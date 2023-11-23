Skip To Content
    Here Are 11 Of The Most Unforgettable Pop Culture Moments That Shaped 2023 So Far

    "Any answer other than 'Ange-uh-luh Bassett' is the wrong answer."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In the world of pop culture, this year has been a wild ride. And while we're still a month away from 2024, I think a recap of some of the best moments is needed...

    Fox

    So, I've rounded up some of the most iconic pop culture happenings of 2023 so far. I even enlisted the help of the BuzzFeed Community for some of these answers:

    1. Barbenheimer

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Universal Pictures

    "No question, what an event. I had such a ball with my friends making a day of it. Seeing Barbie first and having some drinks after, then straight into Oppenheimer was such a memorable experience."

    niallh459ac7a2b

    2. The "Susi store-bought pesto" stitches on TikTok

    @herpaperroute
    "I love them."

    nell_richardss

    3. "Angela Bassett did the thing" at the BAFTA's

    Stuart Wilson / Getty Images for BAFTA

    "Any answer other than 'Ange-uh-luh Bassett' is the wrong answer."

    scottish98

    4. Shakira finding out that her partner was having an affair thanks to a jar of jam

    Europa Press Entertainment / Europa Press via Getty Images

    Oh yeah, ICYMI, Shakira allegedly worked out that her partner (Gerard Piqué) cheated on her through a jar of strawberry jam that she kept in the fridge. Reportedly, the singer is the only one who eats the jam, so when she returned from a work trip and found that some of it had been eaten, she realised her partner was having an affair.

    5. Cole Sprouse's cringe-inducing interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast

    YouTube

    If you want to become a meme on the internet, then aggressively chain smoking indoors during an interview about being vulnerable is certainly one way to do it.

    6. Rihanna casually announcing her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

    During her 13-minute concert at the Super Bowl, Rihanna confirmed that she was expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky. Honestly, I think she may have actually broken the internet when this happened.

    7. The cockroach on the Met Gala red carpet stealing the show

    Twitter: @vulture
    Yup, the insect caused quite the buzz (sorry) when it appeared on the celebrity red carpet earlier this year. In true internet fashion, the cockroach became centre of attention, until we sadly found out through a tweet that it had been squashed. My heart is very much still broken.

    8. Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident trial

    Pool / Getty Images

    Terry Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Gwyneth after the pair collided with each other in 2016 during a ski trip in Utah. The trial was televised and ultimately became a meme, especially as Gwyneth whispered in his ear "I wish you well" after the jury ruled in her favour. It was so iconic, that it's even being turned into a short musical at London’s Pleasance Theatre.

    9. Prince Harry releasing his memoir, Spare

    Stefano Guidi / Getty Images

    I don't think much needs to be said about this one. I'm sure we all remember exactly where we were when we first read the words:

    "My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized. I had been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream. My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?" in reference to his frostbite. Moving on...

    10. McDonald's Grimace milkshake

    Twitter: @McDonalds
    Celebrating the 52nd birthday of Grimace (a character from McDonaldland), this milkshake went viral with people trying to get it. Of course, TikTok turned this into a horror-themed-meme where users were pretending that Grimace is actually a demonic entity, and strange things happen once you've tried the milkshake. If you missed this, my apologies, you had to be there.

    11. Kylie Jenner wearing a giant Lion's head

    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    Kylie wore a life-like lion head Schiaparelli gown at the Paris Fashion Week show and most definitely turned heads. PETA's president, Ingrid Newkirk, ended up defending this gown against criticism, stating: "These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way", before adding that this look celebrates the beauty of wild animals. I don't know about you, but it lowkey gave me nightmares.

    Are there any other iconic moments you can think of? Let me know in the comments below!

    Additional thumbnail credits: McDonald's