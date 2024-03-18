Skip To Content
    17 TV And Movie Couples That Never Got Together But Should've Been Endgame

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all have those two characters that we believe are destined to end up together...

    PBS

    Sadly, sometimes the writers aren't on the same page and we're left a lil' disappointed. So, when u/babalon124 asked "what’s a tv/movie couple you wanted to happen so badly but it never did?" we decided to round up the best answers:

    1. Sharpay and Zeke — High School Musical

    Sharpay and Zeke from High School Musical in gym with basketball. Sharpay looks surprised as Zeke smiles
    Disney Channel

    u/kdde27
    "I absolutely loved them and it was never followed through with."

    u/babalon124  

    2. Eddie and Chrissy — Stranger Things

    Two characters from a TV series, one smiling female in uniform, one male with curly hair in a t-shirt
    Netflix

    "They were doomed by the narrative." 

    u/Acceptable_Rule_7590

    3. Luke Cage and Jessica JonesMCU

    Characters Luke Cage and Jessica Jones sitting close, with a city background, in a scene from their TV show
    Netflix

    "They have such sizzling chemistry and they have a daughter in the comics. Make it happen!"

    u/Thrownawaybyall

    4. Hannah and Owen — Haunting of Bly Manor

    A man and a woman rest together on a sofa in a moment of comfort, portraying characters in a TV or movie scene
    Netflix

    "I really wanted them to go to Paris."

    u/crackerfactorywheel

    "He loved her so much it was actually visceral and obscene."  

    u/_summerw1ne

    5. Abbie and Ichabod — Sleepy Hollow

    Two actors in a scene from a TV show, man with beard and woman in a jacket, looking serious
    Fox

    u/DonNatalie

    "He was so in love with her it was ridiculous. I loved their relationship so much. The show was doomed as soon as she left, which is a shame."

    u/TinyHippoTrain  

    6. Jess and Jules — Bend It Like Beckham

    Two characters from &quot;Bend It Like Beckham&quot; stand side by side, engaged in conversation
    Helkon SK

    u/Curiosities

    "I actually adore them so much, and I thought that was what the film was about initially." 

    u/babalon124

    7. Fleabag and The Priest — Fleabag

    Two characters, a priest and a woman, share a glance with a smile on a TV show
    BBC

    "I just wanted a happy ending for the both of them." 

    u/talkingtothemoon___

    "The way my heart broke. This show was phenomenal, and I will adore these two until the end of time."  

    u/giggle_pants

    "It'll pass."

    u/Hup110516

    8. Tormund and Brienne — Game of Thrones

    HBO

    "Tormund’s crush was the show’s final stroke of genius."  

    u/Silly_Somewhere1791 

    9. Jackson and Lisa — Red Eye

    Two actors in a close scene, man gazes at woman tenderly holding her face, both appear emotionally intense
    DreamWorks Pictures

    u/casket_fresh

    "Their chemistry was amazing in that movie." 

    u/AlternativeOwl18

    10. Damon and Bonnie — The Vampire Diaries

    Bonnie and Damon from &#x27;The Vampire Diaries&#x27; show, Bonnie holding a phone, both standing outdoors at night
    The CW

    u/teetnxo

    "They would have been perfect."

    u/Metalhead7000

    "Honestly, them as best friends is perfect for me. Bonnie kind of hating him and knowing he was overall good but toxic for her BFF was great."

    u/pittgirl12  

    11. Emma and Sean — Degrassi

    Two actors on a TV show set, the man in a police uniform, the woman in a floral dress
    CBC Television

    "I mean they did date canonically, but to this day I have beef with the writers for not having Emma and Sean end up together and marrying her off to Spinner??!"

    u/oliviaaivilo06 

    12. Frank and Karen — Daredevil/Punisher

    Two actors on set, the woman in police uniform, man with beard, both looking down with serious expressions
    Netflix

    "These two bring the angst."

    u/keypoard

    "The chemistry they had was unreal. Ugh, I loved them."  

    u/friends-waffles-work

    13. Hotch and Emily — Criminal Minds

    Two actors in a courtroom setting on a TV show, man in a suit and woman in a patterned top, both seated
    CBS

    "They deserved to hook up at least once during the original run. By that, I mean I deserved to see it happen."

    u/summersaphraine

    14. Beca and Chloe — Pitch Perfect

    Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow in character at an event in the movie &quot;Pitch Perfect&quot;. They wear matching outfits with scarves
    Universal Pictures

    u/Bikinigirlout

    "All the logic, all the chemistry, such wasted potential. This would have been EVERYTHING."  

    u/sarahbekett

    15. Zuko and Katara — Avatar: The Last Airbender

    Zuko and Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender converse, with a sunset backdrop
    Nickelodeon

    "My first TV disappointment, I really thought they would end up together. I still stand by the fact that they had more romantic chemistry than Aang and Katara and Mai and Zuko!"

    u/mcfw31

    "I was slightly devastated by the ending. I was SO certain Katara and Zuko were being set up to be end game."  

    u/No-Pumpkin3493

    16. Klaus and Caroline — The Vampire Diaries

    Two actors sharing a close moment, dressed in formal attire, in an outdoor setting
    The CW

    u/Cheap-Archer-6492

    "They should’ve left together to travel the world." 

    u/friends-waffles-work

    17. Alexis and Ted — Schitt's Creek

    Two actors portraying a moment of close interaction on a couch from the TV show &quot;Gossip Girl.&quot;
    CBC Television

    u/LoveWineNotTheLabel

    "In my mind they reconciled after working on themselves/their projects for a few years! Whether that be in NYC or somewhere else."  

    u/friends-waffles-work

    H/T to u/babalon124 and r/popculturechat for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

