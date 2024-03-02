Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing The 14 Overrated Films That Seriously Let Them Down

    "Probably the worst performance of Pacino's career."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all have that one movie that we were so hyped to watch only to be left feeling disappointed...

    So, when u/penisinagoat2 asked "what movie is actually trash but people just overhyped it?" we decided to round up the best answers:

    1. Wonka

    A character dressed as Willy Wonka tips his hat while smiling in a scene from a production
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "I expected more, way more. The idea was great, but they could've done something great with the money they had." 

    u/oboe_player

    "I think expectations have more to do with that kind of thing. The wife and kids and I all enjoyed it and went in thinking it was gonna be terrible. We were all pleasantly surprised."  

    u/normaldeadpool

    2. Saltburn

    Man in a tuxedo sitting with elbow on armrest, holding a glass
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/thatsonbutt

    "If they didn't add those two specific scenes (bathtub and the grave), no one would have cared about that movie."

    u/MrGulo-gulo   

    3. The Kissing Booth

    Two characters from a film are facing each other intimately, one with a leather jacket, and the other with a headband
    Netflix

    u/Burdens_

    "They made two sequels. It’s a trilogy. They made it into a trilogy." 

    u/vcsx

    4. Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock blindfolded, leading two children on a boat, in a tense scene from a movie
    Netflix

    "Remember when the internet couldn’t get enough of it? Yeah, that was bad." 

    u/Right_Cat9484

    "It's an interesting concept of a movie, it just wasn't executed well at all. Netflix ran one hell of a viral social media marketing campaign to drum up the hype for that movie." 

    u/ComesInAnOldBox 

    5. Crash (2004)

    Two actors portraying intense emotion, the woman appears distraught and the man looks concerned, in a close embrace
    Lions Gate Films

    "I remember Crash getting SO MUCH hype and critical acclaim when it was really quite basic." 

    u/YouNeedCheeses

    "That movie has really not aged well either. Still bummed that Brokeback Mountain didn't win Best Picture at the Oscars that year. it was a better movie, in retrospect."  

    u/_Doctor-Teeth_

    6. American Sniper

    Bearded man in military attire, intense gaze, standing near a vehicle
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "I rewatched it recently, it’s a mess." 

    u/Just-Community8389

    "The fake baby is hilarious."

    u/JimFromSunnyvale

    7. Fast and Furious franchise

    Two characters from &quot;Fast &amp;amp; Furious&quot; on a car in action pose
    Universal Pictures

    "The first one was good, but they’ve become more and more ridiculous over time. I mean, they strapped a rocket to a car and went to space. Talk about cheesy!" 

    u/jhonculada

    8. "Maybe not trash, but most Marvel movies are overhyped."

    Captain America in the foreground with Thor, and Spider-Man behind him, ready for battle
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/EffectiveDue7518

    "I think there's just too many of them. I have 'super hero fatigue'."

    u/Beard_o_Bees

    9. Gravity

    Sandra Bullock wearing a space suit as Dr. Ryan Stone in a spacecraft from the movie &#x27;Gravity&#x27;
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It was a really cool audio visual experience, the writing and plot were awful." 

    u/Giometry

    "The best thing to come out of Gravity was Tina Fey’s joke that George Clooney would rather float away in space and die than spend another minute with a woman his own age!"  

    u/seantubridy

    10. Avatar

    Character from &#x27;Avatar&#x27;
    20th Century Fox

    u/Rocco_Provoiccattore

    "From the day I saw it in the theatre I've said Avatar is terrible. It's a two hour tech demo with largely average actors doing subpar acting, and a story that's been recycled so much there are remakes of remakes better than it."  

    u/Feline-Landline0

    11. The Irishman

    Three men in vintage suits looking upwards, one in the center with a hat, embodying mid-20th-century style
    Netflix

    "Plodding pace, laughably bad ageing/de-ageing effects, probably the worst performance of Pacino’s career, and recounts an almost certainly fictionalised story purporting to be true." 

    u/jkdjeff

    12. Tenet

    Two men in suits stand talking with serious expressions in an outdoor setting
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It is not a good movie, that's an experiment with a big budget."

    u/mumblemumble-mumble

    "I might have enjoyed it a bit more if I could hear any of the dialogue." 

    u/FreshPrinceOfH

    13. Leave the World Behind

    Four actors portraying characters in a dramatic scene with intense expressions
    Netflix

    "It was top on Netflix with good recommendations. I have never seen so many side story lines get wasted or left unexplained. It was horrible." 

    u/Stateowned  

    14. Joker

    Joker character in red suit dancing triumphantly on stairs
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "I watched it months after it came out and was massively underwhelmed." 

    u/jogdenpr

    "I've always maintained that I thought Joker was a good movie, but I didn't enjoy watching it."  

    u/freakers

    H/T to u/penisinagoat2 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have any movies to add? Let us know in the comments below.