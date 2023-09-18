I Just Want To Know If You Prefer Starter Or Dessert, So Here Are A Bunch Of Options To Choose From

Food Quiz·Poll Quiz·Posted on 18 Sept 2023I Just Want To Know If You Prefer Starter Or Dessert, So Here Are A Bunch Of Options To Choose FromLook, I never said it would be easy.by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLinkBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! Hello, I see you've decided that today is the day you'll make an extremely important decision... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com Are you choosing a starter or a dessert? This choice has plagued many of us over the years, but you can only choose ONE. Here we go... Tell us in the comments if there are any other starter and dessert options you'd struggle to choose from!