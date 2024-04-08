I Asked A Super Fan To Give Me 15 "The Lord Of The Rings" Questions — Let's See How Many You Can Get

Buzz·Posted 10 hours agoI Asked A Super Fan To Give Me 15 "The Lord Of The Rings" Questions — Let's See How Many You Can GetHopefully you've come prepared for battle...by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMailBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! We love to test your The Lord of the Rings knowledge, and I'm pretty sure there are a few self-proclaimed super fans out there... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF New Line Cinema But I wanted to create the ultimate quiz to *really* put you to the test. So, here are 15 questions that only real fans would know the answer to: