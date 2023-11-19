Tell Us What Your Favourite Pop Culture Moment Of 2023 So Far Has Been

Community·Posted on 19 Nov 2023Tell Us What Your Favourite Pop Culture Moment Of 2023 So Far Has BeenIt's been a wild year, that's for sure...by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink We have less than two months until 2024, and I think it's about time we recapped some of the best celeb happenings of the year thus far... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Netflix I want to know what your favourite pop culture moment of 2023 has been, and (most importantly) WHY. Maybe it was Shakira finding out that her former partner, Gerard Piqué, was having an affair — all because of a jar of jam, of course.... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Perhaps it was Cole Sprouse's cringe-inducing interview on Call Her Daddy podcast... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The CW Are you still stuck on "Angela Bassett did the thing?" at the Bafta awards? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BBC Or maybe it was Rihanna casually announcing her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Fox Whatever it is, we want to know what your fave pop culture moment of the year has been, and why! Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.