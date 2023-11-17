The Cast Of Modern Family Reunited, So Here's How They Looked In The First Seasons Vs. Now

Celebrity·Posted on 17 Nov 2023The Cast Of Modern Family Reunited, So Here's How They Looked In The First Seasons Vs. NowI'd appreciate it if we could pause time for a moment, please.by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink ICYMI, the cast of Modern Family recently shared a photo from their reunion... View this photo on Instagram @sofiavergara / Via Instagram Don't worry everyone, Ty Burrell (played Phil Dunphy) is fine, he just couldn't attend! Of course, the cast are all grown up, and if you're as curious as we are, here's how they looked right at the start of Modern Family compared to now: Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy ABC / Monica Schipper / Getty Images Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy ABC / Amanda Edwards / Getty Images Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy ABC / Steve Granitz / Getty Images Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett ABC / Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images Lil started off as a baby in season one, but this was played by actors Ella Hiller and Jaden Hiller. Aubrey picked up the role in season three. Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado ABC / Roden Eckenroth / Getty Images Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy ABC / Paul Archuleta / Getty Images Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy ABC / Monica Schipper / Getty Images Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett ABC / Eric McCandless / Getty Images Sofía Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett ABC / Monica Schipper / Getty Images Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker ABC / Charley Gallay / Getty Images Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett ABC / Joy Malone / Getty Images All we need now is another season of Modern Family, TBH. Are there any other cast reunions you're hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below!