    The Cast Of Modern Family Reunited, So Here's How They Looked In The First Seasons Vs. Now

    I'd appreciate it if we could pause time for a moment, please.

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ICYMI, the cast of Modern Family recently shared a photo from their reunion...

    Of course, the cast are all grown up, and if you're as curious as we are, here's how they looked right at the start of Modern Family compared to now:

    Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy

    ABC / Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy

    ABC / Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy

    ABC / Steve Granitz / Getty Images

    Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett

    ABC / Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

    Lil started off as a baby in season one, but this was played by actors Ella Hiller and Jaden Hiller. Aubrey picked up the role in season three.

    Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado

    ABC / Roden Eckenroth / Getty Images

    Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

    ABC / Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

    ABC / Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett

    ABC / Eric McCandless / Getty Images

    Sofía Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

    ABC / Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker

    ABC / Charley Gallay / Getty Images

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett

    ABC / Joy Malone / Getty Images

    All we need now is another season of Modern Family, TBH. Are there any other cast reunions you're hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below!