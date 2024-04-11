16 TV Shows That Had The Most Disappointing Endings, And We're Still Not Over Them

There is *almost* nothing more painful when watching a show where the ending leaves you feeling, well, a bit "meh"...
Recently, u/Formal_Preference102 asked "which TV show had the most disappointing ending?" and we decided to round up some of the best answers:
2. Sherlock
5. Merlin
6. Medium
7. Good Girls
9. Dexter
11. The Promised Neverland
12. St. Elsewhere
13. Falling Skies
14. Supernatural
15. The Man In The High Castle
16. Lost
H/T to u/Formal_Preference102 and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.