  • Add Yours badge

If You've Ever Been A Bridesmaid, We Want To Know How Much It Cost You And Whether It Was Worth It

Dress, flowers, wedding glam, it all adds up...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

TikTok users are sharing how much money it cost THEM to be a bridesmaid for someone else, and honestly, the figures are looking *wild*.

@itscelesta
Safe to say, this has caused a lot of controversy, with many disagreeing about the responsibility to pay falling on the bridesmaids.

So, I'm curious... Have you ever been a bridesmaid, and if so, how much did it cost you, and what did you spend your money on?

Perhaps you were responsible for buying your own dress.

NBC / Via giphy.com

Or were you expected to cough up for your bouquet?

Hallmark Channel / Via giphy.com

Or maybe you had to pay for your own hair and makeup to be done.

Hulu / Via giphy.com

Whatever it may be, let us know what you were expected to pay for when you were a bridesmaid, and if you think bridesmaids should be the ones covering the cost! Pop it down in the comments below, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Additional thumbnail credits: NBC / Fox / Getty Images / Universal Pictures / E!