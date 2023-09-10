People Are Revealing The Shocking Costs Of Being A Bridesmaid, And Now I'm Rethinking My Friendships

12. "I was asked to be a bridesmaid for my friend who wanted a destination wedding. It meant that the ceremony was small, but so was her budget. There were still eight bridesmaids and she said that it was too expensive to fund everything for all of us."

"We were expected to pay for our own flights (bearing in mind the wedding was in California so to fly from UK is already quite expensive). We didn't have to pay for our dresses, but we did have to pay for any alterations and our flowers. In terms of where we were staying, we also had to pay for our room.

Only four out of eight bridesmaids could afford to go to the wedding, I was lucky in the sense that I had a fair amount of savings that I decided to use for this special day. I'd say I ended up parting with around £2,000-£3,000."

