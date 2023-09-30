    16 Of The Best Will-They-Won't-They Relationships From TV Shows That Had Us On The Edge Of Our Seats

    Spoiler alert: they will.

    Ahhh yes, the "will-they-won't-they" couple. If done correctly, we're all rooting for them, but if not, then we're shouting "just get together already!" at our screens.

    As this is one of my most favourite tropes in television, I've decided to round up the best (in my opinion) "will-they-won't-they" relationships...

    1. Otis and Maeve — Sex Education

    Netflix

    Ever since the first series of Sex Education graced our screens, fans of the show have been rooting for the pair to get together. From setting up the school sex clinic together, to different romantic partners (who else still loves Ruby?), to *finally* kissing on a school trip to France, it's been a bumpy road. 

    In the latest (and final) instalment of Sex Education, the pair explored dating long distance, which of course involved a period of fighting and not speaking to each other before finally reuniting. Ultimately, they didn't end up together as Maeve left to pursue her writing career in America, but, honestly, this ending makes sense for them, and I'm glad we witnessed their growth.

    2. Luke and Lorelai — Gilmore Girls

    The WB

    This pairing are almost complete opposites — he's grumpy and she's bubbly. Their connection is formed from their playful friendship, and with Luke being a part of Rory's (Lorelai's daughter) life for so long he ends up being almost like a father figure already. These two finally get together in season five, and for fans of the show this couldn't come soon enough. 

    Of course, this was never going to be smooth sailing either, especially when Lorelai goes back to her ex during an argument, and thus Luke breaks up with her. This doesn't last long, as they soon get back together and eventually get married... Phew.

    3. Rachel and Ross — Friends

    NBC

    This relationship between the Friends characters is probably the first one people think of when it comes to "will-they-won't-they". I'll admit, after the first few times they broke up, I was kinda over their relationship and wasn't too bothered if they'd ever end up together. Let's face it, this relationship was wayyy too toxic and just felt exhausting. By the time they ended up together for good, it felt more annoying than anything, TBH.

    4. Nick and Jess — New Girl

    Fox

    The slow burn of this relationship is my absolute favourite. Everything leading up to their first kiss in season two was the ultimate friends to lovers trope we know and love. Sadly, we do watch them break up and drift apart, but the two reconcile at the end of season six with a flash forward also confirming they end up married. Their relationship has a very similar format to Luke and Lorelai's, meaning it's giving all the black cat / golden retriever energy possible.

    5. Jane and Rafael — Jane The Virgin

    The CW

    The series starts off strong with this pair sharing a child they conceived accidentally through artificial insemination (I know, but it makes more sense when you watch it). So, of course, nothing was ever going to run smoothly. With Jane happily together with Michael, and Rafael less-happily together with Petra, it seemed like these two were never going to get together. Of course, they did, and the Jane and Rafael shippers could live in bliss during season five. Almost. Michael comes back "from the dead" (it sounds wild, but this is a telenovela people) and Jane wants the chance to explore a potential life with him, but soon realises she belongs with Rafael after all.

    6. Amy and Jonah — Superstore

    NBC

    From the first few episodes these two spend their time arguing and flirting, which as we know is a strong basis for a "will-they-won't-they". After sharing an impulsive kiss when Jonah saved Amy from a near death injury, these two didn't get together right away. They eventually did in season three, before breaking up at the end of season six as Amy pursues a new career in California. After years of false starts, it's confirmed these two do get married and have a kid in a flash forward in season six. We love to see it.

    7. Jake and Amy — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    NBC

    Not to show any favouritism here, but this relationship timeline is my number one. We see their friendship to lovers arc begin to form from the very first season, but, in true "will-they-won't-they form", they face a handful of barriers before they can actually get together. 

    When Jake confesses to Amy that he likes her right before he goes undercover with the FBI, I think we all swooned TBH. Plus, Jake realising he wants to propose to Amy after she notices a mistake in her crossword puzzle has to be one of the most innocently romantic moments of all time.

