We Want To Know A Behind The Scenes Fact That Changed Your Opinion On A Movie

One of the best things about movies is their ability to take us away from the real world for just an hour or two...
But sometimes we learn a fact from behind the scenes that might change the way we look at the movie. We want to know what yours is, and WHY:
Perhaps you couldn't sit through The Wizard of Oz once you learned about the lion costume being made out of real lion fur...
Or maybe you couldn't keep your eyes off Marlon Brando in The Godfather when you realised he read his lines off cue cards while filming...
Did you have to convince yourself to finish watching The Dark Knight after finding out the reason the Joker kept licking his lips was to make sure the prosthetics were still in place?
Whatever it may be, we want to know the behind the scenes fact that completely changed the way you viewed a movie.