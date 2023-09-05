If You've Ever Been A Bridesmaid, We Want To Know How Much It Cost You And Whether It Was Worth It

So, I'm curious... Have you ever been a bridesmaid, and if so, how much did it cost you, and what did you spend your money on?
Perhaps you were responsible for buying your own dress.
Or were you expected to cough up for your bouquet?
Or maybe you had to pay for your own hair and makeup to be done.
Whatever it may be, let us know what you were expected to pay for when you were a bridesmaid, and if you think bridesmaids should be the ones covering the cost! Pop it down in the comments below, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.
