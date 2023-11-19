Skip To Content
Tell Us What Your Favourite Pop Culture Moment Of 2023 So Far Has Been

It's been a wild year, that's for sure...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

We have less than two months until 2024, and I think it's about time we recapped some of the best celeb happenings of the year thus far...

Netflix

I want to know what your favourite pop culture moment of 2023 has been, and (most importantly) WHY.

Maybe it was Shakira finding out that her former partner, Gerard Piqué, was having an affair — all because of a jar of jam, of course....

NBC

Perhaps it was Cole Sprouse's cringe-inducing interview on Call Her Daddy podcast...

The CW

Are you still stuck on "Angela Bassett did the thing?" at the Bafta awards?

BBC

Or maybe it was Rihanna casually announcing her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance...

Fox

Whatever it is, we want to know what your fave pop culture moment of the year has been, and why! Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.