    "It Would Be A Hell Of A Thing To Try And Explain" — 16 Movies That Would've Been Pretty Awkward For The Characters After It Ended

    "Because what every high-powered career woman really wants is to co-manage a failing inn in a tiny Christmas tourist destination..."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If, like me, you've ever watched a movie and wondered how awkward life would be for the characters after all the fallout, then you're definitely not alone...

    Recently, u/iamharoldshipman (we can't control the usernames, sorry!) asked "what movie must’ve been pretty awkward the day after it ended?" so I decided to round up some of the best answers:

    This thread also appeared on r/movies so some answers from there have been included.

    1. The Truman Show

    u/professorfisher

    "Everyone he meets is going to know every tiny detail of his life."  

    u/CaptainMills

    2. The Breakfast Club

    "I am dying to see them ignore each other like they’ve never met, and I also wanna see Claire explain to her friends that she has the hots for Bender." 

    u/stephhie_ste

    3. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

    "Cameron is f*cked. The next time Ferris sees him in school, he’s gonna be like 'So... How’d your dad react to his car being destroyed..?'" 

    u/FredererPower

    4. Cruel Intentions

    "How did they all go to school together after all the revelations?" 

    u/LordyIHopeThereIsPie

    "No way Kathryn and Annette didn’t have major beef after she exposed her." 

    u/kray01 

    5. Ready or Not

    "Talking with the police explaining the family tradition, and then trying to potentially date again seems out of the question." 

    u/iliketinafey

    6. Bodies Bodies Bodies

    "It would be a hell of a thing to try and explain."

    u/Timely_Gain_6225

    7. Knock at the Cabin

    "I wondered how Andrew was going to explain the five dead bodies, especially the two he actually did kill." 

    u/Pyesmybaby

    "I thought of this, but then the house burns down. Plus, the world was going through catastrophic destruction, so I don't think cops will notice or care."  

    u/No-Judgment-383

    8. Never Been Kissed

    "Surely he still gets in trouble for having feelings for what he thought was a 17/18 year old student?" 

    u/Disastrous-Bet8973

    9. Hairspray

    "Penny kissed Seaweed on live television, and I have no idea how Tracy’s going to resolve her legal issues (because she did hit a police officer with her sign, even if it didn’t result in serious injury)." 

    u/harperpitt011

    "The musical explains that the Mayor grants Tracy a pardon, if that helps puts your mind at ease."  

    u/LetsNotForgetHome

    10. Mamma Mia!

    "Ok, so you married some summer fling from 20 years ago on the spot... Now what? Y'all are basically strangers!" 

    u/littlebigtrumpet

    11. Kingsman: The Secret Service

    "A lot of dead and seriously injured people, property damage and the decapitation (both literally and figuratively) of many governments around the world. And everyone would have PTSD."

    u/Krakshotz

    12. Avengers: Infinity War

    "Half the people on Earth vanished. This is a cataclysmic event. And while Endgame serves as its sequel, we miss out on the hard, human impact of the Snappening." 

    u/KarmicPotato

    13. Back to the Future

    "Marty McFly still had to go back to school the next after after a weekend of travelling back and forth through time and space. He even made out with his mom!"

    u/Happy_Warning_3773

    14. Toy Story 2

    "Andy's mom trying to explain how the airport baggage carriers ended up in the front yard of her house, not to mention where did the new toys come from if she didn't buy them?" 

    u/Sourbrit

    15. "All demonic possession movies. I think about this every time I watch one of those and the demon gets exorcised. There's no way I could have a normal relationship with someone after they tried to kill me while they were Satan."

    u/m_zayd

    16. "Those Christmas romances, because what every high-powered career woman really wants is to co-manage a failing inn in a tiny Christmas tourist destination that’s likely a ghost town with no business for the rest of the year."

    "And then she realises there’s a reason her high school ex never made it out of their small town and 'holiday magic' isn’t enough to save a nonviable business model, and slinks back to her Manhattan corporate attorney job with her tail between her legs."  

    u/TheSpiral11

    H/T to u/iamharoldshipman and r/popculturechat for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other examples you'd like to add? Let us know in the comments below.