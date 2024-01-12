"It Would Be A Hell Of A Thing To Try And Explain" — 16 Movies That Would've Been Pretty Awkward For The Characters After It Ended

If, like me, you've ever watched a movie and wondered how awkward life would be for the characters after all the fallout, then you're definitely not alone...
Recently, u/iamharoldshipman (we can't control the usernames, sorry!) asked "what movie must’ve been pretty awkward the day after it ended?" so I decided to round up some of the best answers:
This thread also appeared on r/movies so some answers from there have been included.
3. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
7. Knock at the Cabin
8. Never Been Kissed
9. Hairspray
10. Mamma Mia!
11. Kingsman: The Secret Service
12. Avengers: Infinity War
13. Back to the Future
14. Toy Story 2
15. "All demonic possession movies. I think about this every time I watch one of those and the demon gets exorcised. There's no way I could have a normal relationship with someone after they tried to kill me while they were Satan."
16. "Those Christmas romances, because what every high-powered career woman really wants is to co-manage a failing inn in a tiny Christmas tourist destination that’s likely a ghost town with no business for the rest of the year."
H/T to u/iamharoldshipman and r/popculturechat for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.