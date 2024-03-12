People Are Sharing The 13 Behind The Scenes Facts That Changed How They Watched A Movie

TV and Movies·Posted on 12 Mar 2024People Are Sharing The 13 Behind The Scenes Facts That Changed How They Watched A Movie"The Wicked Witch suffered from third-degree burns from the fire stunts."by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Recently, we asked you guys to share a behind the scenes fact that changed the way you viewed a movie. Of course, you delivered the goods, and here are some of the best answers: 1. Matilda Sony Pictures Releasing "The actress who played Matilda did so while her mother was in very poor health. It gives me a whole new respect for how strong she was even as a child. Now every time I watch that movie it's twice as inspiring."—famousflower24"And Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman were apparently their amazing selves, taking care of her during the filming. Their characters were terrible parents to Matilda, but they made it up to Mara Wilson off-screen."—uniquecat77 2. The Shining Warner Bros. "The fact that Shelley Duvall was treated so terribly while filming. A lot of her appearing terrified was the result of her being exhausted, both physically and emotionally. She’s capable of being a great actor, but has said a lot of that didn’t require much acting because she was so miserable."—popculturemama 3. Soylent Green Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer "Edward G. Robinson was dying from bladder cancer during the filming but kept it a secret from all on set including his co-stars, Charlton Heston and Joseph Cotten. He passed away a couple of months later. All this makes his character and scenes in the film a lot more poignant. Especially his last scene."—prolix 4. The Wizard of Oz Metro=Goldwyn-Mayer "They had to replace the actor for the Tin Man because the original (Buddy Ebsen) had an allergic reaction to the aluminium makeup. Also, the actress (Margaret Hamilton) for the Wicked Witch suffered from third-degree burns from the fire stunts."—snoconekid 5. The Exorcist Warner Bros. "Strange occurrences were happening behind the scenes. The cast thought the set was actually haunted, and a priest had to come in to bless the set after it caught on fire. It's a very spine chilling movie."—moon_bliss26 6. Jurassic Park Universal Pictures "The sound that the velociraptors make is actually tortoises having sex."—jmacxjr 7. Misery Columbia Pictures "After learning that Kathy Bates is actually a very nice person and even cried after filming some of the more disturbing scenes, I was able to watch it without running out of the room. But just barely, because even though Kathy Bates is nice in real life, she plays a psychopath VERY convincingly!"—moonlitrat 8. Les Misérables Universal Pictures "Hugh Jackman (and the rest of the cast) was singing upwards of eight hours A DAY, but often all while Hugh hadn’t drank water in DAYS."—snoconekid 9. Poltergeist MGM/UA Entertainment Co. "They used real dead bodies." —radiantpunk19Note: Some of the skeletons used in the pool scene were real. Here are some more of our own: 10. The Godfather Paramount Pictures A behind the scenes photo showed that Marlon Brando read his lines from cue cards while filming his scenes. This was reportedly for "spontaneity". 11. The Dark Knight Warner Bros. Pictures In the documentary, I Am Heath Ledger, it was revealed that in order to keep the prosthetics around his lips in place as he spoke he had to lick them. This of course became a memorable mannerism of the Joker. 12. Iron Man Paramount Pictures You might notice that the character of Iron Man is seen eating fairly frequently on-screen, this is because Robert Downey Jr. would bring his own food onto set as he worked long hours, and would often snack throughout filming. 13. Scream Dimension Films Drew Barrymore reportedly called 911 several times by accident while filming Scream as the phone she was using in one of the scenes had not been unplugged. Do you have anything else to add? Let us know in the comments below!