    u/Fermifighter

    15. The Man In The High Castle

    Characters in military uniforms flee an overturned, fiery vehicle in a snowy landscape
    Amazon Prime Videos

    "A show that started off really strong that ultimately became a horrible, unfocused mess."

    u/SciFiFilmMachine

    "The ending at least didn't ruin the entire show."  

    u/Successful-Pick-238

    16. Lost

    Man and dog lying on ground, mirroring each other&#x27;s relaxed posture
    ABC

    "I thought it was all leading to something interesting. In the end, it's very clear they never had any idea where they were going. It was all just a giant mystery box for the sake of being a mystery box. And that was compelling until it was disappointing." 

    u/sicbot

    "It started off with so much steam and just dissolved in the end."  

    u/TheFuriousRaccoon

    "It was such a 'FU' to the viewers. Like, haha, there was no point to any of the plot lines you suckers."  

    u/Camille_Toh

    H/T to u/Formal_Preference102 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have anything else to add? Let us know in the comments below.