    8. Damon and Elena — The Vampire Diaries

    The CW

    In the early days of The Vampire Diaries, the it-couple was Elena and Stefan. Of course, this all changed when Damon came onto the scene. Honestly, this pairing confused me at first. They constantly kept changing from enemies, to friends, to almost lovers, and it was hard to keep up. 

    When they finally do get together in season four, their relationship is probably one of the most intense on-screen pairings in TV history. It's quite the tumultuous experience especially with Damon's controlling and outright problematic behaviour. If I'm being honest, I don't think I've ever fully supported it... Sorry.

    9. Devi and Ben — Never Have I Ever

    Netflix

    After four seasons of competitive bickering, they finally got together. This was after Devi was simultaneously dating both Paxton and Ben, so it was always destined to be a lil' messy. It was clear that these two would be endgame as we saw how Paxton and Devi simply grew apart, with Ben being the only one who could match Devi's energy. In my opinion, this "will-they-won't-they" was always going to be a "they will".

    10. Niles and Daphne — Frasier

    NBC

    Niles and Daphne were my first introduction to this trope, thus, I hold them very close to my heart. These characters both grew in maturity once their relationship became official, and the fact that they didn't get together until season eight has to be one of the longest slow burns *ever*. Fans saw Niles grow in confidence from his security with Daphne, and it was the one of the most wholesome television romances we've witnessed.

    11. Robin and Barney — How I Met Your Mother

    CBS

    From the beginning, we get to know these characters as both being anti-commitment, and completely sceptical of romance. They have such a similar outlook on things that this pair do end up getting married after a few seasons of ups and downs, but end up divorcing. Let's face it, it's hardly a surprise that two people who both hate commitment can't last in a relationship together.

    12. Jim and Pam — The Office US

    NBC

    It took three seasons of the "will-they-won't-they" dance before this iconic couple finally settled down. After continuous flirting between them in the first two seasons, Jim professes his love for Pam. And then, after months of waiting, viewers tuned into season three and they were STILL NOT TOGETHER?! 

    Before they could be together, both characters went through a period of growth, so when they finally ended up as a couple it just made sense. 

    13. Connor and Oliver — How To Get Away With Murder

    ABC

    Season one focused on teasing a potential relationship with these two. With the threat of Oliver's HIV positive result leaving fans unsure as to whether they could make it work, it was a relief to see they moved in together in season two. They do eventually get married in season five, but this is after a breakup and disagreements in marriage. Ultimately, they're still together and that's all that matters.

    14. Kate and Rick — Castle

    ABC

    In season one, their initial friendship is strained as Kate views Richard as immature and reckless. It's not until season two that we begin to notice the pair flirting with each other, and their relationship grows with affection when Kate saves Richard's life. The pair's timing always seems to be off, when one admits their feelings the other is in a relationship, and vice versa.

    In season three they kiss for the first time, but it isn't until season five that they actually enter into a relationship. They finally get married in season seven, which is something that long-time fans of the show waited so, so patiently for.

    15. Janine and Gregory — Abbott Elementary

    ABC

    This pair developed a close friendship pretty soon after they met. Now, I love a platonic friendship as much as you do, but when Gregory admitted his feelings for Janine at the end of season two I would be lying if I said I wasn't over excited. Sadly, Janine wasn't ready to commit to another relationship quite yet, so I have my fingers crossed for season three that we'll finally get this couple up and running!

    16. Mulder and Scully — The X-Files

    Fox / Via Getty Images

    It took SEVEN SEASONS just for them to kiss. Mulder and Scully were complete opposites from the beginning, with Mulder believing aliens existed and Scully being somewhat of a sceptic, meaning seven seasons of tension building basically. This "will-they-won't-they" arc was carefully crafted from the early episodes, including a moment when they almost kissed but were interrupted by Scully being stung by a bee that was carrying an alien virus (of course).

    Are there any more that you can think of? Let me know in the comments below!