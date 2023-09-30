16 Of The Best Will-They-Won't-They Relationships From TV Shows That Had Us On The Edge Of Our Seats

Ahhh yes, the "will-they-won't-they" couple. If done correctly, we're all rooting for them, but if not, then we're shouting "just get together already!" at our screens.
As this is one of my most favourite tropes in television, I've decided to round up the best (in my opinion) "will-they-won't-they" relationships...
3.
Rachel and Ross — Friends
4.
Nick and Jess — New Girl
5.
Jane and Rafael — Jane The Virgin
9.
Devi and Ben — Never Have I Ever
10.
Niles and Daphne — Frasier
11.
Robin and Barney — How I Met Your Mother
12.
Jim and Pam — The Office US
13.
Connor and Oliver — How To Get Away With Murder
14.
Kate and Rick — Castle
15.
Janine and Gregory — Abbott Elementary
16.
Mulder and Scully — The X-Files
Are there any more that you can think of? Let me know in the comments below!